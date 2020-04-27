Cleveland Baseball Insider
Did Yasiel Puig Just Clue Us In That Baseball is Getting Close to Returning?

Matt Loede

Former Cleveland Indians outfielder Yasiel Puig said about 10 days ago in an interview with El Nuevo Herald that Major League Baseball is unlikely to return in 2020, and they should start to prepare for 2021.

Now, Puig is reportedly ready to sign a one-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, meaning that either he’s changed his mind, or that he knows something that others have been waiting to hear.

Baseball is now closer to returning that ever.

Puig told the paper the following in an interview that he didn’t see baseball being played at all in 2020.

"We hope to play in 2021. I don't think there will be baseball in 2020, but if there is, we will be on some team," Puig said.

Puig had told the paper that he had received an offer from the Miami Marlins, but because he didn’t think there would be a season, he felt no real sense of urgency to ink a deal.

Now though with the news that the Giants are ready to sign Puig could mean that things have progressed enough that the former Indians outfielder now thinks there will be a season.

It was reported last night that NBA players will be allowed to return to team training facilities beginning on Friday, as they also seem to be on the verge of preparing to find a way to play the remainder of the 2019-2020 season along with the playoffs.

Baseball has been meeting behind the scenes about the best way to put a 2020 season together with no fans and games likely being staged in spring training sites in Arizona and Florida.

It will be interesting to see if other available Major League free agents start to get closer to signing deals with teams, again making it fairly certain the 2020 season is going to take place.

Indians Lookback: Brian Giles, Ricardo Rincon and When Dealing From Depth Goes Wrong

The Indians were looking for a shutdown relief pitcher in 1998, and felt they had something very good to offer in up and coming outfielder Brian Giles. The Pittsburgh Pirates and Tribe struck for a deal to bring reliever Ricardo Rincon to Cleveland, but little did they know it would be a deal that the team would very much regret.

T.J. Zuppe

T.J. Zuppe

Francona Sends Message to Indians Fans, "We All Want to Get Back to Playing Baseball"

Indians manager Terry Francona is sitting back and waiting to see if there will be a 2020 baseball season just like everyone else, but he is looking to keep a positive attitude and today spoke to fans via twitter and says that once baseball returns, it means that the country will return to a sense of normalcy.

Matt Loede

Indians Do the Right Thing, Will Pay Full-Time Employees Through June

Teams in Major League Baseball have had to make tough decisions about paying their non-uniform, full and part time employees until there is a hopeful season. The Indians will not only be paying their full-time employees through May, but due to forty "senior staff" members taking a pay cut, full-time employees will be paid through June.

Matt Loede

AZCardman

A Summer Without Baseball Could Complicate the Indians’ Closer Situation

While fans continue to wait for the 2020 season to start, the Indians may have a dilemma on their hands when it comes to their future with who is going to close games. The team already has Brad Hand, but they also have a couple a couple young possible closers in Emmanuel Clase and James Karinchak

Casey Drottar

Casey Drottar

The Top 10 All-Time Cleveland Indians First-Round Draft Picks

Over the years the Indians have had a number of very good first-round draft choices, some of which might someday end up in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Today we take a look and rate the top 10, giving a little background as well as accomplishments for each of the ten players.

Matt Loede

Super Agent Scott Boras Has a Plan to Get MLB Up and Running Quickly

If there is one person who has had his hands in the game of baseball for some time, it's super agent Scott Boras. While he and the rest of the nation await word on when Major League Baseball can start again, Boras told CNBC of a plan that could get the game up and running again sooner than later.

Matt Loede

Breaking Down the Details Surrounding the Red Sox Sign Stealing Scandal

MLB has issued penalties to the Boston Red Sox for sign-stealing during the 2018 season, the same season in which the Red Sox won the World Series.

Matt Loede

Indians Lookback: Lee Reaches the Pinnacle of Success in Time with the Indians

When the Indians made a deal with the Expos to acquire lefty pitcher Cliff Lee, little did they know that they would be getting a future Cy Young award winner. Little did they also know they would deal him shortly thereafter to shore up their roster and minor league teams with a couple name players from the Phillies.

Mark Warmuth

Indians Lookback: Finley's Tenure in Cleveland Misses the Mark as the Tribe's Lefty Ace

The Indians were bent on finding an ace for their pitching staff in the late 1990's, and in 2000 were able to convince long time Angels lefty Chuck Finley to come to the team on a three-year deal. After a 16-win season in year one, Finley struggled in the postseason and then an incident with then wife actress Tawny Kitaen derailed his final year in Cleveland.

Matt Loede

TexasTribe

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Hands Down Punishment for Red Sox Sign-Stealing

On Wednesday the punishment for the Red Sox organization was handed down by the MLB commissioner. While no players or Alex Cora were implicated in the findings from the investigation. However, a replay operator, J.T. Watkins, was implicated.

Matt Loede