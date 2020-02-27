Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians Reliever Emmanuel Clase Expected to Miss 8-12 Weeks

T.J. Zuppe

Thesaurus.com might not yet have enough synonyms in the database for “filthy” to keep descriptions of Emmanuel Clase’s 100 mph cutters fresh, but unfortunately, Merriam-Webster will have some time to dream up a few new depictions of Clase’s stuff before the young Indians reliever sees game action again.

The 21-year-old hard-thrower and centerpiece of the Corey Kluber trade was diagnosed with a moderate strain of the teres major muscle in his upper back, Cleveland announced on Thursday. He will be re-evaluated weekly, but the early timetable for a return to game activity is 8-12 weeks, according to the team.

The strain is the same injury that cost Mike Clevinger about two months of action in 2019, though Clevinger was able to return last year earlier than anticipated.

Clase felt some upper arm discomfort following a bullpen session last week. He underwent an MRI on Wednesday, which revealed the strain.

The news was nothing short of big blow to the Tribe’s bullpen, which appeared destined to be anchored in some form by Clase, Brad Hand and young righty James Karinchak at some point this season. 

With the three-batter rule now in place, the Indians will no longer be able to mix and match their specialist arms — Oliver Perez and Adam Cimber will be most impacted — putting more emphasis on relievers capable of pitching entire innings.

Clase, who was dealt to the Tribe with outfielder Delino Deshields this winter, certainly projects to have that ability, appearing to have the makings of a future back-end relief pitcher. He posted a 2.31 ERA in 21 appearances with the Rangers last season and struck out 21 batters his first 23 1/3 MLB innings.

Clase’s strikeouts haven’t been eye-popping throughout his minor-league career, but the combination of the solid strikeout totals and an ability to consistently keep the ball on the ground had one rival front office member tell SI.com following the trade to Cleveland that Clase was a very valuable relief asset.

Given he was dealt for a two-time Cy Young Award winner and one of the best pitchers in franchise history, the expectations tied to Clase will always be as enormous as his potential. His fastballs averaged 99.2 mph last season.

“I feel like the sky’s the limit for him,” DeShields said earlier this month of Clase. “He’ll be one of the best relievers in the game. The fans of Cleveland should really be excited about him.”

Any excitement, however, will need be put on hold for at least the next several weeks -- if not longer -- as Clase joins Clevinger (surgery on his left knee) and Carlos Carrasco (mild right hip flexor strain) on the shelf. 

The Indians May Get the Last Laugh When it Comes to Franmil Reyes

Many Indians fans have been critical of the team not bringing back outfielder Yasiel Puig, but the team might have the last laugh if slugger Franmil Reyes, who was acquired last season with Puig, ends up playing up to the potential he's already shown in the Majors.

Casey Drottar

by

Indiansfanforever

ST Game #5 Preview: Indians Host the Dodgers in Goodyear with Jefry Rodriguez on the Mound

After being shutout 8-0 by the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, the Indians are back at it for their fifth spring training game on Thursday as they send Jefry Rodriguez to the mound to take on the National League's Los Angeles Dodgers.

Matt Loede

ST Game #4: Indians Blanked by Padres in Peoria 8-0 to Drop to 2-2 in the Spring

After piling on the runs over the first three games of the spring, the Indians on Wednesday were no match for the San Diego Padres, as they suffered their first shutout of the spring with an 8-0 loss in Peoria to drop to 2-2 in spring training Cactus League play.

Matt Loede

ST Game #4 Preview: Indians Travel to Take on the Padres as Plutko Gets First Spring Start

The 2-1 Indians will travel to Peoria on Wednesday to take on the San Diego Padres in the fourth spring training game of 2020. Adam Plutko will be on the mound for the Indians to start the affair.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians GM Chernoff on Nolan Jones, Franmil Reyes and the Starting Rotation

Indians GM Mike Chernoff spoke to the media in Goodyear, Arizona at the team's spring training complex about a variety of topics as the team gets ready for the 2020 season and a hopeful return to the postseason.

Matt Loede

What’s the National Perception of the Indians When it Comes to Competing for a World Series?

The Indians are not getting a ton of love by the national media when it comes to their chances to winning the World Series in 2020, but they are currently ranked above the halfway point of the 30 teams around baseball when it comes to chances of winning a title.

Matt Loede

Checking in on Zach Plesac's Spring Fastball

What if you know of a pitcher that claims to have added some extra giddy-up to his fastball? And, what if this pitcher also happens to have thrown a pair of innings at Salt River Fields, a diamond capable of collecting Statcast data? In this analogy, we're the dog. And Indians pitcher Zach Plesac's fastball is a juicy steak.

T.J. Zuppe

ST Game #3: Indians Offense Piles on the Runs in 10-2 Win Over the White Sox in Goodyear

The Indians beat up the White Sox for their second spring win of 2020 on Tuesday, piling on six runs in the first two innings on their way to a 10-2 win in Goodyear, Arizona.

Matt Loede

Four Overlooked Players for the Cleveland Indians as Spring Training Gets Going

As spring training gets going in Goodyear, the Indians have some players on the roster that are not getting a ton of press, but are players that could be a big part of the team's success or lack of it in the 2020 season.

Mark Warmuth

ST Game #3 Preview: Indians Host White Sox in Goodyear as Bieber Gets First Spring Start

The 1-1 Indians play their first home game of the spring on Tuesday as they play host to AL Central rival Chicago as Shane Bieber gets his first start of the spring for the Indians.

Matt Loede