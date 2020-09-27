Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

ESPN Documentary Featuring Indians SS Francisco Lindor, AKA “Mr. Smile,” Debuts Tonight

Matt Loede

A lot of Indians fans are holding out hope that somehow, someway, the team is going to be able to still ink shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Lindor, who won't be a free agent until after next year, has a ton to think about when it comes to his baseball career and where he may wind up playing.

The ESPN show "E60" on Sunday evening will  have a feature on Lindor, entitled "Mr. Smile," showing Lindor's 2020 season up close and personal.

Lindor tweeted about the feature on him after ESPN's official "E60" account tweeted that the feature would debut on Sunday night.

Set your DVR or watch it direct, as you won't want to miss one of the bright young stars in the game today and what he has to offer.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians Shane Bieber Ends the 2020 Season Winning the Pitching "Triple Crown" in the AL

It was a historic season for Indians pitcher Shane Bieber in the shortened 2020 campaign, as he led the American League with eight wins, led the AL with strikeouts with 122 and also led the AL with 1.63 ERA. Bieber is a lock to win the AL Cy Young award, making it the fifth Indian to win the award in 13 years.

Matt Loede

by

USMC1313

Indians 3B Jose Ramirez Wins the AL Player of the Month for September Award

It was a huge month for Indians third basemen Jose Ramirez, as he was the Indians driving force on offense for the club as they made a final push for the postseason, earning the 4th seed in the postseason. Ramirez was honored on Monday as he was named the AL Player of the Month for the month of September.

Matt Loede

Yankees Making a Change Behind the Plate for Game One of the Wild Card Series Against Indians

The Yankees are making a big shift prior to game one of the wild card round against the Indians Tuesday night, as the team is going with Kyle Higashioka in favor of two-time All-Star Gary Sanchez. The move was reportedly pushed by Yankees game one starter Gerrit Cole.

Matt Loede

The Struggling Yankees Come to Cleveland For Playoff Baseball

The Indians and Yankees are set to square off in the first round of the 2020 postseason, as the two will play for in the playoffs for the second time in four seasons. The last time they went at it in the 2017 ALDS the Yankees pulled out a 3-2 series win after being down 2-0 in the series, but this is a different year, and the Indians hope a different script.

Zach Shafron

The Yankees Road Numbers Are Not Nearly as Intimidating as at Home, a Big Plus for the Indians

The Indians and Yankees are set to square off for the right to head to San Diego and play in the ALDS starting in a week. If you look 'inside the numbers' at what the Yankees have done at home and on the road, it might surprise you how much better they have been in Yankees Stadium in 2020, and how much it can favor the Indians when they take the field Tuesday night.

Mark Warmuth

MLB Announces Dates and Start Times for the Indians and Yankees Wild Card Round

The Indians and Yankees will go to battle in the wild card round starting on Tuesday night at Progressive Field, and as expected the two teams will play in the prime time spotlight for all three games of the series.

Matt Loede

Terry Francona Won't Return for the Indians During the Postseason

In a move that does not come as much of a surprise, the Indians announced Sunday evening that manager Terry Francona will not return to the team this postseason, instead keeping Sandy Alomar Jr. in the role that he's been in as acting manager for 46 games in the 2020 season.

Matt Loede

Game #60 Observations: Cleveland's Missing Stars Shine in Clinching Comeback

Carlos Santana and Franmil Reyes broke out of their slumps as Cleveland erased a 6-2 deficit and earned home field advantage.

Alex Hooper

Indians to Host Yankees in Wild Card Round at Progressive Field Starting Tuesday

The Indians looked as if they would be heading on the road when they trailed the Pirates 6-2 on Sunday in the 6th inning. The Tribe though rallied with Franmil Reyes and Carlos Santana having big hits, and they now are the four-seed in the AL and will play host to the Yankees in the wild card round starting Tuesday at Progressive Field.

Matt Loede

Indians Make Move in the Pen Prior to the Finale Against Pirates

The Indians have made a move for their finale against the Pirates, bringing back pitcher Adam Cimber from the team's "taxi squad" and placing Logan Allen, who was just added to the roster Friday, is back on the team's "taxi squad."

Matt Loede