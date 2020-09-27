ESPN Documentary Featuring Indians SS Francisco Lindor, AKA “Mr. Smile,” Debuts Tonight

A lot of Indians fans are holding out hope that somehow, someway, the team is going to be able to still ink shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Lindor, who won't be a free agent until after next year, has a ton to think about when it comes to his baseball career and where he may wind up playing.

The ESPN show "E60" on Sunday evening will have a feature on Lindor, entitled "Mr. Smile," showing Lindor's 2020 season up close and personal.

Lindor tweeted about the feature on him after ESPN's official "E60" account tweeted that the feature would debut on Sunday night.

Set your DVR or watch it direct, as you won't want to miss one of the bright young stars in the game today and what he has to offer.