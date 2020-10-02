Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Fans Couldn't Go to Progressive Field to see the Indians, But That Didn't Stop High TV Ratings in 2020

Matt Loede

Indians fans remained loyal in 2020 in one way, that is watching them on Sports Time Ohio throughout the course of the shortened season.

Crain's Cleveland Business reported Friday that Indians ratings were once again strong for the 2020 season, actually a bit higher than they were for the 2019 full-season campaign.

The Indians' average rating of 6.61 on SportsTime Ohio was the best in MLB. The figure edged the Tribe's 6.55 ratings norm from 2019 and was the franchise's second-best since 2007.

Since 2014, the Indians' ratings norms on STO have stopped 6.0 each year except one: 2015, when the club was 81-80 and finished third in the division.

The Tribe's TV numbers have ranked in the top three in MLB for four consecutive seasons, and the club has been among the top five in baseball in six of the last seven years.

One would think that higher TV ratings in 2020 is not a huge surprise, as there was no other option like physically going to the ballpark to see the Indians, and many would have stayed away anyway due to the covid-19 pandemic. 

It will be interesting with the impending changes to the Indians roster for the 2021 season if fans will stay as loyal, and also if there will be a plan in place to get fans back into Progressive Field, even on a limited basis.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

AL Central Makes a Quick Exit in Extended 2020 MLB Playoffs

It was not a long run for any of the three AL Central teams in the playoffs, as all three were eliminated in the wild card round, ending the seasons of the Twins, Indians and White Sox. That leaves two AL East teams and AL West teams left in the American League for the right to go the ALCS.

Matt Loede

Indians Ride Wave of Emotions in Crushing 10-9 Loss to Yankees to End 2020 Season

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

Indians Delino DeShields Misplays Ball in CF, Tribe Fans Let Him Have it on Twitter

It was a huge mistake that changed the momentum of game two between the Indians and Yankees at Progressive Field. A poorly played ball in center field in the fourth inning opened the door for the Yankees to put up four runs to take a 5-4 lead. The ball that started the inning should have been caught by Delino DeShields, but after he missed it, Indians fans were not too happy about the mistake and let him have it on twitter.

Matt Loede

YouTube TV Dropping Fox's Regional Sports Networks, Which Carries Indians Games

For the second time this year, YouTube TV and Sinclair have reached an impasse when it comes to carrying the regional Fox Sports stations on the streaming service. YouTube TV said via twitter on Tuesday that on Thursday they are dumping the Fox regional sports channels, and that they hope to at some point bring them back.

Matt Loede

Indians and Yankees Wild Card Game Two Delayed by "Incoming Rain"

The Tribe and Yankees game two of their best-of-three wild card round series has been delayed by "incoming rain" here at Progressive Field. The announced start time for the game is now set for 7:50pm.

Matt Loede

Indians Ace Shane Bieber Picked a Bad Night to Turn Mortal in Blowout Loss to the Yankees

Shane Bieber was hit early and often by the Yankees Tuesday night, allowing seven runs in just 4.2 innings. The Indians offense was no match with Gerrit Cole throwing heat, striking out 13, and the result was a blowout win for the Yankees, who now that Bieber is out of the way, will look to knock the Indians out of the postseason Wednesday night.

Matt Loede

by

DaddyWags

Josh Naylor a Lone Bright Spot in Indians Blowout Loss in Game One to Yankees

While just about all of the Tribe lineup was having their issues with Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, one player who was able to have success against him was left fielder Josh Naylor. The Indians youngster hit a pair of doubles, a single and a homer in the team's 12-3 setback. Naylor missed out on the cycle by one base, as a triple would have clinched one of the toughest tasks in all of baseball.

Matt Loede

Bieber Buried, Yankees Bats Dominate Wild Card Game One 12-3 Over Indians

The New York Yankees didn't need long to start dominating the Indians in game one of their wild card playoff series, scoring two runs in two batters, and then putting up 10 more over the last eight innings as they crushed Indians ace Shane Bieber and the Indians 12-3 at Progressive Field for a 1-0 series lead.

Matt Loede

Indians and Yankees Lineups for Game One of Their Wild Card Round

The lineups are in for game one between the Yankees and Indians as they get ready for their wild card round at Progressive Field. Gerrit Cole will go for the Yankees against Indians ace Shane Bieber with a first pitch starting at 7:10pm.

Matt Loede

Indians Shane Bieber Ends the 2020 Season Winning the Pitching "Triple Crown" in the AL

It was a historic season for Indians pitcher Shane Bieber in the shortened 2020 campaign, as he led the American League with eight wins, led the AL with strikeouts with 122 and also led the AL with 1.63 ERA. Bieber is a lock to win the AL Cy Young award, making it the fifth Indian to win the award in 13 years.

Matt Loede

by

USMC1313