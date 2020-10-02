Fans Couldn't Go to Progressive Field to see the Indians, But That Didn't Stop High TV Ratings in 2020

Indians fans remained loyal in 2020 in one way, that is watching them on Sports Time Ohio throughout the course of the shortened season.

Crain's Cleveland Business reported Friday that Indians ratings were once again strong for the 2020 season, actually a bit higher than they were for the 2019 full-season campaign.

The Indians' average rating of 6.61 on SportsTime Ohio was the best in MLB. The figure edged the Tribe's 6.55 ratings norm from 2019 and was the franchise's second-best since 2007.

Since 2014, the Indians' ratings norms on STO have stopped 6.0 each year except one: 2015, when the club was 81-80 and finished third in the division.

The Tribe's TV numbers have ranked in the top three in MLB for four consecutive seasons, and the club has been among the top five in baseball in six of the last seven years.

One would think that higher TV ratings in 2020 is not a huge surprise, as there was no other option like physically going to the ballpark to see the Indians, and many would have stayed away anyway due to the covid-19 pandemic.

It will be interesting with the impending changes to the Indians roster for the 2021 season if fans will stay as loyal, and also if there will be a plan in place to get fans back into Progressive Field, even on a limited basis.