Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Fans File Lawsuit Against Major League Baseball Concerning Refunds For Tickets

Matt Loede

With April nearing an end, about 35 games of the Major League Baseball season has been postponed, with no end in sight before the season can get going.

A couple of baseball fans are New York have had enough, and are suing Major League Baseball, all 30 teams and those that resell tickets over games that have haven’t been able to be played due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

The attorney for the two fans released a statement via ESPN that teams should provide fans with refunds for tickets purchased.

"During an unprecedented crisis, while so many businesses have provided refunds for services that can't be fulfilled, it remains notable that baseball -- America's pastime -- is forcing fans to take the loss on ticket sales," attorney Glenn Phillips said in the release.

"Millions of Americans are out of work right now and need access to the funds wrongfully withheld by Major League Baseball, MLB teams, and ticket merchants."

The pair that filed the lawsuit, Matthew Aizenman and Susan Terry-Bazer, had each purchased tickets for games for the 2020 season.

Aizenman brought a 20-game plan to New York Mets games, while Terry-Bazer purchased six tickets to a game at Yankee Stadium between the Red Sox and Yankees.

The two claimed that they were both denied refunds from the teams.

Major League Baseball as of now are treating the games that have yet to be played as a postponement and not that the games were officially cancelled.

Some type of policy will have to be agreed upon by Major League Baseball for fans to get back their money once the league decides if the season is going to be played in some regard.

There have been reports that games could be played in Arizona, Florida, or even Texas, but it also seems that if the season gets started it will be minus fans, so teams are likely going to have to refund fans at some point anyway.

The pair of fans who filed the lawsuit are looking for more plaintiffs who are in the same position they are, and also are looking go get class-action certification.

The lawsuit stated that fans are stuck with both “expensive” and “unusable tickets.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians Lookback: Nick Swisher, Governor of the Failed State of Bro-hio

He was a former Yankee and a local favorite that was expected to give the Indians a boost in Terry Francona's first season in 2012, instead Nick Swisher was on the downtrend of his career, and within two seasons the team moved him in a failed experiment to the Braves.

Casey Drottar

Would Cleveland Have Won in '98 with Martinez or Johnson?

The 1998 Cleveland Indians apparently almost had one of two hall of fame pitchers. Would that have changed their fortunes?

Alex Hooper

Indians Lookback: Alex Cole's Short Stint in Cleveland Filled with Unfulfilled Promise

The Indians in 1990 felt they had found themselves the next Ricky Henderson in young center fielder Alex Cole. Upon trading for Cole he came to Cleveland and stole 40 bases in 63 games in his first season. The Indians even moved back the fences for the 1991 season with Cole in mind. Sadly the experiment did not end well for Cole or the Tribe.

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe

TDISH: Cubs Play First Game in Weeghman Park, Which Becomes Wrigley Field

Before it became what everyone knows it as today - Wrigley Field, it was called Weeghman Park, which opened today back in 1913. The park was known as Weeghman Park for two years before it was renamed Cubs Park and then Wrigley Field.

Matt Loede

Will Baseball Have a Season? Playing it All is Arizona Seems the Likely Plan

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic stated that now Major League Baseball seems to have shifted back to the plan of playing a shortened 2020 season in the state of Arizona, a plan that sounds good, but must be approved by the union, owners and players.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians have Quietly Turned an Old Roster Much Younger in 2020

The Indians have had to do things on the fly the last two offseasons with a limited payroll, but quietly they have taken a team that was getting older and have turned them younger, which could pay off in years to come.

Mark Warmuth

by

TexasTribe

Former Indians OF Puig Says He Doesn't See a 2020 Season Being Played in MLB

Indians fans were hopeful the team would bring back popular outfielder Yasiel Puig this offseason, but Puig wanted more years and more money. Still without a team, Puig told a newspaper that he had a deal on the table from the Marlins, but it wasn't good enough and he doesn't think a 2020 season will take place anyway in Major League Baseball.

Matt Loede

Breaking Down the Difficult Decision the Indians Will Face with Carlos Santana’s 2021 Option

While most eyes are focused on what will happen with Indians SS Francisco Lindor, the team also has a tough decision to make when it comes to first basemen Carlos Santana, as he will have an option in 2021.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Indians Lookback: Favorite All-Time Indians Pitching Performance

There have been plenty of great outings over the years for the Indians on the mound, and our staff at "CBI" takes a look at their personal all-time favorites in another edition of "Indians Lookback."

Matt Loede

What MLB Free Agents Have the Most To Lose From a Postponed Season?

Matt Loede