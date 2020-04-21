With April nearing an end, about 35 games of the Major League Baseball season has been postponed, with no end in sight before the season can get going.

A couple of baseball fans are New York have had enough, and are suing Major League Baseball, all 30 teams and those that resell tickets over games that have haven’t been able to be played due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

The attorney for the two fans released a statement via ESPN that teams should provide fans with refunds for tickets purchased.

"During an unprecedented crisis, while so many businesses have provided refunds for services that can't be fulfilled, it remains notable that baseball -- America's pastime -- is forcing fans to take the loss on ticket sales," attorney Glenn Phillips said in the release.

"Millions of Americans are out of work right now and need access to the funds wrongfully withheld by Major League Baseball, MLB teams, and ticket merchants."

The pair that filed the lawsuit, Matthew Aizenman and Susan Terry-Bazer, had each purchased tickets for games for the 2020 season.

Aizenman brought a 20-game plan to New York Mets games, while Terry-Bazer purchased six tickets to a game at Yankee Stadium between the Red Sox and Yankees.

The two claimed that they were both denied refunds from the teams.

Major League Baseball as of now are treating the games that have yet to be played as a postponement and not that the games were officially cancelled.

Some type of policy will have to be agreed upon by Major League Baseball for fans to get back their money once the league decides if the season is going to be played in some regard.

There have been reports that games could be played in Arizona, Florida, or even Texas, but it also seems that if the season gets started it will be minus fans, so teams are likely going to have to refund fans at some point anyway.

The pair of fans who filed the lawsuit are looking for more plaintiffs who are in the same position they are, and also are looking go get class-action certification.

The lawsuit stated that fans are stuck with both “expensive” and “unusable tickets.”