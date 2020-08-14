Cleveland Baseball Insider
Five Questions About the Tigers with "Tiger Baseball Report" Editor Genna Rose

Matt Loede

The Indians are in the unusual position of looking up at the Detroit Tigers as they get set to start a three-game set at Comerica Park this evening in Detroit.

It's been another week of distractions and controversy for the Tribe, but tonight they have a chance to get on track against a team they have beaten 17 straight times.

We caught up with the editor of "Tiger Baseball Report" on SI, that being Genna Rose, and asked her a couple questions about the Tigers and what to expect from this three-game weekend series.

1. At 9-7 the Tigers are off to a somewhat surprising start, what do you credit the team's start to?

I'd credit the teams promising start to new hitting coach Joe Vavra. It's easy to see that players' approaches to the plate are more aggressive than last season. We've already seen 26 homers through 16 games, whereas last year, it was only eight homers through 19 games. We may be seeing more swing and misses, but harder contact as a result.

2. Jacoby Jones leads the team with a .304 average, 5 HR's and 12 RBI - did anyone see this coming from the 28-year-old?

I don't think anyone expected him to have such a phenomenal start as we see now. Last year, we saw points of improvement before he fractured his wrist in August. Jones had a total of 32 appearances as the leadoff batter in 2019. Now since he's hitting in the ninth spot, he seems a lot more comfortable.

3. If there's one "trouble spot" on the Tigers in 2020, what would it be?

Tigers' starting rotation, outside of Spencer Turnbull, needs to be more consistent. Matthew Boyd, who is supposed to be Detroit's ace, for the first time in his career, has seven earned runs in consecutive starts. The bullpen, however, is materializing, which is a budding bright spot for fans.

4. Last season the Tribe beat the Tigers 17 straight times, do you see Detroit playing this weekend with a bit of a chip on their shoulders after last season's outings against the Indians?

Not necessarily. As cliche as it sounds, It feels as though the team's approach focuses on one game at a time. General Manager Ron Gardenhire was asked about this same stat and shared he doesn't dwell on it; the Tigers were beat a lot lost year.

5. What one player from the Tigers should Indians fans be aware of for any reason this weekend?

Spencer Turnbull! He had the most losses on the staff with a whopping 17 last season (but also had the worst run support). This time around, he's taken the offseason to balance his body and mind. As spectators watching from home, we can see he exudes confidence; in his last start, he made it to 7 innings. He is arguably Detroit's best pitcher and shows a lot of potential. 

