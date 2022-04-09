The Cleveland Guardians find themselves without a win after dropping their second game in Kansas City.

The Highlights

Steven Kwan

Steven Kwan finds his name on the top of the list for the second time in two games -- and if he has anything to say about it, he might not ever leave. Kwan continued to build on Thursday's performance going 2 for 3 on the day including hustling into a double and a walk.

Kwan moved up to the two-hole after his debut on Thursday where he batted seventh and played right field. Today out in left, he made a terrific diving catch.

Zach Plesac

Zach Plesac had a nice first outing on the year going 5.2 innings with three strikeouts. Allowing three hits during his frame, he left the game unscathed in runs, and injury, after taking a line drive right off his back.

Plesac threw 47 of his 70 pitches for strikes, and didn't allow any walks.

The Reliable

Pitching

It should come as no surprise to anyone that the Guardians pitching is keeping the team competitive through the first two games of the season.

On Saturday, the pitching staff got 27 outs without allowing a run. It wasn't until the bottom of the 10th that the Royals offense pushed one across on Emmanual Clase with back-to-back singles.

The Discussable

Bobby Bradley

Bobby Bradley had a short leash after going 0-for-2 on the day. Bradley finds himself hitless after the first two games of the season and exiting before the game ends for pinch hitters both days.

First base was a question mark last year and continues to be up for grabs between Bradley, Owen Miller, Yu Chang, and Josh Naylor once healthy.

Hitting

Hitting gets its own callout today. Through 19 innings, the Guardians are struggling to find a way to push runners across the plate and continues to leave them stranded.

Perhaps the must glaring instance was in the 10th inning. Even though Owen Miller pinch ran for Franmil Reyes with the extra innings rule, the Guardians failed to push him across the plate.

Final Thoughts

It's looking like Terry Francona will continue to work with the lineup daily to find some sticking points. Twelve position players touched the diamond and eleven of them had an at-bat.

The Guardians will look to Cal Quantrill on Sunday to lead another great outing as they search for their first win.

