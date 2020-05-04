Cleveland Baseball Insider
For Hobby or Profit, Whatever the Case the Baseball Card Industry is Thriving

Matt Loede

It's an industry that has been around since before any of us reading this were born, that being the baseball card industry.

If you were lucky enough to have your father or even your grandfather collect cards, and more so take care of them, they could be worth a small fortune.

The last few decades have been tough on the card industry, as the invention of "chase" cards as well as an oversaturated market hurt card sales with a number of popular card companies going out of business.

Now the internet along with fans wanting to have something new has started a new trend, that being fans opening up card boxes on the internet to see what treasures you may have in your hands.

Listen in and watch as Sports Illustrated breaks down the industry and how it's back and it's thriving like the industry has not seen in years.      

Plenty of Roadblocks Remain For Major League Baseball to Have a Season in 2020

The Major League Baseball season has yet to kickoff, and there's been more than one proposal on the table for the season to get started. Today we look into what roadblocks would stop the league from not only starting but potentially being successful for 2020 with the covid-19 virus still a big part of society today

Matt Loede

Depth a Key Reason the Indians Window Remains Open for the Next Few Seasons

The Indians are waiting for the 2020 season to start, and while they are they are still tinkering with the roster and looking to build a roster and team that not only will be good for this season, but one that is built around depth and could be contenders for years to come.

Mark Warmuth

by

Richard77

The Indians Can Survive the Loss of Emmanuel Clase

When baseball gets going in 2020 the Indians will be without relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase, who was suspended on Friday for taking a PED. The reliever, who the Indians acquired from the Rangers for Corey Kluber, will be forced to sit for 80 games of the 2020 season.

Casey Drottar

Should Triston McKenzie Be a Trade Chip for the Indians in 2020?

The Indians may find themselves in the thick of a playoff race in 2020, and if they are going to need to make a deal to bring in a player, there's one pitcher in the minors for the Tribe that could garner them a solid return, that being highly touted pitcher Triston McKenzie. Would the Tribe move McKenzie to improve the Major League team in 2020?

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Indians RP Clase Suspended 80 Games After Testing Positive For PEDs

Emmanuel Clase, who was acquired from the Texas Rangers in the Corey Kluber trade, was suspended Friday for taking the performance enhancing drug Boldenone.

Matt Loede

Indians, Browns, Cavs - Is Any Cleveland Team Close to Winning a Title?

Cleveland fans are passionate about their major sports teams, and that was on full display four years ago when the Cavs won a championship. Now it's 2020 and while the country faces uncertain times, the sports world will resurface again, and the debate is what team in Cleveland is closest to winning a championship next?

Matt Loede

How Do the Indians Stack Up in the New Central Division Against Nine Other Squads?

It looks like baseball is finally going to return, as the latest proposal has the season starting in late June or early July. The proposal has divisions being mixed up to having three 10 team divisions, the East, Central and West. We take a look at the Central, and how the Indians would stack up against the other nine teams

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

Reaction to Indians 2020 Ticket Refund Policy Gets Mostly Positive Feedback

Wednesday the Indians announced their two methods of getting customers their value back for tickets for missed games in the 2020 season, and thus far the feedback from Tribe fans on twitter has been a lot more positive than negative

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians All-Time Perfect Starting Rotation

The Cleveland Indians have had their share of great pitchers over the years, from the likes of Bob Feller to Corey Kluber, the franchise has boasted some of the best throwers on the mound. Today we look at what we think would be the best all-time starting five for the Tribe in a "perfect starting rotation"

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe

The Point After: The Lasting Legend of Steve Dalkowski

Steve Dalkowski's legacy is not only cemented in Hollywood, but as one of the most unique figures of baseball folklore. SI senior writer Tom Verducci shares Dalkowski's story.

Matt Loede