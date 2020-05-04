For Hobby or Profit, Whatever the Case the Baseball Card Industry is Thriving

It's an industry that has been around since before any of us reading this were born, that being the baseball card industry.

If you were lucky enough to have your father or even your grandfather collect cards, and more so take care of them, they could be worth a small fortune.

The last few decades have been tough on the card industry, as the invention of "chase" cards as well as an oversaturated market hurt card sales with a number of popular card companies going out of business.

Now the internet along with fans wanting to have something new has started a new trend, that being fans opening up card boxes on the internet to see what treasures you may have in your hands.

Listen in and watch as Sports Illustrated breaks down the industry and how it's back and it's thriving like the industry has not seen in years.