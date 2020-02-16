Cleveland Baseball Insider
Former Cleveland Indians INF Tony Fernandez Dies at 57

Matt Loede

Tony Fernandez played just one season with the Cleveland Indians, but it was a memorable one for the former infielder and World Series winner.

Fernandez, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 57 according to multiple reports, hit one of the most memorable home runs in team history in the American League Championship Series in 1997 against the Baltimore Orioles.

The solo homer came in the top of the 11 inning against Orioles reliever Armando Benítez, giving the Indians a 1-0 lead.

They would go on to win the game 1-0, clinching their second American League pennant in three seasons.

The longtime shortstop was brought to the Tribe in 1997 to play second base, as the team already had a shortstop in Omar Vizquel.

Fernandez did a solid job that one season with the Indians, hitting .286 with 11 homers for the AL Central Champion Indians.

While the homer helped the Indians reach the World Series, he also committed a costly error in the 11 inning of game seven of the World Series against the Florida Marlins.

The error eventually allowed the Marlins to score the winning run and go on to beat the Indians in a memorable Fall Classic.

Reports say that Fernandez passed away from polycystic kidney disease, an illness that he had been dealing with since 2017. He also suffered a stroke earlier this month.

Fernandez will best be remembered for his years with the Toronto Blue Jays, where he played the first eight seasons of his 17-year Major League career.

He returned to the Jays in 1993 and helped them win a World Series over the Philadelphia Phillies. He hit .333 during the World Series in 93, driving in nine runs including five in one game.

Over the course of his career Fernandez hit .288 with 94 homers and 844 runs batted in. He was elected to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 2008.

Fernandez was an ordained minister, and is survived by his wife Clara and five children.

