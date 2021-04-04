ProspectsOpinionNewsSI.com
Search
Former Indian Tyler Naquin Begins Career in Cincinnati with Blast Against the Cardinals

Former Indian Tyler Naquin Begins Career in Cincinnati with Blast Against the Cardinals

Author:
Publish date:

Former Indian Tyler Naquin is finding some early success in his new home in Cincinnati, and showed at the plate Sunday just why some Tribe fans wanted the team to keep him on the roster in 2021.

Naquin blasted a three-run homer that traveled over 400-feet in the 6th inning Sunday afternoon, helping the Reds to a runaway 12-1 win over the St.Louis Cardinals.

The former Indians outfielder got the start and hit leadoff for the Reds, and he went 1-for-5 with the three-run homer. 

The Indians decided to give up on Naquin over the winter, allowing him to become a free agent, which led him to signing with the Reds. 

The Reds had no problem producing on offense in the opening series against the Cardinals, scoring 27 total runs to open the season 2-1. 

The big player for the Reds was Nick Castellanos who hit .545 (6-for-11) in three games with three homers, four extra-base hits, five RBIs and six runs scored.

He also was ejected in Saturday's win for being part of a benches clearing brawl. 

GettyImages-1310647830
News

Former Indian Tyler Naquin Begins Career in Cincinnati with Blast Against the Cardinals

GettyImages-1232113439
Opinion

Luplow's Launch Lifts Indians to First 2021 Win, 9-3 Over Tigers

GettyImages-1310635222
News

Indians Look to Wrap Up Opening Series in Detroit Avoiding a Sweep

GettyImages-1310331665
News

Bieber Struggles Early, Tigers Top Indians in 2021 Opener 3-2

GettyImages-1306393195
Opinion

Opening Day Brings Plenty of Excitement - and Plenty of Questions About the Indians

Jordan Luplow is Creating a Platoon Opportunity No Indians Outfielders Seem Eager to Take
Opinion

Luplow and Chang to get Opportunity, Will They Take Advantage of it?

Image result for eddie rosario
Opinion

Answering the Tough Questions About the Indians for 2021

GettyImages-1307812049
Opinion

The Indians Center Field Conundrum