Former Indian Tyler Naquin Begins Career in Cincinnati with Blast Against the Cardinals

Former Indian Tyler Naquin is finding some early success in his new home in Cincinnati, and showed at the plate Sunday just why some Tribe fans wanted the team to keep him on the roster in 2021.

Naquin blasted a three-run homer that traveled over 400-feet in the 6th inning Sunday afternoon, helping the Reds to a runaway 12-1 win over the St.Louis Cardinals.

The former Indians outfielder got the start and hit leadoff for the Reds, and he went 1-for-5 with the three-run homer.

The Indians decided to give up on Naquin over the winter, allowing him to become a free agent, which led him to signing with the Reds.

The Reds had no problem producing on offense in the opening series against the Cardinals, scoring 27 total runs to open the season 2-1.

The big player for the Reds was Nick Castellanos who hit .545 (6-for-11) in three games with three homers, four extra-base hits, five RBIs and six runs scored.

He also was ejected in Saturday's win for being part of a benches clearing brawl.