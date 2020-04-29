Former Indians OF Manny Ramirez Wants to Play in Taiwan in 2020 - at Age 48

He may be 48 years old, but don’t tell former Indians slugger Manny Ramirez that he doesn’t have gas in the tank to continue playing the game he loves.

Ramirez, who played for the Indians for eight seasons from 1993 to 2000, told the Taiwan Times that he is looking to return to the field in 2020, landing a spot on a team in the CPBL (Chinese Professional Baseball League).

The former Indian had nothing but good things to say about his time playing in the league.

“The people of Taiwan treated me like ‘baseball-royalty,” and I was truly overwhelmed by the island’s love for the game,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez played for the EDL Rhinos in 2013, and in 49 games he hit .352 with eight homers and 43 runs batted in.

That was quite a few years ago, and it remains to be seen what type of shape Manny is in and if his bat speed is what it was when he went to Taiwan seven years ago.

The last appearance Ramirez made in the Majors was back in 2011 with the Tampa Bay Rays, where he played in five games, going 1-for-17.

“Now that I am longer ESPN material, I now look for other ways to serve and help out any way I can without being in the spotlight,” Ramirez said.

The two-time World Series champion played a total of 19 seasons, piling up 555 homers with a career batting average of .312.