Former Indians OF Manny Ramirez Wants to Play in Taiwan in 2020 - at Age 48

Matt Loede

He may be 48 years old, but don’t tell former Indians slugger Manny Ramirez that he doesn’t have gas in the tank to continue playing the game he loves.

Ramirez, who played for the Indians for eight seasons from 1993 to 2000, told the Taiwan Times that he is looking to return to the field in 2020, landing a spot on a team in the CPBL (Chinese Professional Baseball League).

The former Indian had nothing but good things to say about his time playing in the league.

“The people of Taiwan treated me like ‘baseball-royalty,” and I was truly overwhelmed by the island’s love for the game,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez played for the EDL Rhinos in 2013, and in 49 games he hit .352 with eight homers and 43 runs batted in.

That was quite a few years ago, and it remains to be seen what type of shape Manny is in and if his bat speed is what it was when he went to Taiwan seven years ago.

The last appearance Ramirez made in the Majors was back in 2011 with the Tampa Bay Rays, where he played in five games, going 1-for-17.

“Now that I am longer ESPN material, I now look for other ways to serve and help out any way I can without being in the spotlight,” Ramirez said.

The two-time World Series champion played a total of 19 seasons, piling up 555 homers with a career batting average of .312.

Indians Receive Permission to Begin to Refund 2020 Ticket Buying Fans

The Indians have gotten permission from Major League Baseball to start refunding their fans who have purchased tickets to games set to be played at Progressive Field. Until Tuesday fans were told that games were "postponed" and could still be made up.

Matt Loede

How Will a Shortened Season Impact the Indians' Attempt to Get Jordan Luplow Off the Platoon?

Last season Jordan Luplow hit .276 with 15 homers in his first season with the Indians after a deal from Pittsburgh. While he's still stuck in the Indians outfield platoon, it will be interesting to see if a short season will help get Luplow off the bench and on the field more in 2020.

Casey Drottar

Did Yasiel Puig Just Clue Us In That Baseball is Getting Close to Returning?

Former Indians outfielder Yasiel Puig stated recently he didn't think a 2020 season would happen in Major League Baseball. Now there's word he's close to signing a deal with the San Francisco Giants, which could mean that baseball is indeed getting closer to coming back for a 2020 season than before

Matt Loede

by

senoir calderone

Cleveland Indians Connections: The Kennedy's Father-Son Legacy That Started in Euclid

Bob Kennedy spent seven seasons with the Cleveland Indians in the late 1940's early 1950's, and his son Terry Kennedy, best known for his time with the San Diego Padres, was born in Euclid, Ohio. Take a look at this father-son Cleveland connection of two Major League players who had long and successful careers in the Majors.

Dave Alligood

Tribe Blows Golden Opportunity for a Trip to the World Series in 2007 ALCS Meltdown

The year was 2007, and the Indians and Red Sox played a classic seven-game set in the American League Championship Series. The Indians outplayed Boston in the first four games to take a 3-1 series lead, but Boston had a lot left, and they rallied for three straight wins to take home the series and advance to the World Series.

Mark Warmuth

Indians Lookback: Brian Giles, Ricardo Rincon and When Dealing From Depth Goes Wrong

The Indians were looking for a shutdown relief pitcher in 1998, and felt they had something very good to offer in up and coming outfielder Brian Giles. The Pittsburgh Pirates and Tribe struck for a deal to bring reliever Ricardo Rincon to Cleveland, but little did they know it would be a deal that the team would very much regret.

T.J. Zuppe

by

T.J. Zuppe

Francona Sends Message to Indians Fans, "We All Want to Get Back to Playing Baseball"

Indians manager Terry Francona is sitting back and waiting to see if there will be a 2020 baseball season just like everyone else, but he is looking to keep a positive attitude and today spoke to fans via twitter and says that once baseball returns, it means that the country will return to a sense of normalcy.

Matt Loede

Indians Do the Right Thing, Will Pay Full-Time Employees Through June

Teams in Major League Baseball have had to make tough decisions about paying their non-uniform, full and part time employees until there is a hopeful season. The Indians will not only be paying their full-time employees through May, but due to forty "senior staff" members taking a pay cut, full-time employees will be paid through June.

Matt Loede

by

AZCardman

A Summer Without Baseball Could Complicate the Indians’ Closer Situation

While fans continue to wait for the 2020 season to start, the Indians may have a dilemma on their hands when it comes to their future with who is going to close games. The team already has Brad Hand, but they also have a couple a couple young possible closers in Emmanuel Clase and James Karinchak

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

The Top 10 All-Time Cleveland Indians First-Round Draft Picks

Over the years the Indians have had a number of very good first-round draft choices, some of which might someday end up in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Today we take a look and rate the top 10, giving a little background as well as accomplishments for each of the ten players.

Matt Loede