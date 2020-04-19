Former Indians OF Puig Says He Doesn't See a 2020 Season Being Played in MLB

For a good portion of the offseason, Cleveland Indians fans were clamoring the team to dish out some cash and bring back outfielder Yasiel Puig.

The team grabbed Puig and fellow outfielder Franmil Reyes last July in a three-way deal that sent pitcher Trevor Bauer to the Cincinnati Reds.

Puig became a fan favorite with his antics, a number of times when he would get on base. He entered free agency this offseason, and the Indians never made an offer for him to return.

One team that did actually make Puig an offer were the Miami Marlins, as the outfielder confirmed

in a recent interview with the El Nuevo Herald.

Puig turned down the offer, looking still for a better deal elsewhere. Rumors were out there that a team the Indians know very well, the Chicago White Sox, also were interested in Puig, but nothing came of it.

Another reason that Puig isn’t in a hurry to ink anywhere is the fact he’s under the belief that a 2020 season won’t even be taking place, despite plenty of people that do and the stories of plans being in place to at least start the season in Florida and Arizona.

Puig stated that he’s hopeful that Major League Baseball will be able to get back to normal by 2021.

"We hope to play in 2021. I don't think there will be baseball in 2020, but if there is, we will be in some team," Puig said.

"I have to stay positive. If the coronavirus has not made me negative, nothing will make me negative."

Last season after coming to the Indians Puig hit .297 with a pair of homers and 23 RBI. Overall between the Reds and Indians he hit .267 with 24 homers and 84 RBI.

Indians fans felt that Puig would be a huge help on a team with an outfield in flux, but the team instead of Puig found a cheaper alternative in

Domingo Santana

.