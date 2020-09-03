Cleveland Baseball Insider
Former Indians Pitcher and Longtime Twins Broadcaster Bert Blyleven Calling it a Career

Matt Loede

Bert Blyleven pitched for the Cleveland Indians for five seasons from 1981 to 1985, but prior to and after that he spent 11 seasons with the Indians current biggest rival, the Minnesota Twins.

After his career on the mound, Blyleven eventually made his way in 1996 to the Twins broadcast booth, and spent the next 24 years calling games.

Until Wednesday evening.

Blyleven tweeted out Wednesday night that this evening was his final game as a broadcaster, calling it quits with the Twins still very much in a race for the AL Central title.

The Hall of Fame pitcher began to pull back on calling games a few years ago, and not long ago the Twins made another cut in how many games he did on television.

The Twins appeared to want to go in a different direction with their broadcasts, as the franchise did not offer Blyleven a contract after this season. 

Wednesday's send-off was the 16th game that Blyleven did in 2020. 

As stated in his tweets, Blyleven will stick around as special instructor for the Twins in Fort Myers, the spring training home of the Twins, and close to where Blyleven and his wife, Gayle live.

Blyleven not only is a Hall of Famer, but also won a World Series title with the Twins in 1987, a season that saw him go 15-12 with a 4.01 ERA.

In the World Series classic against the St.Louis Cardinals he went seven innings in game two allowing two runs in a Twins 7-2 win.

He lost game five of the series despite pitching five innings of shutout ball, but in the end he and the Twins celebrated after they won game seven over the Cardinals with a 4-2 win to clinch the title.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
dukebogart66
dukebogart66

Twins won w.s. in 1987 not 86

