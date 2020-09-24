Former Indians Pitcher Clevinger Pulled After One Inning with Padres with Bicep Tightness

It was another tough day for former Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger, who had to leave his start against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday after throwing just one inning.

Clevinger was making his fourth start for the Padres on Wednesday, this after being a late scratch Saturday.

He was taken out of the lineup that day due to what the team termed as "tightness" in his right bicep.

Wednesday he felt he was good to go, but had to be pulled due to the issue with his bicep after a 1-2-3 first inning in which he struck out two of the three batters he faced.

Since being traded from the Indians to the Padres, Clevinger has a 2.84 ERA with 17 strikeouts and three walks across 18 innings.

MLB.com reports that "Sunshine" (Clevinger's nickname) will undergo further tests, including an MRI exam, to determine the extent of the injury.

Clevinger's injury history is something that always had the Indians on edge. He missed a chunk of time in 2019 with a lat strain in his back, and didn't pitch from April 8th until June 17th.

This season he had to undergo knee surgery early in spring training, and missed the remainder of the spring in Goodyear, Arizona until all of Major League Baseball was shut down due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The Padres and Indians pulled off a nine-player deal with Clevinger being the centerpiece back the day of the trade deadline, August 30th.

San Diego, who have clinched a playoff spot, were expected to use him as the number one or two starter in their rotation for the postseason.

