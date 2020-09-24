Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Former Indians Pitcher Clevinger Pulled After One Inning with Padres with Bicep Tightness

Matt Loede

It was another tough day for former Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger, who had to leave his start against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday after throwing just one inning.

Clevinger was making his fourth start for the Padres on Wednesday, this after being a late scratch Saturday.

He was taken out of the lineup that day due to what the team termed as "tightness" in his right bicep.

Wednesday he felt he was good to go, but had to be pulled due to the issue with his bicep after a 1-2-3 first inning in which he struck out two of the three batters he faced.

Since being traded from the Indians to the Padres, Clevinger has a 2.84 ERA with 17 strikeouts and three walks across 18 innings.

MLB.com reports that "Sunshine" (Clevinger's nickname) will undergo further tests, including an MRI exam, to determine the extent of the injury.

Clevinger's injury history is something that always had the Indians on edge. He missed a chunk of time in 2019 with a lat strain in his back, and didn't pitch from April 8th until June 17th.

This season he had to undergo knee surgery early in spring training, and missed the remainder of the spring in Goodyear, Arizona until all of Major League Baseball was shut down due to the covid-19 pandemic. 

The Padres and Indians pulled off a nine-player deal with Clevinger being the centerpiece back the day of the trade deadline, August 30th. 

San Diego, who have clinched a playoff spot, were expected to use him as the number one or two starter in their rotation for the postseason. 

To keep up with all of Cleveland Baseball Insiders’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Matt Loede, follow him on Twitter @MattLoede. Follow CBI on Twitter @IndiansonSI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tribe Thoughts: JRam's Bomb, Setting the Playoff Rotation, Who Do You Trust in the Pen?

The Indians have clinched a spot in the postseason, and Jose Ramirez's 10th inning bomb to get them there was similar to one that was one of the most memorable in Progressive Field history hit seven years ago. The team also has their playoff rotation set now with five games left to play, and the team now can figure out their pen and what players to trust with the game on the line.

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

Francona Not Likely to Be Back in the Regular Season, Enters Bubble for Chance to Return During Playoffs

Indians manager Terry Francona has been all but officially ruled out for the final few games of the regular season when it comes to managing the Indians. The 61-year-old entered the bubble for the team on Wednesday, which means he could return to the team at some point in the postseason should the Indians keep playing.

Matt Loede

Despite Being Underrated Nationally, Indians' Jose Ramirez May Still Win the 2020 AL MVP Award

Jose Ramirez is on a tear that has Indians fans pumped up as for playoff baseball as the team clinched a wild card spot on Tuesday with a win over the White Sox at Progressive FIeld. With his 10th inning three-run homer, Ramirez has now homered in four straight games, and he's hitting .289 to start Wednesday's affair. Yet nationally you still don't hear his name much, and that's just the way the underrated underdog Ramirez wants it.

Mark Warmuth

MLB Wants Fans to Be Allowed in Stands for the NLCS and World Series in Texas

Major League Baseball has had zero attendance for the 2020 regular season, which was the plan all along. Now though commissioner Rob Manfred has come out and stated that he would like there to be fans in the stands for the portion of the postseason, which is slated to be played at the new ballpark in Arlington, Texas. Manfred said he'd like there to be fans for the NLCS and World Series, and is waiting on approval from the state's government to put the wheels in motion to make it happen.

Matt Loede

Breaking Down the Indians’ Updated Taxi Squad and Fall Instructional Roster

The Indians are looking ahead to not only the postseason in which they will be one of the eight teams in the AL playoffs, but they also are already thinking about what will likely be a very busy offseason. The team has submitted to Major League Baseball a list for the club's 12-man taxi squad, and also the team's Fall Instructional Roster.

Casey Drottar

by

Richard77

Indians Clinch Playoff Birth as Ramirez's 10th Inning Blast Lifts Tribe to 5-3 Win Over White Sox

Jose Ramirez's 10th inning three-run blast lifted the Indians to a 5-3 win over the White Sox Tuesday night at Progressive Field, lifting the Tribe to a playoff birth in the American League. The Indians trailed 3-1 after the Sox batted in the 10th, but the Tribe rallied with two outs to score a run and put two runners on for Ramirez to come up and win the game.

Matt Loede

Indians Announce "2020 Tribe 5K Virtual Run" Held Now Until October 31st

The Indians Tuesday announced a very cool event, as the team will be hosting their first ever 5K "virtual run," where fans can run or walk from wherever they do their workouts from and record their time and share photos with other fans. The cost of the event is $40, and you can register and complete the run/walk all the way until October 31st.

Matt Loede

Orioles 1B Trey Mancini Wraps Up Six Months of Chemo for Cancer Treatment, Teammates Send Him a Heartwarming Gift

It's been a tough season for Oriole first baseman Trey Mancini. He hasn't played in a single game after being diagnosed with stage three colon cancer. The 28-year-old reached a milestone Monday, completing six months of chemo treatments to try and combat the disease. His Oriole teammates also sent him a special gift to show they are in full support of his battle.

Matt Loede

Indians Manager Terry Francona Won't Be Back for the White Sox Series

It's been a long season for Indians manager Terry Francona, as he's already missed more games than he's managed due to ongoing health issues. The manager won't be back this week for the team's four-game set against the White Sox at Progressive Field, and there's no word if he'll return for the final three-game set this weekend against the Pirates.

Matt Loede

by

Luchansky85

Game #54 Observations: Indians Begin Final Week of Regular Season with 7-4 Win Over White Sox

The Indians kicked off their final week of the 2020 regular season with a four-game set at home against the AL Central leading Chicago White Sox. Led by two huge homers by Jose Ramirez and Carlos Santana and a good outing by Aaron Civale, the Tribe took home a big 7-4 win to start their series with a big "W."

Matt Loede