Former Indians Pitcher Corey Kluber Suffers Shoulder Tear in First Start with Texas

Matt Loede

Feelings for former Indians players always seem to run deep among fans, and one player who fans still seem to love to this day is two-time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber.

The Indians moved Kluber this past offseason to the Texas Rangers for two players who fans have yet to see for various reasons, reliever Emmanuel Clase and outfielder Delino DeShields.

Clase is serving a year-long suspension for reported use of performance enhancing drugs, while DeShileds is on the injured list after not being able to do much during the team’s recent “Summer Camp” after testing positive for covid-19.

Right away Indians fans felt the team was fleeced in the deal for Kluber, but now after what took place in Texas Sunday, it might all be a wash anyway.

That’s due to the fact that Kluber is again injured, this time with a Grade 2 tear of the teres major muscle in his right throwing shoulder.

Sunday in Kluber’s first start of the season he was pulled after just one inning after experiencing tightness in the shoulder.

"I texted with him about an hour ago, just telling him I was thinking about him," Indians manager Terry Francona, who managed Kluber from 2013 to December of 2019 said during his 4:15p meeting with the media. 

"He's really run into some tough luck, he was coming back last year, then got the oblique (injury). I don't care who they are with or if they are not with you anymore, whatever the circumstances you certainly feel for that.

"That doesn't make anybody feel good." 

Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports that Kluber will be shut down for four weeks and once again be re-evaluated.

Grant’s tweet seemed to indicate that Kluber returning to the mound at all in 2020 is a stretch with the shortened season, and that if he does return this season, it would “likely be as a reliever.”

The 34-year-old Kluber has had a tough road the last two seasons, as last season with the Tribe he appeared in just seven games before suffering an injury getting hit on the hand.

He was having some struggles last year prior to getting hit, going just 2-3 with a 5.80 ERA.

The team did pickup his $18 million dollar team option, but on December 15th he was dealt to the Rangers for the combo of DeShields and Clase.

One has to wonder if with the short season the team will simply shut him down and let him slowly work his way back at age 35 to try and make a comeback in 2021. 

Weekend Takeaways From the Indians Two of Three Wins Over the Royals

There was a lot good from the Indians first three games over the weekend against the Kansas City Royals. While the team won two of three, they were the victims of the new extra inning rule which did them in on Saturday, but they rebounded nicely with a big 9-2 win on Sunday. Here are some takeaways from the weekend as the Indians look ahead to a series against the White Sox.

Mark Warmuth

Indians Set to Take on New-Look White Sox in Three-Game Set at Progressive Field

Coming off a weekend in which the Indians took two of three from the Royals, the Tribe will play host to another AL Central foe, that being the Chicago White Sox. The Sox made a number of offseason moves with hopes of being more of a challenge to the top of the division, but the Indians are hoping for more early success sitting at 2-1.

Zach Shafron

The Indians' Bullpen Kicked Off the 2020 Season on the Right Note

The Indians bullpen was a massive question mark among fans and baseball insiders as the 2020 shortened season closed in. Over the weekend in the three games against the Royals, the pen stepped up and did an excellent job, helping the Tribe take two of three from Kansas City at Progressive Field.

Casey Drottar

Game #3 Observations: Carrasco Makes a Successful Return as Indians Bats Come to Life in 9-2 Win over Royals

Led by 10 K's for Carlos Carrasco the Indians topped the Kansas City Royals 9-2 at Progressive Field Sunday, taking two of three from their AL Central rivals. The Indians pounded out 13 hits in the win, and Jose Ramirez hit a pair of homers to lead the team's offense, which scored just two runs apiece in the first two games.

Matt Loede

Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger Rips New Extra Inning "Runner" Rule - “This Isn’t Travel Ball"

Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger didn't hold back when speaking to the media Saturday on if he liked the new "automatic runner" rule in extra innings for the 60-game 2020 season. The pitcher said that it's not a good rule and that other teams should feel the same way about it.

Matt Loede

Game #2 Observations: Royals Edge Out Indians 3-2 in 10 Innings as Tribe Fails to Take Advantage of Late Chances

The Indians fell to 1-1 on the young season Saturday at Progressive Field as the Royals executed having a runner start on second base in the 10th inning perfectly, scoring a run to edge out the Tribe 3-2. Mike Clevinger allowed two first inning homers, but settled in and went seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts. The Indians will look to win the rubber match of the series Sunday.

Matt Loede

The Three Batter Rule Works to the Indians Edge in Friday's Opening Win

Among the rule changes of 2020 in Major League Baseball, one of them is that a relief pitcher must throw to three batters. Friday in the Indians opening night 2-0 win over the Kansas City Royals, the new rule worked to perfection for the team, as Adam Cimber, Nick Wittgren and Brad Hand all threw scoreless and hitless innings in the Tribe win.

Mark Warmuth

The Cleveland Indians Continue to Confirm a Nickname Change is Inevitable

Indians owner Paul Dolan sat down with members of the Tribe on Thursday, speaking to them about a number of issues including the potential of a name change. From a number of perspectives it appears that the Indians are on their way to changing the name of the franchise, likely to do it prior to the 2021 season.

Casey Drottar

Indians Pitching Probables Against Royals and White Sox

The Tribe will play two more against the Royals before they welcome the Chicago White Sox to Progressive Field starting on Monday. The pitching matchups for the next few days for the Indians and their two opponents are set, with Mike Clevinger getting the start Saturday against Brady Singer who makes his MLB debut.

Matt Loede

Bieber Maturing Right Before Indians Fans Eyes; Learning on the Fly to Be an Ace

Indians opening night starter Shane Bieber was dominant in his start Friday against the Kansas City Royals. He struck out 14 batters in just six innings, and helped the team to a 2-0 win. Bieber in his third season is becoming the ace of the Indians staff with Mike Clevinger, and is slowly becoming a voice of leadership in the Tribe clubhouse.

Zach Shafron