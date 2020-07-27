Former Indians Pitcher Corey Kluber Suffers Shoulder Tear in First Start with Texas

Feelings for former Indians players always seem to run deep among fans, and one player who fans still seem to love to this day is two-time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber.

The Indians moved Kluber this past offseason to the Texas Rangers for two players who fans have yet to see for various reasons, reliever Emmanuel Clase and outfielder Delino DeShields.

Clase is serving a year-long suspension for reported use of performance enhancing drugs, while DeShileds is on the injured list after not being able to do much during the team’s recent “Summer Camp” after testing positive for covid-19.

Right away Indians fans felt the team was fleeced in the deal for Kluber, but now after what took place in Texas Sunday, it might all be a wash anyway.

That’s due to the fact that Kluber is again injured, this time with a Grade 2 tear of the teres major muscle in his right throwing shoulder.

Sunday in Kluber’s first start of the season he was pulled after just one inning after experiencing tightness in the shoulder.

"I texted with him about an hour ago, just telling him I was thinking about him," Indians manager Terry Francona, who managed Kluber from 2013 to December of 2019 said during his 4:15p meeting with the media.

"He's really run into some tough luck, he was coming back last year, then got the oblique (injury). I don't care who they are with or if they are not with you anymore, whatever the circumstances you certainly feel for that.

"That doesn't make anybody feel good."

Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports that Kluber will be shut down for four weeks and once again be re-evaluated.

Grant’s tweet seemed to indicate that Kluber returning to the mound at all in 2020 is a stretch with the shortened season, and that if he does return this season, it would “likely be as a reliever.”

The 34-year-old Kluber has had a tough road the last two seasons, as last season with the Tribe he appeared in just seven games before suffering an injury getting hit on the hand.

He was having some struggles last year prior to getting hit, going just 2-3 with a 5.80 ERA.

The team did pickup his $18 million dollar team option, but on December 15th he was dealt to the Rangers for the combo of DeShields and Clase.

One has to wonder if with the short season the team will simply shut him down and let him slowly work his way back at age 35 to try and make a comeback in 2021.