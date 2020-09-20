Former Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger Suffering from Tightness in Bicep, Astros Verlander Done Till 2022

It was not a good day Saturday to be a starting pitcher in the big leagues, as a pair of big names went down with pretty significant injuries.

Let's start with former Indians number two hurler Mike Clevinger, who thus far since the trade to the San Diego Padres has made three starts, going 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA.

Clevinger was slated to make start number four on Saturday, but was a late scratch due to what the team termed as "tightness" in his right bicep.

The ex-Indian was replaced on the mound by Luis Patiño. A win would have clinched a playoff spot for the Padres, their first since the 2006 campaign, but instead they fell in Safeco Field to the Seattle Mariners.

One of the knocks that Clevinger has had on him during his Major League career is his ability to stay healthy, and now Padre fans are learning the hard way about how frail Clevinger is.

Last season Clevinger suffered a back injury early in the season that landed him on the team's 60-day injured list.

He did manage to start 21 games in 2019, going 13-4 with a 2.71 ERA. In 2018 he made 32 starts for the Indians, also winning 13 games against eight losses and a 3.02 ERA.

The Padres are going to make the postseason out of the west, and they are counting on Clevinger to be a big part of their playoff run, but it remains to be seen how long it'll take him to return from injury.

The team is hoping some extra rest will be enough for Clevinger to recover from the tight throwing bicep.

“He felt good through his last start,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said.

“He came in the next day with the normal tightness in there. It’s just been a little bit tighter than usual. It hasn’t quite gone away. He’s probably at 90, 85 percent. We’re just being probably extra cautious more than anything. Just give it another couple days and go from there.”

Clevinger wasn't the only big name pitcher to have some big injury news on Saturday, as Astros ace Justin Verlander announced via instagram that he will have season-ending Tommy John surgery.

The Astros best pitcher started just one game this season, and was coming off a season in which he won his second Cy Young award.

In 2019 Verlander went 21-6, leading the Astros to game seven of the World Series before falling to the Washington Nationals.

The 37-year-old is inked through the 2021 season at $33 million and then is set to be a free agent.

Verlander in his 226-129 his Major League career between Detroit as well as Houston.

"I truly believe everything happens for a reason," Verlander said in the video.

"And although 2020 has sucked, hopefully when this rehab process is all said and done, this will allow me to charge through the end of my career and be healthy as long as I want and pitch as long as I want and accomplish some of the goals that I want in my career."

