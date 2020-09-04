Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Former Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger Takes a Loss in First Start with Padres

Matt Loede

Mike Clevinger walked onto the mound for the first time Thursday for the San Diego Padres, looking odd wearing San Diego brown over the Indians threads he's worn for the last four seasons.

The former Indians pitcher made his first start Thursday in Los Angeles as the Padres took on the Angels, and while he threw well, "Sunshine" took the loss as San Diego was held in check on offense in a 2-0 setback.

Clevinger went seven innings in his Padres debut, allowing a pair of runs on seven hits, allowing a walk and striking out a pair.

He only threw 87 pitches before he was pulled, 56 of which were strikes.

Los Angeles starter Andrew Heaney was just a bit better than Clevinger, as he went seven shutout innings, allowing three hits, two walks and six K's.

Both of the Angels runs came on singles, the first by Andrelton Simmons in the third inning that scored a run, the second run coming in the fourth on a single by Justin Upton.

The Indians sent Clevinger to the Padres on Monday on the day of the MLB trade deadline, sending the pitcher, Greg Allen and a player to be named later to San Diego for six players.

Mike Clevinger Puts Out an Emotional Video Thanking the Indians

Clevinger had nothing but good things to say about the Indians organization after the deal was made.

"I mean, as a person, that's an easy thing to say, but when you're really looking at things, it's a business at the end of the day,” Clevinger said following the deal. 

“And in that business, if they think they're going to put together a better team with the players they’re getting and without you, then you just have to take that and roll with it and, if anything, use it as motivation."

To keep up with all of Cleveland Baseball Insiders’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Matt Loede, follow him on Twitter @MattLoede. Follow CBI on Twitter @IndiansonSI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Would Dealing for OF Starling Marte Made You Feel Better About the Indians at the Deadline?

The Cleveland Indians were very active on Monday at the MLB trade deadline as they dealt away pitcher Mike Clevinger along with Greg Allen and a future player for half a dozen players. That's not all the club was trying to do, as a report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal states the Indians were one of the team's with heavy interest in Diamondbacks OF Starling Marte.

Matt Loede

Indians Closer Brad Hand Selected as a Nominee for the 2020 Roberto Clemente Award

Tribe closer Brad Hand and his wife have been very active in the Northeast Ohio community doing plenty of charity work since he was acquired from the Padres. Hand was honored Thursday as the Indians 2020 choice for the Roberto Clemente Award, baseball’s most prestigious individual honor for Major Leaguers. The winner of the award will be announced September 27th.

Matt Loede

Breaking Down the Top Three Teams in the AL Central with Four Weeks Left in the Season

Three teams are fighting for the top spot in the American League Central division, as with four weeks left the Indians, White Sox and Twins are all within 1.5 of each other. There's plenty of reasons to like each team, and today we break down how each team looks and the keys for each to win the division moving forward.

Matt Loede

Rest in Peace, Pitcher Tom Seaver

Hall of Fame pitcher and Mets legend Tom Seaver has passed away. He was 75 years old.The baseball Hall of Famer announced that Seaver died Monday from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19.Seaver also known as "Tom Terrific" won an MLB-best 25 games in the 1969 season

Zach Shafron

Former Indians Pitcher and Longtime Twins Broadcaster Bert Blyleven Calling it a Career

Bert Blyleven was a staple in the television broadcast booth for the Minnesota Twins since 1986. Wednesday night he tweeted out that his time calling games for the franchise he played 11 seasons for is over. The Hall of Fame pitcher is walking away after 24 years being part of the broadcast booth, stating in a series of tweets that he'll stay on as a special assistant with Minnesota.

Matt Loede

by

dukebogart66

Game #37 Observations: Tyler Naquin Does it All in Indians’ 5-0 Win Over Royals

The Indians got a big night at the plate from Tyler Naquin, who hit a pair of homers as the Tribe shutout the Royals 5-0. Triston McKenzie moved to 2-0 in three starts with a 1.69 ERA with four walks and 19 strikeouts. The rookie pitcher needed just 81 pitches thanks to six strikeouts and no walks in six innings of work. Brad Hand came in to close it out, and hasn't allowed a base runner since August 18th.

Casey Drottar

Mike Clevinger Puts Out an Emotional Tribute Thanking the Cleveland Indians

The Indians Monday traded away number two starter Mike Clevinger to the Padres, but it wasn't easy letting him go. Tuesday "Sunshine" put out an emotional tribute thanking members of the Indians staff, teammates, the front office and fans. While he's not with the team anymore, Clevinger's impact will be felt for a long time to come with the players the Indians got back.

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever

So the Cycle Continues as the Indians Trade Another Big Name for Prospects

Monday saw again the Indians take a solid piece of talent from their pitching staff who is an established number two in the rotation, and trade him away for six players that most know next to nothing about. Mike Clevinger to the Padres again showed how the Indians do business, and why fans get upset about it. Even if a few of the six players acquired Monday pan out, what's to say the Indians won't just deal them in a few years as well?

Zach Shafron

by

Indiansfanforever

Indians Ace Shane Bieber Takes Home AL Pitcher of the Month Award

Thus far in 2020 no pitcher in Major League Baseball has been as dominant as Indians hurler Shane Bieber. On Wednesday MLB awarded Bieber for his efforts for the month of August with the AL Pitcher of the Month Award. Bieber so far in 2020 is 6-0 with a 1.20 ERA. He leads the American League with 84 strikeouts, as well as in wins, ERA and innings pitched.

Matt Loede

How Do All the New Padres Fit Into the Indians Future?

The Indians and Padres mega deal from Monday is going to have a long standing effect on each franchise. For the Indians they have six new players on their rosters that they can use to build a future with, and for San Diego they got a solid pitcher in Mike Clevinger along with outfielder Greg Allen and a player to be named later. From the Indians perspective, how do these six players fit in their overall game plan for the future?

Mark Warmuth

by

xbizo