Former Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger Takes a Loss in First Start with Padres

Mike Clevinger walked onto the mound for the first time Thursday for the San Diego Padres, looking odd wearing San Diego brown over the Indians threads he's worn for the last four seasons.

The former Indians pitcher made his first start Thursday in Los Angeles as the Padres took on the Angels, and while he threw well, "Sunshine" took the loss as San Diego was held in check on offense in a 2-0 setback.

Clevinger went seven innings in his Padres debut, allowing a pair of runs on seven hits, allowing a walk and striking out a pair.

He only threw 87 pitches before he was pulled, 56 of which were strikes.

Los Angeles starter Andrew Heaney was just a bit better than Clevinger, as he went seven shutout innings, allowing three hits, two walks and six K's.

Both of the Angels runs came on singles, the first by Andrelton Simmons in the third inning that scored a run, the second run coming in the fourth on a single by Justin Upton.

The Indians sent Clevinger to the Padres on Monday on the day of the MLB trade deadline, sending the pitcher, Greg Allen and a player to be named later to San Diego for six players.

Mike Clevinger Puts Out an Emotional Video Thanking the Indians

Clevinger had nothing but good things to say about the Indians organization after the deal was made.

"I mean, as a person, that's an easy thing to say, but when you're really looking at things, it's a business at the end of the day,” Clevinger said following the deal.

“And in that business, if they think they're going to put together a better team with the players they’re getting and without you, then you just have to take that and roll with it and, if anything, use it as motivation."

