Former Indians President Mark Shapiro Feels Teams Would Need a Month Before Games Can Be Played

Matt Loede

When Major League truly starts up again is anyone’s guess at this point, but until it does, one team president thinks it’s going to take some time to get the teams ready to play again.

Current Toronto Blue Jays and former Cleveland Indians president Mark Shapiro said he thinks that Major League Baseball would need no less than a month of workouts and exhibition games before the regular season can start.

The Associated Press reports that Shapiro said to reporters he does not think that Major Legue camps will be open anytime soon.

"Knowing that so many players are not even having any access to throwing at all or hitting at all, but most importantly just throwing, and probably limited access to just training and exercise, it's hard to imagine we could get ready in less than four weeks," Shapiro said to reporters.

"I do think that we're, by and large, waiting for some sort of flattening of the curve and recognition that we have done our best to limit the strain on the health care system and the economic system," Shapiro stated.

"Until that time, the exact outcome and impact on our schedule, and all of the corresponding business that cascades off that, really can't be determined."

Major League Baseball has not given any indication as to dates for getting back to business, other than to state that Opening Day has been pushed back to mid-May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indians were scheduled to open up the 2020 season on Thursday at home against the Detroit Tigers.

The latest forecast had temps in the high 50’s to low 60’s for the 1:10pm first pitch

For now with no dates in sight to seeing players back on the field, Shapiro says that it is going to be some time before any games, regular season or not, are played. 

“It certainly looks like we are not dealing with days and likely not weeks, but closer to months,” he said.

Not good news for fans who are anxious to see baseball anytime in the upcoming future.

"Sudden" Sam McDowell; A True Indians Hero from Days Gone By

Cleveland Indians pitcher 'Sudden' Sam McDowell was a throwback before his time. Never afraid to go after hitters to defending his Tribe teammates, McDowll was a fan favorite during an era when the Indians never were able to put enough talent on the field to challenge in the American League East for a title.

Mark Warmuth

Richard77

Breaking Down Some Of the Top All-Time Baseball Movies

Now that baseball is on hold, about the only way people are going to get to see batted balls and memorable plays is via replays of old games - or better yet - baseball movies. There's been plenty of them over the years, some great, some blah, and some downright awful. We take a look today at three of our writers who give their opinion on their three favorite baseball flicks, and what makes them so darn good that they've watched em over and over.

Matt Loede

Are the Indians One Team Poised to Have a Letdown in 2020?

After winning 93 games last season it doesn't sound like many are giving the Indians a lot of love, or a lot of chances to be one of the headliners in the Majors in 2020. A couple Sports Illustrated writers are on the record as saying they will be one of the the teams headed for disappointment this season.

Matt Loede

Opening Day Delay Could Move Tyler Naquin Ahead in Race for the Indians' Final Outfield Roster Spot

The Indians are waiting to see when they will officially take the field for the first time in 2020, but the delay in could help out one injured Indians player that being Tyler Naquin, who is trying to come back from offseason surgery after tearing his right ACL in a September loss in Tampa.

Casey Drottar

Casey Drottar

Top 10 Most Memorable Homers in Cleveland Indians Postseason History

The Indians have had plenty of memorable moments over the last 20 or so years when it comes to the postseason, and a lot of them have come via the long ball. Today we take a look at 10 of the most memorable homers for the Indians in the postseason and how they helped the team make believers out of a lot of us.

Matt Loede

Trevor Bauer on MLB Network Radio: 'There's No Roadmap' for Players to Navigate to an Unknown Start Date

There are certainly far bigger issues to be resolved beyond the inconvenience of uncertainty for Major League Baseball players, but the lack of a known start date for the season is among the biggest difficulties for any player attempting to gear up for the 2020 campaign, whenever that might begin.

T.J. Zuppe

Lindor's Free Agency Hangs in Balance of Altered Season

If the 2020 MLB season is canceled due to COVID-19, players like Francisco Lindor and Mookie Betts may have their free agency delayed. What does that mean for elite players going into their age-29 season?

Alex Hooper

Richard77

Indians to Close Their Spring Complex in Goodyear on Friday

To the best of Chris Antonetti's knowledge, no one in the Indians organization has tested positive for COVID-19. In an effort to maintain that fact, the team has closed their offices in Cleveland and will suspend operations at their Goodyear facility on Friday.

T.J. Zuppe

The 10 Worst Free Agent Signings of All-Time for the Cleveland Indians

While the Indians have by no means treated free agency like the shopping spree that teams like the Yankees and Red Sox do, the team actually has been rather active in signing players from other teams since free agency started back in 1976. There's a number of lousy names to forget on this list, so today we give you give that were the worst free agent signings all-time for the Indians.

Matt Loede

Manfred Getting MLB Fans Back Into Ballparks Might Be Baseball's Biggest Challenge in 2020

Baseball fans were just starting to get into the hype of the season when it was announced that MLB along with the other major North American sports are all closed till further notice. Getting the game back on the field quickly and enticing fans to come out might be the game's biggest challenge this season.

Matt Loede