Former Indians ROY Joe Charboneau Posts on Social Media He’s Suffered a Stroke

Matt Loede

Despite winning the American League Rookie of the Year award some 40 years ago, Joe Charboneau remains one of the most popular Indians alumni. 

Charboneau still lives in the North Ridgeville, and is active on social media as well as supporting the Indians.

Recently though, fans became concerned when it seemed that the 65-year-old Charboneau became more absent than usual on his Facebook account.

Saturday his Facebook account posted that this past Wednesday Charboneau suffered a stroke. 

Here’s the post currently on his Facebook post that went live on Saturday evening.

Charboneau was scheduled to be part of a signing on Saturday at The Tavern on 42 in Parma Heights from 4p-8p. 

The event was cancelled, which made fans concerned that something was wrong.

Charboneau turned 65 on June 17th. He won the AL Rookie of the Year award in 1980 when he played in 131 games, hitting .289 with 23 homers and 87 RBI. 

Indians vs Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #14, Thursday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and Reds will wrap up their two-game set here at Progressive Field Thursday night, with Carlos Carrasco going for the Indians looking for win number two. He will go up against Reds ace Luis Castillo, who is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA. The Indians have won two straight and will look for win three in a row in the finale.

Matt Loede

Casey Drottar

Indians vs Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #13, Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET

The Indians rallied from down 2-0 in the 7th inning on Tuesday night for a 4-2 win in Cincy over the Reds. The two teams have made the trip up I-71 for the two more games, this time at Progressive Field. The first of those two games will take place at 7:10pm as Mike Clevinger looks for his first win of the season against Tejay Antone for the Reds.

Matt Loede

Casey Drottar

Game #16 Observations: Reyes and Luplow Go Deep, Plesac Earns First Win as Indians Top White Sox 7-1

The Indians bats got back to business on Saturday against the White Sox pen, as Franmil Reyes and Jordan Luplow each hit a two-run homer and Zach Plesac went six innings for his first win of 2020 as the Tribe moved to 9-7 with a 7-1 win over Chicago in the Windy City.

Matt Loede

It's National Baseball Card Day! What's Your Favorite All-Time Card?

Today, August 8th is National Baseball Card day. For many growing up collecting baseball cards was as much of a pastime as watching baseball itself. From going to "card stores" to malls for shows with local players past and present, growing up with boxes and boxes of cards was as special as anything a child could ever do. Do you still collect? Do you have a special card and made the sport fun when you were young? If so, you're likely one of the dying breed that now has just memories to look back on.

Matt Loede

Indians at Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #12, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians started their road trip with a win over the Twins, and tonight in Cincy at 6:10pm they will look to end it the same way as Shane Bieber takes the mound for the Tribe. Bieber has been nothing short of amazing in two games, recording 27 K's and not allowing a run.

Matt Loede

Casey Drottar

Game #15 Observations: Indians Forget to Bring Offense to Chicago in Loss to White Sox

A day after the Indians scored 13 runs, their bats again went silent as Dylan Cease and the White Sox gave the Indians chances all night, but they couldn't drive in the big runs as they fell to 8-7 with a 2-0 loss to the White Sox in Chicago.

Casey Drottar

Indians Hitting Coach Ty Van Burkleo Opts Out of Remainder of 2020 Season

Indians hitting coach Ty Van Burkleo will not be with the team for the rest of the season after announcing Friday that he has opted out of the rest of the 2020 MLB season due to having a "high risk condition" that could cause him to contract the covid-19 virus. The team will replace Van Burkleo with two current coaches in the Indians system.

Matt Loede

Indians Must Take Thursday's Offensive Beatdown and Use it Moving Forward

Thursday night the Indians offense went wild, scoring 13 runs in a 13-0 beatdown of the Ohio rival Reds. The Indians are now 8-6 on the season, and have won three straight after losing four in a row. The team's offense was paced on Thursday by the top of the lineup, specifically Cesar Hernandez, Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez and Carlos Santana. Fans have been waiting for the offense to show up thus far in 2020, and now that they have, they have to keep it going.

Zach Shafron

Chicago White Sox at Indians Game Thread #6, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and White Sox are set for battle in game three of their set at Progressive Field. Join us all evening long in our first 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

Casey Drottar

Indians Blast the Reds 13-0 Behind Huge Night for Ramirez, Hernandez and Tribe Offense

Led by a massive night by the top of the lineup and another outstanding outing by their pitching staff, the Indians moved to 8-6 on the season as they crushed the Reds 13-0 at Progressive Field. The Indians topped the Reds in three of the four games over the last four days in Cincinnati and Cleveland.

Matt Loede