Former Indians ROY Joe Charboneau Posts on Social Media He’s Suffered a Stroke

Despite winning the American League Rookie of the Year award some 40 years ago, Joe Charboneau remains one of the most popular Indians alumni.

Charboneau still lives in the North Ridgeville, and is active on social media as well as supporting the Indians.

Recently though, fans became concerned when it seemed that the 65-year-old Charboneau became more absent than usual on his Facebook account.

Saturday his Facebook account posted that this past Wednesday Charboneau suffered a stroke.

Here’s the post currently on his Facebook post that went live on Saturday evening.

Charboneau was scheduled to be part of a signing on Saturday at The Tavern on 42 in Parma Heights from 4p-8p.

The event was cancelled, which made fans concerned that something was wrong.

Charboneau turned 65 on June 17th. He won the AL Rookie of the Year award in 1980 when he played in 131 games, hitting .289 with 23 homers and 87 RBI.