Former Indians Second Basemen Jason Kipnis Bids Farewell to Cleveland

It was a forgone conclusion once the Cleveland Indians signed Cesar Hernandez to play second base in 2020 that the team would not be bringing back veteran Jason Kipnis.

The team declined the team option on the popular Kipnis which did not come as a surprise. He became a free agent and finally on Tuesday agreed on a minor league deal with his hometown team, the Chicago Cubs.

Kipnis ends his nine-year run in Cleveland with a .261 lifetime average with 123 homers and 529 runs batted in.

On Wednesday he took to Instagram to say a fond farewell to his fans in Cleveland.

"Cleveland, I’ll keep it short... Thank you. For taking a chance on me as an organization and as a fan base. You guys joined me on this ride to get this great org back to where it belonged, at the top competing for a WS every year! I’m sorry I couldn’t finish the job for you. You helped shape me into the person I am today and I’m forever grateful. From the polite and respectful greetings you showed my family, friends and I everywhere we went.

"Every restaurant, every bar, every heinen’s, everywhere! You made me feel 10 feet tall! Many of you went from fans, to familiar faces, to even friends. Keep that Rally Together spirit going for this team. You’re holding them to a high standard and that’s the way it should be. I was fortunate enough to play with some of the best teammates, coaching, medical and equipment staff in the game and wouldn’t have had the run i did without them. Many of which are lifelong friends now. I’ll always cherish my time in Cleveland and always tried to show you how much I loved wearing that jersey by the way I played for you! Forever grateful, forever part of the Tribe!

Thank you Cleveland.

Kip, Dirtbag, #22"

Hernandez, Kipnis’ replacement, comes to the Indians on a one-year deal which will pay him $6.5 million for the 2020 season.