Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
News

Francisco Lindor 'I Want to Win' with the Indians, Says Both Sides Talking About Deal

Matt Loede

Francisco Lindor took center stage on Monday in Goodyear, getting asked many of the same questions as he was a few weeks back at TribeFest.

Most of the questions had to do with his future, and if in any way, shape or form it would include him continuing to wear script Indians across his chest.

Lindor is a wanted man by the Indians, but as has been well documented the price range that the shortstop wants is almost for sure well out of range for the team to come up with.

Monday though the attitude seemed to change, if even a little bit, and there seemed to be a glimmer of hope that maybe, just maybe, something could get done.

“I love it here,” Lindor said via Indians.com. “I mean, people are great. The city of Cleveland has been nothing but good to me. Why would I want to leave?”

Indians fans feel the same way, but it’s not their money that would be being spent to keep him wearing Tribe colors for however many seasons the team could secure him for.

If Lindor is to stay in Cleveland, it’s very much going to put a dent in the pocketbooks of the team’s owners, the Dolans.

Fans have been critical of the owners in the past for not spending money and keeping players in the fold, but if they could find a way, anyway, to keep Lindor with the team, a lot of ill will would be forgotten.

It’s also going to take some creativity on the part of the team and Lindor to come up with a fair deal. Team President Chris Antonetti isn’t shy in saying how difficult a deal like this is to get done, and that the sides have to come to common ground to make a deal happen.

“It’s a really hard situation,” Antonetti said. “It’s not because of a lack of desire on our part or on Francisco’s part. But more when you look at the economics of baseball and the realities of building championship teams in a small market, it gets really tough.

“The interest is there. The desire is there, on both sides, to try to get something done. Whether or not that’s possible, we just don’t know.”

There was plenty of speculation this past offseason that the team was going to deal their All-Star shortstop, and just like last season with pitchers Trevor Bauer and Corey Kluber on the block, nothing got done.

At least not yet.

Bauer was gone by the trade deadline to the Cincinnati Reds, and Kluber was dealt this offseason to the Texas Rangers for reliever Emmanuel Clase and outfielder Delino Deshields.

The same fate could await Lindor if a deal can’t get done by the 2020 MLB trade deadline, but for now the shortstop says that he is just interested in doing the best he can for the city and team that originally drafted him.

“My approach this year is winning here,” Lindor said.

“I want to win here. I want to stay in Cleveland. This is home. I’m not playing to get traded or to put myself in a good spot to get traded for a numerous amount of players. I’m playing to win. I want to win here.”

Getting a deal done with Lindor and keeping the Indians competitive is likely going to be next to impossible unless the Dolan’s do go in a very different direction with their pocketbooks.

Lindor isn’t shy about saying that he’s very open to chatting about a deal to stay with the Tribe, but he’s also treating this like he should – a business deal that has to make sense for himself.

“If the negotiations or whatever make sense, it’s gonna happen,” Lindor said.

“If it makes sense for both sides, it’s gonna happen. If not, it’s not gonna happen. God has a plan. I believe in what he’s got for me and that’s it, man ... I have shown how much I want to be here. So has the team. It’s a matter of things making sense.

“We’ve talked, but nothing has been concrete, nothing has made sense yet. It’s early still.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Velocity Will Remain a Point of Interest as Mike Clevinger Heals

Mike Clevinger's heater is special at almost any velocity, but the average speed he picked up on the four-seamer since the midway point of 2018 has helped him grow from really good hurler to one of baseball's elite arms.

T.J. Zuppe

by

Richard77

Strikeouts Should Not Hold the Cleveland Indians Lineup Back in 2020

While on paper it appears the 2020 Cleveland Indians lineup could strikeout quite a bit with the arrival of Domingo Santana, fans should not be too concerned that it's going to stop the team from scoring runs and being more consistent.

Mark Warmuth

MLB and Financial Fair Play

UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules are not perfect, but neither are American sports economies. It's time to find common ground.

Alex Hooper

Former Cleveland Indians INF Tony Fernandez Dies at 57

One-time Indians second basemen Tony Fernandez helped the Indians reach the World Series in 1997. Saturday he passed away at the age of 57 after battling polycystic kidney disease since 2017.

Matt Loede

Where Do the Indians Turn in the Rotation Following Mike Clevinger's Surgery

Matt Loede discusses the latest Indians injury to ace Mike Clevinger, and now that he is on the shelf who is 'next man up' and where will the team turn waiting for Clevinger to return to the roster?

Matt Loede

by

Josef_Koba

Cleveland Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger Having Surgery on His Knee

Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger is going to miss an undetermined amount of time after having surgery Friday on his left knee after a tear in the knee was suffered Wednesday

Matt Loede

by

Jwahoo

Who Will Earn the Right to Be in the Cleveland Indians Starting Rotation Come Opening Day?

As 2020 spring training gets underway for the Indians in Goodyear, one of the questions will be what five pitchers are going to step up and earn the open spots for the team's one through five in the club's competitive rotation.

Matt Loede

by

Josef_Koba

The Domingo Santana Signing by the Indians Shows a Vote of Confidence for Franmil Reyes

The Indians have finally gotten a deal done with outfielder Domingo Santana, and the hope is he will be able to hit at least as well as a year ago in Seattle. At the same time, the Santana signing shows that the team has faith in another one of their sluggers, Franmil Reyes.

Casey Drottar

Here's Why Adam Plutko Featuring His Curveball More This Year Is A Good Idea

Focusing on throwing your best stuff isn't exactly a new concept. But according to Adam Plutko, that includes more than just tossing his curveball a bit more.

T.J. Zuppe

by

T.J. Zuppe

Three Things the Cleveland Indians Could Really Use Going Right This Spring Training

The Indians have plenty of question marks as spring training gets ready to begin in Arizona, and there's a couple areas that if they go the Tribe's way, they could get off to a great start in 2020

Matt Loede

by

bubba19