Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Francona Hopes Health Issues are in the Past, Hoping to Be Back and 100 Percent for Indians in 2021

Matt Loede

Indians brass have spent the last two days talking to the media, and on Wednesday it was manager Terry Francona’s turn to speak about what was a tough year physically for the 61-year-old.

Francona’s health was such that he was only able to manage the team for 14 games, and he spent more time in the Cleveland Clinc during the 2020 season than he did managing the club.

“When you’re the manager, there’s a lot of people who depend on you. I felt guilty not being able to hold up my part of the bargain,” Francona said to the media on Wednesday.

“That was weighing on me mentally, as well as the physical stuff.”

The good news for the Indians manager is despite the rumors, he will be back for the 2021 season, and if all goes as planned, he’ll be there from day one of spring training all the way till the team plays its last game.

"I need to get a lot stronger," the 61-year-old Francona said. "I had a pretty challenging year up to this point."

Francona told the media that he had a number of surgeries in a four-day span and spent some time in the Intensive Care Unit.

The big issue that the manager was having was that he kept getting blood clots.

"Some days when I was extremely frustrated, the thought crossed my mind when it was hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel," Francona said.

"But I tried not to think like that."

Despite some fans who have been critical of Francona for the Indians failures in the postseason the last few years, the manager is still highly regarded and is still one of the best in the game.

The Indians, after missing the playoffs in 2019 despite winning over 90 games, did make it in the shortened 2020 campaign, but as the number four-seed fell in two games to the New York Yankees in the wild card round.

Francona said Wednesday he probably could have forced his way back with a few regular season games left, but didn’t feel it was fair to acting manager Sandy Alomar Jr. and the rest of the coaching staff.

The manager has missed time in each of the last three seasons with health issues, but is hopeful that the worst health wise is in the past.

"It was kind of a tough time," Francona said.

"I don't want to go through that again."

To keep up with all of Cleveland Baseball Insiders’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Matt Loede, follow him on Twitter @MattLoede. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

After Comments the Last Two Days - It's Tough to be an Indians Fan

Tuesday and Wednesday Indians fans got to hear from team president Chris Antonetti as well as manager Terry Francona, and both admitted that 2021 could be another challenging season when it comes to finances and positions on the roster - things Indians fans don't want to hear.

Mark Warmuth

Indians Pitcher Shane Bieber Wins Baseball Digest MLB Pitcher of the Year Honor

The year end awards in Major League Baseball are going to start to roll in, and Indians pitcher Shane Bieber is set to being in a lot of hardware. Monday he was honored with the "Baseball Digest MLB Pitcher of the Year Honor."

Matt Loede

Let the Roster Questions Begin as the Indians Enter the Offseason

Now that the Indians 2020 season is officially in the books, there are plenty of questions about what this team will, and more so can afford to do this offseason with a roster that is still very much in flux.

Mark Warmuth

by

xbizo

Looking Back, Gio's Glove Saved the Yankees and Stopped the Indians and a Potential Game 3

Wednesday night it was the glove of a former Indian that saved the day for the Yankees, stopping a couple late potential Indians runs and allowing New York to come up down one instead of three. Had the ball gotten through the infield, things could have been drastically different.

Zach Shafron

Fans Couldn't Go to Progressive Field to see the Indians, But That Didn't Stop High TV Ratings in 2020

Indians fans were not allowed in Progressive Field in 2020, but the television ratings on STO remained high yet again this season, even slightly higher than in 2019 according to Crain's Cleveland Business.

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

AL Central Makes a Quick Exit in Extended 2020 MLB Playoffs

It was not a long run for any of the three AL Central teams in the playoffs, as all three were eliminated in the wild card round, ending the seasons of the Twins, Indians and White Sox. That leaves two AL East teams and AL West teams left in the American League for the right to go the ALCS.

Matt Loede

Indians Ride Wave of Emotions in Crushing 10-9 Loss to Yankees to End 2020 Season

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

Indians Delino DeShields Misplays Ball in CF, Tribe Fans Let Him Have it on Twitter

It was a huge mistake that changed the momentum of game two between the Indians and Yankees at Progressive Field. A poorly played ball in center field in the fourth inning opened the door for the Yankees to put up four runs to take a 5-4 lead. The ball that started the inning should have been caught by Delino DeShields, but after he missed it, Indians fans were not too happy about the mistake and let him have it on twitter.

Matt Loede

YouTube TV Dropping Fox's Regional Sports Networks, Which Carries Indians Games

For the second time this year, YouTube TV and Sinclair have reached an impasse when it comes to carrying the regional Fox Sports stations on the streaming service. YouTube TV said via twitter on Tuesday that on Thursday they are dumping the Fox regional sports channels, and that they hope to at some point bring them back.

Matt Loede

Indians and Yankees Wild Card Game Two Delayed by "Incoming Rain"

The Tribe and Yankees game two of their best-of-three wild card round series has been delayed by "incoming rain" here at Progressive Field. The announced start time for the game is now set for 7:50pm.

Matt Loede