Francona Not Likely to Be Back in the Regular Season, Enters Bubble for Chance to Return During Playoffs

With five games left in the regular season after Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox, it sounds like you won't be seeing Terry Francona manage the Indians in the regular season again in 2020.

That does not mean though that he won't be planning on trying to make it back for the postseason.

Earlier on Wednesday Indians team president Chris Antonetti spoke to the media and said that it's unlikely that Francona will return for the final three games of the regular season this weekend against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He went on to say though that for now, Francona is entering the bubble, meaning that his return for the postseason is an option for he and the team.

“He continues to recover,” Antonetti said Tuesday.

“He will be in the bubble with us, so he’ll be in the quarantine. That preserves as many options for us as possible moving forward, and then also gives Tito an opportunity to be around the team, even if it’s not in the dugout.”

Francona had a procedure done at the Cleveland Clinic back on August 21st, and hasn't returned to the team since then.

He was spotted during the last homestand at Progressive Field, sitting in a suite with Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff.

Antonetti has given a few updates on Francona, but has never committed to exactly when the 61-year-old would return to managing the team.

It appears with that the team will forge on with Sandy Alomar Jr. continuing on as the acting manager when the team begins the playoffs, likely in Chicago against the White Sox, on September 29th.

Alomar has done a solid job managing the team since Francona's health issues first popped up in Minnesota back on August 2nd.

