Francona Still Sidelined But Feeling Better, Perez's Shoulder Improving

Indians president Chris Antonetti met with manager Terry Francona at Francona's apartment in downtown Cleveland Friday, as the manager continues to recover from a procedure at the Cleveland Clinic.

"He is feeling better," Antonetti said. "He is still recovering, it's going to be a little while before he joins us."

Francona's procedure was done two weeks ago today, and Antonetti said overall the manager was in good spirits as he works his way back to getting to the Tribe dugout.

"I was real encouraged by the way he looked today, and he's feeling better which is all great news," Antonetti said.

"He has been through a lot, so he's in the middle of recovery, I expect it to still be some time before he joins us."

The procedure on Friday at the Cleveland Clinic, was done to help out a clotting issue in his veins.

A stent was inserted, which has allowed blood to flow better. Antonetti said that the clotting issue has subsided.

"We are real encouraged by where he is at this time," Antonetti said.

One player that is on the road to recovery is catcher Roberto Perez, who is sidelined at the moment with a shoulder issue.

Antonetti said Friday the shoulder issue is not the same one that put him on the injured list at the start of the season, but more fatigue than anything else.

"Feeling better, he reported that it's much better than it was," Antonetti said. "It's more shoulder fatigue than anything else."

Current acting manager Sandy Alomar Jr. said in his media session Friday that Perez is slated to return to action on Sunday in the finale at home against Milwaukee.

The Tribe starting catcher this season is hitting .167 with a homer and five RBI.