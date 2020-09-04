Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Francona Still Sidelined But Feeling Better, Perez's Shoulder Improving

Matt Loede

Indians president Chris Antonetti met with manager Terry Francona at Francona's apartment in downtown Cleveland Friday, as the manager continues to recover from a procedure at the Cleveland Clinic.

"He is feeling better," Antonetti said. "He is still recovering, it's going to be a little while before he joins us."

Francona's procedure was done two weeks ago today, and Antonetti said overall the manager was in good spirits as he works his way back to getting to the Tribe dugout.

"I was real encouraged by the way he looked today, and he's feeling better which is all great news," Antonetti said.

"He has been through a lot, so he's in the middle of recovery, I expect it to still be some time before he joins us."

The procedure on Friday at the Cleveland Clinic, was done to help out a clotting issue in his veins.

A stent was inserted, which has allowed blood to flow better. Antonetti said that the clotting issue has subsided. 

"We are real encouraged by where he is at this time," Antonetti said.

One player that is on the road to recovery is catcher Roberto Perez, who is sidelined at the moment with a shoulder issue.

Antonetti said Friday the shoulder issue is not the same one that put him on the injured list at the start of the season, but more fatigue than anything else.

"Feeling better, he reported that it's much better than it was," Antonetti said. "It's more shoulder fatigue than anything else."

Current acting manager Sandy Alomar Jr. said in his media session Friday that Perez is slated to return to action on Sunday in the finale at home against Milwaukee.

The Tribe starting catcher this season is hitting .167 with a homer and five RBI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What’s Next for Indians Outfielder Jake Bauers?

Jake Bauers currently sits in Lake County playing for the Indians alternate (minor) league team. Not much has been said about Bauers as of late, a far cry from last season when he was playing close to daily in the Tribe's outfield. Can Bauers do enough to make the Tribe believe in him again? Or is he destined to be a swing and a miss for the franchise?

Casey Drottar

by

Chip50

A Walk? Right Now, Tyler Naquin Would Rather Drive

Tyler Naquin’s career arc features enough ups and downs to make Cedar Point jealous. But what is causing this latest upward trend? Is it sustainable? Or are there more twists and turns ahead?

T.J. Zuppe

Watch Phillies OF Bryce Harper Pull Off an Excellent Trick Play against the Nats

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper is known for hitting tape measure homers, but Thursday night in a game against the Washington Nationals, he showed his smarts in the outfield, making a heads up play against the Nats Luis Garcia who thought his single to right was just an average play. Harper made a not so average read to nab Garcia at first.

Matt Loede

Weekend Pitching Matchups for the Indians and Brewers Series at Progressive Field

The Indians will host the Milwaukee Brewers in the first of a three-game set at Progressive Field Friday evening, coming off an off day and looking to stay atop the AL Central. Check out the pitching matchups for the three-game weekend set between the two teams.

Matt Loede

Would Dealing for OF Starling Marte Made You Feel Better About the Indians at the Deadline?

The Cleveland Indians were very active on Monday at the MLB trade deadline as they dealt away pitcher Mike Clevinger along with Greg Allen and a future player for half a dozen players. That's not all the club was trying to do, as a report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal states the Indians were one of the team's with heavy interest in Diamondbacks OF Starling Marte.

Matt Loede

by

Sinjin

Former Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger Takes a Loss in First Start with Padres

Former Tribe number two pitcher Mike Clevinger put on a Padres uniform for the first time on Thursday, pitching in his first game against the Los Angeles Angels. Clevinger threw well, but Angels pitcher Andrew Heaney threw just a bit better, as Clevinger took the loss as the Padres fell to Los Angeles 2-0.

Matt Loede

Indians Closer Brad Hand Selected as a Nominee for the 2020 Roberto Clemente Award

Tribe closer Brad Hand and his wife have been very active in the Northeast Ohio community doing plenty of charity work since he was acquired from the Padres. Hand was honored Thursday as the Indians 2020 choice for the Roberto Clemente Award, baseball’s most prestigious individual honor for Major Leaguers. The winner of the award will be announced September 27th.

Matt Loede

Breaking Down the Top Three Teams in the AL Central with Four Weeks Left in the Season

Three teams are fighting for the top spot in the American League Central division, as with four weeks left the Indians, White Sox and Twins are all within 1.5 of each other. There's plenty of reasons to like each team, and today we break down how each team looks and the keys for each to win the division moving forward.

Matt Loede

Rest in Peace, Pitcher Tom Seaver

Hall of Fame pitcher and Mets legend Tom Seaver has passed away. He was 75 years old.The baseball Hall of Famer announced that Seaver died Monday from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19.Seaver also known as "Tom Terrific" won an MLB-best 25 games in the 1969 season

Zach Shafron

Former Indians Pitcher and Longtime Twins Broadcaster Bert Blyleven Calling it a Career

Bert Blyleven was a staple in the television broadcast booth for the Minnesota Twins since 1986. Wednesday night he tweeted out that his time calling games for the franchise he played 11 seasons for is over. The Hall of Fame pitcher is walking away after 24 years being part of the broadcast booth, stating in a series of tweets that he'll stay on as a special assistant with Minnesota.

Matt Loede

by

dukebogart66