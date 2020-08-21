Francona to Miss Friday's Game Vs Tigers; Likely the Weekend Series

Indians manager Terry Francona is again going to be away from the dugout this evening when the Tribe hosts the Detroit Tigers are Progressive Field.

The Indians manager underwent a scheduled procedure today at the Cleveland Clinic.

Team President Chris Antonetti said today that Francona likely won't manage this weekend against the Tigers.

Francona missed the series against the Pirates in Pittsburgh, but it was thought he would be back for the series against the Tigers.

He missed eight games earlier this season due to the same condition that he's undergoing a procedure for today at the clinic.

The team will stay with Sandy Alomar Jr. as the acting manager against the Tigers, and the team will stay with coaching assistant Kyle Hudson at first base.

Third base coach Mike Sarbaugh will stay in the dugout to help fill some of the bench coach duties.

Tony Mansolino will stay as the team's coach third base with Francona away from the team.

In the 11 games that Francona has missed this season Alomar is 8-3 as the team's acting manager.