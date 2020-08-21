Cleveland Baseball Insider
Francona to Miss Friday's Game Vs Tigers; Likely the Weekend Series

Matt Loede

Indians manager Terry Francona is again going to be away from the dugout this evening when the Tribe hosts the Detroit Tigers are Progressive Field.

The Indians manager underwent a scheduled procedure today at the Cleveland Clinic.

Team President Chris Antonetti said today that Francona likely won't manage this weekend against the Tigers. 

Francona missed the series against the Pirates in Pittsburgh, but it was thought he would be back for the series against the Tigers.

He missed eight games earlier this season due to the same condition that he's undergoing a procedure for today at the clinic.

The team will stay with Sandy Alomar Jr. as the acting manager against the Tigers, and the team will stay with coaching assistant Kyle Hudson at first base.

Third base coach Mike Sarbaugh will stay in the dugout to help fill some of the bench coach duties.

Tony Mansolino will stay as the team's coach third base with Francona away from the team.

In the 11 games that Francona has missed this season Alomar is 8-3 as the team's acting manager.

Are the Indians Ready to Deal Clevinger or Plesac? Or Both?

While it seems like a long shot, a report from MLB Radio on Friday from Steve Phillips and Jim Bowden stated that the Indians were in the market to trade their two pitchers who violated team rules in Chicago a few weeks back. Those two pitchers, Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac, remain in Lake County for now at the team's alternate site. Many think that dealing not just one but two players is going to be next to impossible this trade deadline.

Matt Loede

Indians at Pittsburgh Pirates Game Thread #23, Tuesday at 7:05 p.m ET

The Indians will look to continue their three-game winning streak as they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates in the first of three games on Tuesday night at PNC Park. The Tribe is coming off a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers in Comerica Park, and will look to Carlos Carrasco to try and make it four straight on Tuesday.

Matt Loede

Casey Drottar

Game #25 Observations: Little Offense Needed as Shane Bieber Seals Another Indians Win

Shane Bieber again dominated while the Indians won their 6th straight, topping the Pirates for a sweep at PNC Park with a 2-0 win. The team will return home for the Tigers on Friday night at Progressive Field.

Casey Drottar

Indians Prospect Triston McKenzie to Make Pitching Debut Against Tigers Saturday

The Indians and their fans will get a look at one of their top prospects over the weekend, as the team will start pitcher Triston McKenzie on Saturday at Progressive Field against the Detroit Tigers.

Matt Loede

Indians Starter Carlos Carrasco is Having Trouble with His Favorite Pitch

The last two innings have been a struggle for Indians starter Carlos Carrasco, as he's managed just 4.1 innings in each of the last two outings. He is having major command issues, and his favorite pitch is just not as effective as it was earlier in the season, and there's concern that he's not going to get it back sooner than later.

Casey Drottar

Grading the Indians Starters and Relievers 24 Games into the 2020 Season

The Indians pitching has been sensational 24 games into the 2020 season, and thus far the pitching has carried the team as the offense has had some struggles. Today we grade the starters and relievers and look at how each have been doing to this point.

Matt Loede

Civale Shines, Will Help Tribe Throughout Turbulent Season

The Indians got a great outing from pitcher Aaron Civale on Wednesday night as the team won their 5th straight game, beating the Pirates 6-1 in Pittsburgh. The team seems to have come together following their meeting in Detroit on Friday, and despite not having two of their best pitchers in their rotation, the team has come together and played much better with Civale having a couple of great starts to the season.

Zach Shafron

Happy Birthday to Indians Radio Voice Tom Hamilton!

Today is the birthday of Indians radio voice Tom Hamilton, who celebrates 30 years this year in the radio booth of the Indians. "Hammy" has had so many memorable calls over the years, and today turns 66 years young!

Matt Loede

K8nbud

Civale Saves the Bullpen with 6-1 Complete Game Win

Carlos Santana was the hero again on offense, but Aaron Civale went the distance, saving Cleveland in the long run as the Indians won their 5th straight with a 6-1 win over the Pirates in PNC Park.

Alex Hooper

Cincinnati Reds Broadcaster Thom Brennaman Uses Homophobic Slur On-Air, Leaves Broadcast Mid-Game

The broadcast career of Reds television voice Thom Brennaman took an ugly turn on Wednesday night when he used an anti-LGBTQ slur during the Reds first game against the Kansas City Royals in a doubleheader. Brennaman assumed the broadcast was in a commercial break when he uttered the phrase, and in the second game of the doubleheader apologized and gave the call of the game over to Jim Day. He stated in the apology he did not know if he will call another game for the Reds or Fox for what he said.

Matt Loede