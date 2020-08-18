Cleveland Baseball Insider
Francona to Miss Series in Pittsburgh, Indians Announce Roster Moves

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will be absent from the team's series in Pittsburgh this week when the team takes on the 4-14 Pirates.

Francona will have a "scheduled procedure" that will keep him away from the club.

Sandy Alomar Jr., who managed before in Francona's absence, will take the reigns again for the next three days.

Francona missed eight games earlier in the season with what the team described as a a "gastrointestinal condition."

The Tribe manager spent a few days in the Cleveland Clinic, and described to the media upon his return how tough the last six months has been since the Indians' first spring training in Goodyear, Arizona. 

“Ever since the very first spring training back in Goodyear when that ended I’ve been in and out of the hospital probably 5 or 6 times having procedures done," Francona told the media.

"The muscle that helps you go to the bathroom has been in spasm, it’s been that way for probably the last 11 months."

Alomar led the team to a 5-3 record in the eight games that he managed and Francona said that the entire coaching staff did an excellent job while he was away.

While Francona will be gone, another member of the team that will miss the next few days will be catcher Sandy Leon.

Leon will miss at least the series with the Pirates as he returns home to deal with a situation with his family.

This season filling in for Roberto Perez the former Boston catcher is hitting .119 with one homer and one RBI in 15 games.

He homered in Sunday's finale in Detroit against the Tigers for his only homer and RBI of the season.

Perez has been added back to the roster after missing the last 19 games due to a right shoulder injury.

The injury to the catcher took place in the season opener against the Kansas City Royals when he made an off-balance throw when he scrambled to retrieve a third strike that got past him. 

He slipped and fell while firing the ball to first, but was able to get the out. 

When the Indians placed Perez on the 10-day IL he was hitting .100 in three games, going 1-for-10 with a walk and six strikeouts.

Perez's spot on the roster was opened up Monday when the team sent outfielder Oscar Mercado to the team's alternate training site in Eastlake.

With Leon off the roster for the moment, the team recalled outfielder Greg Allen from the training site.

Allen in eight games this season has yet to get a hit in eight at bats with four strikeouts.

News

