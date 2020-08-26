Cleveland Baseball Insider
Francona to Remain Out the Rest of the Twins Series, Antonetti Updates His Condition

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona remains sidelined this week for the team’s critical home series with the Twins, and today team president Chris Antonetti gave some information as to what the Tribe skipper is dealing with.

Antonetti said that Francona did have a procedure on Friday at the Cleveland Clinic, and it was done to help out what is now considered a clotting issue in his veins.

Doctors at the Clinic put in a stent, which will allow blood to flow better and work what’s clogged in his veins.

The 61-year-old Tribe manager is missing his 18th game on Tuesday evening, and Wednesday in the finale against the Twins will be game 19 without him.

Antonetti said Tuesday that Francona should be just fine, but that he is sore and it’s going to take some time for him to get close to 100 perent.

“Tito is in the process of recovering from that,” Antonetti said Tuesday.

“The outlook is obviously very good, but he’s banged up from the procedure.”

Sandy Alomar Jr. has done a solid job filling in for the missing Francona, going 9-6 as acting manager.

For now Alomar will continue to manage the team for the remaining two games against the Twins, and he may wind up being the acting skipper when the team heads to St.Louis and Kansas City for a road swing.

“It may take a bit of time for him to return to the dugout,” Antonetti said of a potential return for Francona.

It’s the eighth season Francona has been the manager of the Indians. He is inked through the 2022 MLB season.

A Showcase of Mike Clevinger? Not Exactly

No one forgot that Mike Clevinger can shove. Not the Indians. Nor did any other club.

T.J. Zuppe

Clevinger or Plesac; If a Deal Has to Be Made Which One Should the Indians Move?

The Indians have a tough decision to make with just six days to go before the MLB trade deadline, and it has to do with their pitching staff and moving a starter. Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac are two pitchers that the team currently still has sitting at the team's alternate site in Lake County, and while the club is going to need some help in the rotation, if the club does decide to deal one of the pitchers, which one makes more sense to move?

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac - It's Time for the Indians to Bring Them Back

The Indians have some tough decisions to make when it comes to the future of pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac. Both are now able to come back from the team's alternate training site in Eastlake, and with a couple pitchers in the rotation struggling it might be time to make that decision to bring them to Cleveland.

Mark Warmuth

by

hebrouw

Indians Bringing Back Clevinger to the MLB Roster to Start Wednesday Against Twins

With Adam Plutko and Carlos Carrasco both struggling in the Indians starting rotation, the Tribe announced on Tuesday that Mike Clevinger is coming back to the Major League roster to start Wednesday's game. Clevinger has been at the team's alternate training site in Eastlake for the last 11 days after violating team rules a few weeks back in Chicago, when he and teammate Zach Plesac left the team hotel without notifying team officials.

Matt Loede

Every Game is Crucial: Indians Monday Loss to Twins Was as Tough as They Come

Monday night the Indians offense actually had a solid evening, outhitting the Twins 12-8. The problem is the team could not come up with the big hit, and the team fell to 2.5 back of the Twins in the AL Central with a 3-2 loss at Progressive Field. When it comes to losses, this might have been the toughest one to date in 2020.

Zach Shafron

Game #29 Observations: Indians Outhit Twins, But Fall Short in 3-2 Setback

The Indians had all kinds of chances on Monday night at Progressive Field, as they piled on 12 hits to the Twins eight, but a couple long balls was enough for Minnesota as they extended their lead in the AL Central to 2.5 games with a 3-2 win over the Tribe.

Matt Loede

Are the Yankees and Indians a Match to Play "Let's Make a Deal?"

The MLB trade deadline is less than a week away, and as expected the Indians are going to be mentioned many times over as teams look to possibly get one of their starters who violated team rules in Zach Plesac or Mike Clevinger off the club's roster. One team that always seems to be in the mix to chat with the Indians is that of the New York Yankees, who have plenty of assets to make a deal.

Matt Loede

Francona to Remain Sidelined for Indians Series with the Twins

Indians manager Terry Francona remains in the Cleveland Clinic after a procedure on Friday, and the team announced today that he will not be with the team for the club's next three games against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field. Sandy Alomar Jr. will stay as acting manager.

Matt Loede

Five "Fact or Fiction" on the Indians 28 Games into the 2020 Season

It's Monday and that means we are back with another edition of "Fact or Fiction," as the Indians now are 28 games into the season and there are still plenty of question marks about where this team is headed and how they are going to handle some tough questions like what to do with Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac.

Zach Shafron

Are the Indians in a True "World Series or Bust" Mode in 2020?

The Indians are set to start a big series at Progressive Field on Monday evening, and with it the team sits a game and a half out of first in the division. The team still has their eyes on the biggest prize in the sport which is the World Series, and MLB.com has a piece out which says that despite their offensive issues, it's a "World Series" or bust season for the Tribe.

Matt Loede