Francona to Remain Out the Rest of the Twins Series, Antonetti Updates His Condition

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona remains sidelined this week for the team’s critical home series with the Twins, and today team president Chris Antonetti gave some information as to what the Tribe skipper is dealing with.

Antonetti said that Francona did have a procedure on Friday at the Cleveland Clinic, and it was done to help out what is now considered a clotting issue in his veins.

Doctors at the Clinic put in a stent, which will allow blood to flow better and work what’s clogged in his veins.

The 61-year-old Tribe manager is missing his 18th game on Tuesday evening, and Wednesday in the finale against the Twins will be game 19 without him.

Antonetti said Tuesday that Francona should be just fine, but that he is sore and it’s going to take some time for him to get close to 100 perent.

“Tito is in the process of recovering from that,” Antonetti said Tuesday.

“The outlook is obviously very good, but he’s banged up from the procedure.”

Sandy Alomar Jr. has done a solid job filling in for the missing Francona, going 9-6 as acting manager.

For now Alomar will continue to manage the team for the remaining two games against the Twins, and he may wind up being the acting skipper when the team heads to St.Louis and Kansas City for a road swing.

“It may take a bit of time for him to return to the dugout,” Antonetti said of a potential return for Francona.

It’s the eighth season Francona has been the manager of the Indians. He is inked through the 2022 MLB season.