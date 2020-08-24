Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Francona to Remain Sidelined for Indians Series with the Twins

Matt Loede

Indians manager Terry Francona will not be in the dugout with the Tribe for the next three days as the team takes on the first-place Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field.

Francona had a procedure done at the Cleveland Clinic on Friday having to do with the ongoing "gastrointestinal condition" that has seen him already miss a handful of games in 2020.

Sandy Alomar Jr. will continue to manage the team in Francona's absence. Thus far with Sandy leading the team the Indians are 9-4, despite losing two of three to the Tigers over the weekend.

Alomar first took over on August 2nd when Francona's condition forced him to return home to Cleveland from Minnesota.

He stayed managing the team until Francona came back for a set of games on August 11th to August 16th.

The team said that he was to undergo a planned procedure at the Cleveland Clinic last week, but because it didn't take place till Friday the former Red Sox manager was not able to return to the bench for this series with the Twins.

Mike Sarbaugh will stay in the dugout to assist Alomar until Francona returns, to which then he will return to coaching third base. 

For now Tony Mansolino will take Sarbaugh's spot at third base for the team. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac - It's Time for the Indians to Bring Them Back

Mark Warmuth

Five "Fact or Fiction" on the Indians 28 Games into the 2020 Season

It's Monday and that means we are back with another edition of "Fact or Fiction," as the Indians now are 28 games into the season and there are still plenty of question marks about where this team is headed and how they are going to handle some tough questions like what to do with Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac.

Zach Shafron

Are the Indians in a True "World Series or Bust" Mode in 2020?

The Indians are set to start a big series at Progressive Field on Monday evening, and with it the team sits a game and a half out of first in the division. The team still has their eyes on the biggest prize in the sport which is the World Series, and MLB.com has a piece out which says that despite their offensive issues, it's a "World Series" or bust season for the Tribe.

Matt Loede

Jackie Bradley Jr. Shouldn’t Be a Trade Target for the Cleveland Indians

The Indians are in desperate need of help for their outfield, and there's one player that might be available to the team for not a huge price, that being Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. The outfielder is hitting .235 with two homers and 19 RBI thus far in 2020, but as Casey Drotter points out, it's not a good fit for the Tribe.

Casey Drottar

Will the Indians Offense Finally Get Going to Help Support the Team's Excellent Pitching?

The Indians offense continues to be a huge question mark for the Indians now 27 games into the 2020 season. While the team sits at 17-10 and right in the thick of things in the playoff race in the American League, the club still needs to get more consistent at the plate, and that includes needing more from their threesome of Ramirez, Lindor and Carlos Santana.

Mark Warmuth

by

Indiansfanforever

Game #28 Observations: Carlos Carrasco Knocked Out Early Again, Indians Drop Series to Tigers

Carlos Carrasco was roughed up for a third consecutive outing, and the Indians bats waited until the ninth to mount a comeback, falling to the Tigers, 7-4, Cleveland's first series loss to Detroit since Sept. 2018.

T.J. Zuppe

McKenzie Earns Another Start in Indians Rotation After Saturday's Outing Vs Tigers

After his outing on Saturday in which he struck out 10 Tigers and earned a win, the Indians Sunday announced that rookie Triston McKenzie will get another start for the team at the MLB level, likely Friday when the team plays in St.Louis against the NL Central's St.Louis Cardinals.

Matt Loede

Indians and Angels to Meet in 2021 MLB Little League Classic

The Indians will take on the Angels in Williamsport, Pa., for the 2021 MLB Little League Classic.

Matt Loede

Do the Indians Have Another Potential Cy Young Candidate in Their System in Triston McKenzie?

Indians ninth over prospect pitcher Triston McKenzie got his MLB career off to a great start on Saturday night at Progressive Field, allowing just one run and striking out 10 in the Tribe's 6-1 win. It looks like the Indians yet again have another stud in their system, and McKenzie sure looked like a player ready to be a starter in the team's rotation.

Zach Shafron

Game #27 Observations: Well, Triston McKenzie Looks Fun

It may have been two years since Indians pitcher Triston McKenzie pitched in a professional baseball game, but the right-handed rookie, making his big-league debut on Saturday, looked like he'd been pitching in the Majors for a decade.

T.J. Zuppe

by

Indiansfanforever