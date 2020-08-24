Francona to Remain Sidelined for Indians Series with the Twins

Indians manager Terry Francona will not be in the dugout with the Tribe for the next three days as the team takes on the first-place Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field.

Francona had a procedure done at the Cleveland Clinic on Friday having to do with the ongoing "gastrointestinal condition" that has seen him already miss a handful of games in 2020.

Sandy Alomar Jr. will continue to manage the team in Francona's absence. Thus far with Sandy leading the team the Indians are 9-4, despite losing two of three to the Tigers over the weekend.

Alomar first took over on August 2nd when Francona's condition forced him to return home to Cleveland from Minnesota.

He stayed managing the team until Francona came back for a set of games on August 11th to August 16th.

The team said that he was to undergo a planned procedure at the Cleveland Clinic last week, but because it didn't take place till Friday the former Red Sox manager was not able to return to the bench for this series with the Twins.

Mike Sarbaugh will stay in the dugout to assist Alomar until Francona returns, to which then he will return to coaching third base.

For now Tony Mansolino will take Sarbaugh's spot at third base for the team.