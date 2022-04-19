The highly-touted, 22-year old shortstop is coming to Cleveland in time for Wednesday's doubleheader with Chicago.

One of the Cleveland Guardians' top prospects is reportedly getting his shot.

According to Andrea Gil, highly-touted 22-year old shortstop Gabriel Arias is on his way to Cleveland from Triple-A Columbus.

This news has not yet been confirmed by the Guardians front office.

The team had their game canceled on Tuesday and will play the White Sox in a traditional doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon, beginning at 2:10. We are working to confirm if his addition to the roster is a result of the doubleheader or if the team will announce a corresponding move.

Arias is our No. 4-ranked prospect in the Guardians farm system. MLBPipeline.com says Arias is the third best player in the minor league organization. He came to Cleveland's organization in the Mike Clevinger trade to San Diego, that has already looked like a total steal for the Guardians. Arias was one of the youngest players in the International League when he debuted last year for the Clippers, where he surged in the second half of the season.

He hit .313 with 27 doubles, 10 home runs and posting a .863 OPS over his last 84 games last summer. Our own Todd Paquette says Arias has power to all fields and the potential to hit 25 home runs per year. But he is known even more for his fantastic arm and appears to be a star in the making.

In nine games at Triple-A so far this spring, Arias is hitting .278 (10-for-36) with four doubles, a home run and six RBI. He's struck out 12 times and drawn four walks.

The Guardians currently have Andres Gimenez, Amed Rosario, Owen Miller and Ernie Clement on the active roster. Yu Chang remains on the Injured List (illness).

