Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Game #23 Observations: Santana's 10th Inning Blast Lifts Indians to 6-3 Win Over Pirates to Move to 14-9

Matt Loede

The Indians had to survive a wild bottom of the ninth inning, but in the end got a mammoth three-run moon shot from Carlos Santana in the 10th inning to lift the Tribe to a 6-3 win at PNC Park in Pittsburgh Tuesday night.

The 9th inning saw the Pirates with runners on first and second with no outs, with the speedy veteran Jarrod Dyson on second.

After a failed bunt attempt, Tribe catcher Roberto Perez made a cannon throw to Francisco Lindor, who blocked Dyson's hand with his foot, applying the tag for the first out of the frame.

That led to Santana's huge homer that was ruled fair as it went high over the left field foul pole in the 10th inning, leading the Tribe to the three-run win.

Here's a few observations on the team's 14th win of the year against 9 losses for the Indians.

CSan Comes Up Clutch

It wasn't a "for sure" at first, but after looking at it on replay a number of times, Carlos Santana's three-run blast in the 10th was correctly ruled a homer, and it was enough to lift the Tribe to the three-run win.

The homer was not only high over the pole, but got out of PNC Park in a hurry.

The hit couldn't have come at a bigger time, as the Indians had rallied to put runners on first and second (even though that was the allowed runner to start the inning) with one out after a Jose Ramirez strikeout at ball four.

Santana got a 90 MPH four-seam fastball from Pirates reliever Sam Howard, and hit it a ton. 

It was Santana's night, as he put up five runs batted in (hey good enough for a small curly fries at Arby's on Wednesday) and his second homer of the 2020 season couldn't have come at a bigger moment with the game tied.

"Today was a great game for me and my teammates, I saw the ball great, I hit the ball hard," Santana said. 

Santana now has the most homers in baseball in the 9th inning or later since the 2010 season. 

Now go enjoy some free fries! 

Cookie Crumbling

Indians starter Carlos Carrasco is not the same pitcher he was in his first couple of starts of the year, and you have to wonder what's going on with him.

In his last two starts he's gone exactly 4.1 innings in each, throwing a whopping total of 194 pitches.

That's not going to get you very far, and in both games Carrasco struggled with his command.

Yes against the Cubs there were a number of disputed calls with an odd strike zone, but against the Pirates he simply fell apart.

"He started well but then he started to lose his command a little bit, his pitch count was up and just thought it was time," Sandy Alomar Jr. said of the Tribe starter.

He ended up allowing three runs on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts in 4.1 innings. 

There will be speculation that he's wearing down a bit due to all that his body went through last season, and that very well could be true.

Then again it could be something as simple as his command, and he's just got to do a better job of it.

He got himself into the game with one out in the fifth and allowed the Pirates right back into the game when the Indians led 3-1.

No question there will be plenty of chatter about Cookie before his next start on the mound with the Indians. 

Give the Pen a Hand

It was a long but needed night for the Indians bullpen, as six Tribe relievers combined to pitch 5.2 scoreless ball to secure the win.

But it wasn't without its moments of finger bitting.

Nick Wittgren needed some help from his catcher in the 9th with Perez's huge throw to nab Dyson at second base.

Oliver Perez, Phil Maton and James Karinchak all struck out two batters in their time on the mound.

The six relief pitchers gave up four hits, but didn't allow a walk which was another key, not giving out free passes.

While the game really came down to Howard's fastball which Santana crushed out of the park to give the Tribe a three-run edge, the game doesn't get there without great pitching from the pen.

Brad Hand was able to strikeout the side in the 9th for his 6th save, as he got Erik Gonzalez to K to end the game.

Give acting manager Sandy Alomar Jr. credit as well for pushing the right buttons in putting in certain relief pitchers at certain times to get some key outs as the game moved along.

The Pirates may be 4-15, but they are a scrappy bunch and anytime Josh Bell comes to the plate you hold your breath the way he can hit homers. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians at Pittsburgh Pirates Game Thread #23, Tuesday at 7:05 p.m ET

The Indians will look to continue their three-game winning streak as they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates in the first of three games on Tuesday night at PNC Park. The Tribe is coming off a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers in Comerica Park, and will look to Carlos Carrasco to try and make it four straight on Tuesday.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Francona to Miss Series in Pittsburgh, Indians Announce Roster Moves

Indians manager Terry Francona will have a procedure this week that will keep him away from the team as they play the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Francona missed eight games just two weeks ago with a "gastrointestinal condition" that has forced him to have a number of procedures over the last few months. The team also recalled catcher Roberto Perez and outfielder Greg Allen as catcher Sandy Leon is away from the team dealing with a family situation.

Matt Loede

Indians Slugger Franmil Reyes is Finally Catching Up with the Fastball

It's taken a few weeks, but Indians slugger Franmil Reyes is starting to get hot, as he's hitting over .300 and with a great weekend in Detroit he's got five homers, and each seems to be louder and longer than the one before it.

Casey Drottar

Third Straight Game for the Reds Postponed Due to Covid-19 Concerns

Major League Baseball continues to have issues when it comes to having to cancel games due to concerns over the covid-19 virus. Tuesday the the game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals was postponed as the league says they would like time for "additional testing" and for overall covid-19 caution. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Matt Loede

How Long Can the Indians Afford to Be Patient with Closer Brad Hand?

Indians closer Brad Hand has already had a very interesting season, and many Indians fans think the team should give the ball in the 9th inning of leads to James Karinchak. Hand has been successful in his last few outings in save situations, and while he's still giving up base runners and hits, the team will have to decide how patient they are going to be with the 30-year-old lefty.

Mark Warmuth

Can the Indians Finally Move On in the Clevinger and Plesac Saga?

The Indians 2020 season was thrown for a loop after the incidents involving pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac. Since the moment the two were removed from the team there's been plenty of questions about what the team should do in eventually bringing them back, or even if the team should move them. Now winners of three straight the Indians are back in a groove, and there's more to think about when it comes to the two starters away from the club.

Mark Warmuth

Report: Indians Team Meeting in Detroit Saw Players Scold Clevinger and Plesac

The Indians had a great weekend on the field in Detroit, as they swept the Tigers to get back within one game of the Twins for first in the AL Central. Before the series even began though the team had a team meeting that saw players speak out against starters Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac, who were both sent to the team's alternate training site.

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever

Despite Team Turmoil - Indians Continue Amazing Streak Against Tigers

This last weekend the Indians were finally able to put aside all their off the field issues, and play three good games, sweeping the Tigers. The team had a team meeting Friday that seemed to bring them all together, and with it the team finally played up to their potential.

Zach Shafron

Indians Option OF Oscar Mercado to Team's Alternate Training Site

With a batting average of just .111 on the season, the Indians Monday optioned outfielder Oscar Mercado to the club's alternate training site in Eastlake. Mercado, who was a surprise star as a rookie a season ago, came into 2020 as the starter in the outfield, only to now have to get at-bats with the minor league club in Lake County.

Matt Loede

Where Do the Indians Stand in Various Sites Power Rankings Three Weeks into the Season?

The Indians weekend sweep over the Detroit Tigers has put them within a game of the Twins in the AL Central. The team is getting noticed for their pitching as well as their impressive stretch of still winning games minus not having a ton of run production from their offense. The Monday power rankings for various sites have the Indians mostly in the top seven of their rankings as the week begins.

Matt Loede