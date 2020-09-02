Game #34 Observations: Plesac and the Offense Pounds the Royals in Indians 10-1 Win

The Indians offense has been under much criticism for their inability to put good games together.

They've shown the ability at times to look great, but most nights it's all an illusion, as they struggle just to score a run or two.

That wasn't the case Tuesday, as the team took advantage of once very good starter Matt Harvey, scoring five runs in the first two innings on the way to a solid 10-1 win in Kansas City.

Zach Plesac was the other story for the Indians, as he went six innings and looked like he didn't miss a beat after spending the last few weeks at the team's alternate site in Lake County.

The team also got an incredible five-hit night from Franmil Reyes, who just might be the AL Player of the Week for hitting the ball all over the place.

With a game left before a Thursday off day, here's a look inside Tuesday's win over the Royals.

Plesac's Return

Indians starter Zach Plesac got bunches of runs early (three in the first, two in the second) and was able to pound the strike zone and cruise to an easy win in the 9-run victory over the Royals.

He allowed a run on four hits, struck out six, and in throwing 90 pitches in the win lowered his already very good ERA to 1.33.

Then there was the question about how his teammates would treat him and if there was going to be any leftover harsh feelings about breaking team rules early in August in Chicago.

Acting manager Sandy Alomar Jr. put that to rest early in the post game media session when asked.

"The guys already turned that page. You can't be upset forever. You have to forgive people," Alomar said.

The manager is exactly right, the team seemed to forgive Mike Clevinger with not many issues, and hopefully now that this is all in the past, Plesac can learn from it and realize how big of a deal it was.

New Indian reliever Cal Quantrill was solid in his first outing in a Tribe uniform, going two innings allowing two hits with two K's.

Plesac is set to be back on the mound on Labor Day Monday at home against the Royals.

Franmil's Big Night

There might not be a hotter hitter in all of baseball at the moment then Indians slugger Franmil Reyes, as Tuesday he went 5-for-5 and was a triple shy of the cycle.

Reyes is now hitting .323 on the season with a .569 slugging percentage, not bad for a guy that got off to a slow start.

Consider over the last 19 games Reyes has a .394 average, 3 doubles, 6 homers, 19 RBIs and a 1.147 OPS.

We've talked more than once if the Indians are going to win the division and stay competitive they've got to get a couple hitters hot, and right now Reyes clearly fits into that category.

Reyes's first 12 games were nothing to write home about as he was hitting just .190, but since then he's been on a tear and carrying this offense.

It would be great to see the type of power numbers that the slugger can put up in a full season, but for now the Indians will take whatever they can get, and as long as he keeps hitting, the team will gladly keep putting him in the middle of the lineup.

Reyes had a homer, a pair of doubles and a run batted in while also scoring twice in the 10-1 win.

Welcome Josh Naylor

One of the newest Indians also had a solid night at the plate, that being left fielder Josh Naylor, who went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a run batted in.

The Indians already proclaimed that the left field job is going to go to Naylor for the rest of the season, and it's now up to the young outfielder to take advantage of it.

Naylor isn't the piece that many Indians fans wanted when it came to improving the offense, but it's always a plus to see a new player get off to a solid start in his first game, which he did.

The outfielder looked comfortable at the plate, and if he can add some type of spark to the bottom of the lineup, it will only make the Indians better.

After the game, Naylor was all smiles when talking to the media about his first start in an Tribe uniform, and also being back with one of his best friends - Franmil Reyes.



