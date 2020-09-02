Cleveland Baseball Insider
Game #34 Observations: Plesac and the Offense Pounds the Royals in Indians 10-1 Win

Matt Loede

The Indians offense has been under much criticism for their inability to put good games together.

They've shown the ability at times to look great, but most nights it's all an illusion, as they struggle just to score a run or two.

That wasn't the case Tuesday, as the team took advantage of once very good starter Matt Harvey, scoring five runs in the first two innings on the way to a solid 10-1 win in Kansas City.

Zach Plesac was the other story for the Indians, as he went six innings and looked like he didn't miss a beat after spending the last few weeks at the team's alternate site in Lake County.

The team also got an incredible five-hit night from Franmil Reyes, who just might be the AL Player of the Week for hitting the ball all over the place. 

With a game left before a Thursday off day, here's a look inside Tuesday's win over the Royals.

Plesac's Return

Indians starter Zach Plesac got bunches of runs early (three in the first, two in the second) and was able to pound the strike zone and cruise to an easy win in the 9-run victory over the Royals.

He allowed a run on four hits, struck out six, and in throwing 90 pitches in the win lowered his already very good ERA to 1.33.

Then there was the question about how his teammates would treat him and if there was going to be any leftover harsh feelings about breaking team rules early in August in Chicago.

Acting manager Sandy Alomar Jr. put that to rest early in the post game media session when asked.

"The guys already turned that page. You can't be upset forever. You have to forgive people," Alomar said.

The manager is exactly right, the team seemed to forgive Mike Clevinger with not many issues, and hopefully now that this is all in the past, Plesac can learn from it and realize how big of a deal it was.

New Indian reliever Cal Quantrill was solid in his first outing in a Tribe uniform, going two innings allowing two hits with two K's. 

Plesac is set to be back on the mound on Labor Day Monday at home against the Royals.

Franmil's Big Night

There might not be a hotter hitter in all of baseball at the moment then Indians slugger Franmil Reyes, as Tuesday he went 5-for-5 and was a triple shy of the cycle.

Reyes is now hitting .323 on the season with a .569 slugging percentage, not bad for a guy that got off to a slow start.

Consider over the last 19 games Reyes has a .394 average, 3 doubles, 6 homers, 19 RBIs and a 1.147 OPS.

We've talked more than once if the Indians are going to win the division and stay competitive they've got to get a couple hitters hot, and right now Reyes clearly fits into that category. 

Reyes's first 12 games were nothing to write home about as he was hitting just .190, but since then he's been on a tear and carrying this offense.

It would be great to see the type of power numbers that the slugger can put up in a full season, but for now the Indians will take whatever they can get, and as long as he keeps hitting, the team will gladly keep putting him in the middle of the lineup. 

Reyes had a homer, a pair of doubles and a run batted in while also scoring twice in the 10-1 win.

Welcome Josh Naylor

One of the newest Indians also had a solid night at the plate, that being left fielder Josh Naylor, who went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a run batted in.

The Indians already proclaimed that the left field job is going to go to Naylor for the rest of the season, and it's now up to the young outfielder to take advantage of it.

Naylor isn't the piece that many Indians fans wanted when it came to improving the offense, but it's always a plus to see a new player get off to a solid start in his first game, which he did.

The outfielder looked comfortable at the plate, and if he can add some type of spark to the bottom of the lineup, it will only make the Indians better.

After the game, Naylor was all smiles when talking to the media about his first start in an Tribe uniform, and also being back with one of his best friends - Franmil Reyes.


Mike Clevinger Puts Out an Emotional Tribute Thanking the Cleveland Indians

The Indians Monday traded away number two starter Mike Clevinger to the Padres, but it wasn't easy letting him go. Tuesday "Sunshine" put out an emotional tribute thanking members of the Indians staff, teammates, the front office and fans. While he's not with the team anymore, Clevinger's impact will be felt for a long time to come with the players the Indians got back.

Matt Loede

How Do All the New Padres Fit Into the Indians Future?

The Indians and Padres mega deal from Monday is going to have a long standing effect on each franchise. For the Indians they have six new players on their rosters that they can use to build a future with, and for San Diego they got a solid pitcher in Mike Clevinger along with outfielder Greg Allen and a player to be named later. From the Indians perspective, how do these six players fit in their overall game plan for the future?

Mark Warmuth

So the Cycle Continues as the Indians Trade Another Big Name for Prospects

Monday saw again the Indians take a solid piece of talent from their pitching staff who is an established number two in the rotation, and trade him away for six players that most know next to nothing about. Mike Clevinger to the Padres again showed how the Indians do business, and why fans get upset about it. Even if a few of the six players acquired Monday pan out, what's to say the Indians won't just deal them in a few years as well?

Zach Shafron

Domingo Santana Was Always Facing an Uphill Battle with the Indians

When the Indians inked free agent outfielder Domingo Santana, there was no doubt that he was facing challenges to get playing time. He didn't get much, more so after the season was pushed back and then he struggled out of the gate, and Monday when the team needed to make a roster move, the team decided they had seen enough, designating him for assignment.

Casey Drottar

Plesac Making His Return to the Indians Rotation Tuesday, Taking Clevinger's Spot

The Indians had a busy Monday as the MLB Trade Deadline hit, as the team moved starter Mike Clevinger to the Padres along with Greg Allen and a player to be named later for six players. With Clevinger gone the team needed a starter for Tuesday, and the club announced Monday they will give that spot in the rotation to Zach Plesac, who along with Clevinger was sent to the team's alternate training site after they violated team rules in Chicago.

Matt Loede

Bieber Solid as Usual, But Offense Struggles Again in 2-1 Loss to Royals

The Indians got another excellent start from pitcher Shane Bieber on Monday night, as he went six innings striking out nine, but the Royals rallied for two in the eighth against the Tribe pen as they beat Cleveland 2-1 for the Indians second straight loss. The setback drops them to 21-14 and a game back of the White Sox for the top spot in the AL Central.

Matt Loede

A Breakdown of the Massive 8-Player Trade of Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger to San Diego

The Indians pulled the trigger with the San Diego Padres on Monday, as the team dealt pitcher Mike Clevinger, outfielder Greg Allen and a player to be named later to the Padres for six players - including outfield prospect Josh Naylor, pitcher Cal Quintrill and catcher Austin Hedges, all who may end up on the team's Major League roster.

Matt Loede

Indians Designate OF Domingo Santana; Naylor to Play LF for the Rest of 2020

The Indians had a busy Monday with a trade with the Padres involving pitcher Mike Clevinger, and they also had to make a roster move to make room for one of their new players, outfielder Josh Naylor. The team in return has designated outfielder Domingo Santana for assignment. He hit just .157 this season for the Tribe.

Matt Loede

Report: Indians Will Deal Mike Clevinger Prior to Monday's Deadline

The Indians are still talking with a number of teams about moving starting pitcher Mike Clevinger, and Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that there's no doubt that the Indians will move Clevinger prior to Monday's 4pm MLB trade deadline. The question now is what will the Indians get in return, and will it be enough to make a run at the AL Central title and a possible World Series birth.

Matt Loede

The Latest on the Potential Mike Clevinger Trade; What Teams are the Front Runners?

The Indians and the rest of Major League Baseball are counting down the moments of what could be a crazy and chaotic MLB trade deadline Monday. The Indians seem determined to deal pitcher Mike Clevinger by the 4pm deadline, and there's a couple teams in the mix that want to grab this services, but what they are willing to give up is another story.

Matt Loede