Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Game #41 Observations: Indians Top the Royals 5-2 Behind Plesac's Strong Start

Matt Loede

CLEVELAND - With 20 games left in the season the Indians have a great shot based on their schedule to be crowned the AL Central champs once again, but that doesn’t mean they can take a team like the Kansas City Royals lightly.

Monday the Indans and Royals played for the 7th time in 2020, and the Tribe took care of business, beating KC’s best starter in Brad Keller in a 5-2 decision.

The Indians are now 5-2 against the Royals with three more against them this week, and to say winning the final three against Kansas City is important is an understatement.

Zach Plesac was excellent again, going seven innings, allowing one run on seven hits (KC registered one hit in each of the seven innings against Plesac), striking out four to move to 3-1.

The win also puts the Indians up to now 11 games over .500 at 26-15, their high water mark for 2020.

Via Mandy Bell of Indians.com on Twitter, the Tribe has now won 9 of their last 12 games, and the starters have an impressive 2.19 ERA (70 IP, 17 ER) with 76 strikeouts in that span.

Where do the Indians Stand if the 2020 Postseason Started Today?

Here are some observations on the Monday night win over the Royals at Progressive Field.

Plesac Bends But Doesn’t Break

Indians starter Zach Plesac had an effective night for the Tribe despite allowing seven hits, one each in the seven innings he pitched.

"His tempo is always good and he was he managed to come back in counts," Indians acting manager Sandy Alomar Jr. said of Plesac.

"He didn't walk people, and that's a good recipe right there, and he's looking good."

He allowed a solo homer to Adablerto Mondesi for the only run allowed, a “no-doubt” shot that went 458 feet on a 3-1 pitch in the 7th.

Overall he threw 96 pitches, 67 strikes, and in seven innings, gave up a run on seven hits with no walks and four K’s.

He lowers his ERA to 1.32 (from 1.33) and moves to 3-1 on the season.

"These two wins (since coming back from the alternate training site), that's all you ask for," Plesac said. 

Game #34: Plesac and the Indians Pound the Royals in 10-1 Win

Plesac also continues to be excellent against the Royals, as he moves to 5-0 against them lifetime.

“He is the same pitcher, he’s always been a motivated kid, he goes to the mound to win, he’s always seemed to be the same person,” Alomar said.

His next start is slated this weekend on Saturday against the Twins at Target Field.

"Mentally just having the attitude just trying to pitch as deep as I can into the games," Plesac said when asked about his success in 2020.

Good Approach Against Keller

The last time Brad Keller went up against the Indians was back on August 31st he was solid, allowing a run on three hits in 6.1 innings in a game won by the Royals 2-1.

Monday the Indians were much better against him, and their approach at the plate was better as well.

"The guys were able to get him up in the zone and able to drive the ball," Alomar said. 

"He's been tough against us, he's one of their better pitchers, but we had a better approach today."

They pushed two across in the second, taking advantage of an error on a ball hit by Tyler Naquin (two RBIs) and a Josh Naylor fielder’s choice made it 2-0 Tribe.

They scored a single run in the fourth on a sac fly by Naquin, and sent eight to the plate in the 7th scoring two more, knocking Keller from the game.

Keller is one of the few bright spots for the Royals in a dismal shortened 2020, as he entered play Monday at 3-1 with a 1.93 ERA.

Middle of the Order Delivers

The middle of the Tribe order came through on Monday evening, though one major miscue made the numbers from being even better.

The mistake was made by Tribe shortstop Francisco Lindor, who led off the 6th with a single, and then Carlos Santana hit one in the gap for a sure double.

Lindor didn’t know if the ball was caught, and missed second base, and on the appeal the Royals got the out and Lindor was eliminated at third.

Despite that, Lindor had two hits, Santana would have had two hits but the double was changed to a fielder’s choice so he was credited with one hit, and Franmil Reyes had two hits (both singles) and a walk.

Franmil Reyes Catching Up with the Fastball

It was good to see Reyes get back on track after a weekend in which he struggled at the plate against the Brewers.

Reyes raised his average to .322 on the season, Santana is sitting at .206, while Lindor is at .287 after his 2-for-3 effort.

Tyler Naquin, hitting 6th after Reyes, earned a pair of RBI’s in the win, one on an error in the 2nd and another on a sac fly to make it a 3-1 game in the 4th.

Per usual, if the Indians score first they win, as they moved to 20-5 scoring first in 2020, and also they had eight hits, putting them at 12-4 on the year when putting up between six and nine hits.

To keep up with all of Cleveland Baseball Insiders’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Matt Loede, follow him on Twitter @MattLoede. Follow CBI on Twitter @IndiansonSI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Does the MLB Playoff Picture and the Indians Line Up if the Season Ended Today?

The Indians are looking to make a push to win the AL Central and overcome the White Sox in the AL Central with 20 games left. Even if they don't they are going to make it to the playoffs with the expanded teams format for 2020. If the season ended today who would the Indians play and how would the AL and NL line up?

Matt Loede

Five "Fact or Fiction" on the Indians 40 Games into the 2020 Season

The Indians are 2/3's way through the 2020 MLB season, and the team is just 0.5 back of the White Sox in the AL Central. Coming up on a four-game set against the Royals the team still has plenty of work to do before the postseason, and today we do a little "Fact or Fiction" on where the team stands after 40 games.

Zach Shafron

Indians and Royals Pitching Matchups for the Four-Game Set at Progressive Field

The Tribe continues their shortened 2020 season on Labor Day Monday at 6:10pm with the first of four games against the 14-27 Kansas City Royals. The Indians enter play a half game back of the White Sox for first in the AL Central. Check out the pitching matchups for the four games at Progressive Field.

Matt Loede

Figuring Out the Wild Playoff Race in the American League

As play starts in Major League Baseball on Monday, the Indians have 20 games left as they trail the White Sox by half a game for the division lead. There's plenty to sort out when it comes to the playoffs in the American League, so let's take a look at who still has a shot to make an impact in the AL with three weeks left.

Mark Warmuth

Bieber Ties Feller, K'ing Eight in Nine Straight

Shane Bieber is the best pitcher in baseball. Shane Bieber is dominant. But, Shane Bieber is not working very far into games.

Alex Hooper

What’s Next for Indians Outfielder Jake Bauers?

Jake Bauers currently sits in Lake County playing for the Indians alternate (minor) league team. Not much has been said about Bauers as of late, a far cry from last season when he was playing close to daily in the Tribe's outfield. Can Bauers do enough to make the Tribe believe in him again? Or is he destined to be a swing and a miss for the franchise?

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Game #39 Observations: Hernandez's 9th Inning Single Sends Indians to 4-3 Win Over Brewers

Oscar Mercado's leadoff double and Cesar Hernandez's single, both off Milwaukee reliever Josh Hader, was enough in the 9th inning to push across a run as the Indians rallied to beat the Brewers 4-3 at Progressive Field. The win puts the team back to nine games over .500 at 24-15 on the season, 10-8 at home.

Matt Loede

A Walk? Right Now, Tyler Naquin Would Rather Drive

Tyler Naquin’s career arc features enough ups and downs to make Cedar Point jealous. But what is causing this latest upward trend? Is it sustainable? Or are there more twists and turns ahead?

T.J. Zuppe

by

Richard77

The Browns Are Going to Be Allowed 6,000 Fans to Attend Games, What About the Indians?

Saturday Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals are going to be allowed 6,000 fans each for their first two home games. DeWine didn't mention anything about the Indians, and it looks like there's not going to be a chance for fans to take in a game at Progressive Field for at least the regular season.

Matt Loede

Where Do the Indians Stand in the Latest SI MLB Power Rankings?

The Indians have been on a roll lately, having won 6 of 9 and 13 of 18 despite the loss on Friday night. The baseball experts at Sports Illustrated have taken notice, and this week the team has taken a solid jump in the latest SI MLB Power Rankings.

Matt Loede