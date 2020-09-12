Cleveland Baseball Insider
Game #45 Observations: Offense Still Missing as Indians Lose Their Fourth Straight

Casey Drottar

Here’s the good news -- despite a rough week, the Cleveland Indians entered Friday with a 99.4% chance to make the postseason, per FanGraphs.

Here’s the bad news -- they’ll be required to score if they want to stay there long. Right now, that appears to be asking too much.

For the third straight game, the Indians lost while failing to generate more than one run. This latest defeat came at the hands of the Minnesota Twins, who didn’t need much production at the plate to bring home a 3-1 victory.

The loss spoiled yet another solid night on the mound from Shane Bieber. Cleveland’s ace started the contest a little shaky, but eventually settled in, giving his team enough quality pitching to keep the score close.

However, the Indians failed to reward him for his efforts. The Twins notched two home runs on the night, more than enough to tag Bieber with the L.

Cleveland spent much of the contest struggling to make an impact against Kenta Maeda, as Minnesota starter cruised to his third victory over the Indians this season.

The Tribe has now lost four straight, having scored just three runs in its last 33 innings.

Here are a few more observations from the defeat.

Bieber Makes History in His First Loss of 2020

7.0 innings pitched, five hits, three earned runs and eight strikeouts.

That’s the line for Friday’s losing pitcher, Shane Bieber. Such is life when Cleveland struggles this badly to generate run support.

To be fair, Friday started slightly rocky for Bieber, as he gave up hard contact on five of the first six batted balls he allowed. One of these landed in the left field stands, as Twins center fielder Byron Buxton barreled a slider which broke in over the heart of the plate.

After that, though, Bieber found his groove, inducing mostly weak contact through the rest of the game until Ryan Jeffers took him deep with a solo shot in the seventh.

It was, in any case, enough to ensure his team stayed in the game. Heck, the night should’ve been one of celebration, as Bieber set a record for fewest innings needed to notch 100 strikeouts in a season (62.1).

Unfortunately, the historic accomplishment is an impressive footnote in what ended up being Bieber’s first defeat of the summer.

AWOL Offense

Admittedly, facing Kenta Maeda is nobody’s idea of an elixir for a struggling offense. Minnesota’s starter entered the game having allowed just one run across his previous two starts against Cleveland.

Still, the Indians badly need to thaw their frigid bats, and this didn’t occur Friday.

Cleveland finished the game with only six hits. Were it not for José Ramírez’s ninth-inning home run being followed by a Franmil Reyes double, the team would’ve left the game without hitting for extra bases.

The lackluster effort came on a night when interim manager Sandy Alomar Jr. attempted to shake things up by reorganizing the top of the lineup. Francisco Lindor was shifted to the leadoff spot for the first time this season, followed by César Hernández and Ramírez.

The trio combined to go 4-for-12 at the plate, which admittedly represented two thirds of Cleveland’s hits in the contest. However, it didn’t get the job done.

One of the Indians’ best opportunities on the night came in the sixth, as Lindor opened the inning with a single. Unfortunately, he led too far off the bag and was eventually picked off by Maeda. Hernández then struck out on the very next pitch.

Ramírez’s dinger was a mildly pleasant sight considering his thumb injury has sidelined him a few times this week. For the most part, though, the Indians’ offense once again remained absent.

Now What?

There’s no getting around the fact Cleveland is enduring a brutal funk. How the team plans to escape it remains a mystery.

Maybe the lineup adjustment eases the burden on Lindor. After all, every one of his batted balls Friday night had an exit velocity of at least 97.7.

Or maybe his attempted eighth inning dust-up with Twins reliever Sergio Romo will light a spark in the clubhouse.

Whatever it is, something needs to shake the Indians’ offense out of the coma it's collectively suffering from.

Ramírez has been gutting it out with a bruised left hand. Carlos Santana is currently batting .195. Reyes just picked up his first extra base hit since September 1. New acquisition Josh Naylor has just five singles since arriving in Cleveland on August 31.

That last bit is something Tribe fans are sure to key in on the longer this slump lasts.

Of the six players Cleveland netted in trading Mike Clevinger to San Diego, only Naylor represented potential offensive help for 2020. While it’s too early to fully evaluate anyone who joined the Indians via said deal, the move hasn’t exactly reignited the team as a whole.

The Indians came into Friday boasting the fourth lowest OPS in the majors (.680). If they want to make something of their all-but-guaranteed playoff berth, they’ll need to wake up in a hurry.

Cleveland attempts to snap its skid Saturday night, as Zach Plesac toes the rubber against Minnesota veteran Rich Hill.

Indians Make Roster Move, Shakeup at the Top of the Starting Nine

Matt Loede

Is Indians SS Francisco Lindor Set to Wear Dodger Blue in Los Angeles in 2021?

The Indians spent a good portion of the offseason listening to team's offers for superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor. While 2020 has been a rather odd season for Lindor in terms of focus and some mistakes during games, he's still going to be a wanted man this offseason, and it could be the Tribe's last shot to get a big return for him prior to him hitting free agency after 2021.

Matt Loede

by

meetmeinthedesertA1

Game #44 Observations: Indians Embarrassed By Royals and Rookie Pitcher Singer in 11-0 Loss

Royals rookie Brady Singer took a no-hitter into the 8th inning with two outs, and the Indians pitching was beat up as Kansas City won three of four from the Indians beating them badly 11-0 at Progressive Field, dropping the Tribe to 26-18 on the season as they get ready for a road trip to Minnesota for the weekend.

Matt Loede

Giants Icon Pablo Sandoval Released by San Francisco, Could the Indians Have Any Interest?

The Indians are back to struggling badly on offense, getting shutout on Wednesday and falling back into bad habits and pressing at the plate. Thursday the San Francisco Giants released legendary infielder Pablo Sandoval, who was hitting just .220 in the Bay. With the Indians offense having its problems again, could the Indians show any interest in the 34-year-old?

Matt Loede

The Indians Are Playing a Dangerous Game with José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez is dealing with a sore thumb that has kept him off the field in two of the last three games against Kansas City. The Indians have a tough decision to make about sitting Ramirez and playing him, as the team cannot afford to simply play him when he's not 100 percent.

Casey Drottar

A Star Is Born; Indians Rookie Pitcher Triston McKenzine Making Waves in First Few MLB Starts

Zach Shafron

Making a Case for Zach Plesac as the Indians’ No. 2 Playoff Starter

The Indians remain in a fight for the AL Central title, but no matter they are heading to the playoffs after missing it last season. The starting rotation is a huge reason the team is going to be playing October baseball, and one pitcher who deserves a chance to be the team's number two starter after Shane Bieber in the playoffs is that of Zach Plesac.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Indians Send Reliever Adam Cimber to Team's Alternate Site, Call Up Reliever Nelson

After two poor nights in relief against the Royals, the Indians Wednesday made a roster move, sending relief pitcher Adam Cimber to the team's alternate training site in Eastlake. In return the team for the first time called up 24-year-old reliever Kyle Nelson.

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

Justin Timberlake Wants a MLB Team in Nashville, Makes Investment to Bring in Club

Justin Timberlake, a native of Memphis, has an interest in bringing a Major League Baseball team to the city of Nashville. It was reported on Wednesday that Timberlake has made a small investment in looking to bringing a Major League Baseball team to the city, and there's a number of big names already joined to the list that could have those in baseball taking a long look at moving a team to Nashville.

Matt Loede

Game #43 Observations: Silent Night for the Indians Offense, Fall 3-0 to the Royals

Carlos Carrasco was very good in throwing six solid innings for the Indians, but the offense failed to produce against Royals starter Danny Duffy and their pen, as the Indians fell for the second straight night to K.C., this time getting shutout for the fourth time in 2020, losing 3-0 at Progressive Field to fall to 26-17.

Matt Loede