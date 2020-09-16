Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Game #47 Observations: Indians Rally in the 9th But Can't Finish in Brutal 6-5 Loss to the Cubs

Matt Loede

Once again Tuesday night in the "Windy City" known as Chicago the Indians put forth a better effort, but again the team couldn't hold a lead as they fell to the NL Central's first-place Cubs by a final of 6-5.

The loss now means their season-high losing streak is at seven, and the club falls on the year to 26-22, 14-11 away from Progressive Field.

The game ended in one of the most bizarre ways you will ever see, as reliever Nick Wittgren hit a pair of Cubs in the 9th with runners in first and third to allow the winning run to score without a player taking a bat off his shoulders.

The Indians seemed to be right in the thick of the AL Central race back just over a week ago after beating the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on September 7th by a final of 5-2.

Since then they haven't won a game, and were shutout once, and in two of the losses failed to score two runs or more.

The club has 13 games left, seven of which are at home following this road swing through Chicago for another game with the Cubs, and then four in Detroit against the upstart Tigers.

Baseball Reference still says the Indians have a 99.3% chance to make postseason, but it seems like that playoff spot is slipping away more with each loss.

Indians Place Hernandez on the Paternity List, Call Up INF Yu Chang

Here's some observations about the latest loss by the Tribe, and what to expect for Wednesday's game in Wrigley Field. 

A Shake Your Head Way to End It 

For Nick Wittgren, it probably was the most frustrating way he's ever lost a baseball game in his entire career.

The Cubs put runners on the corners with one out in the 9th off reliever Oliver Perez, and at that point Sandy Alomar decided it was time to go to the pen for Wittgren, who this season was 2-0 with a 3.20 ERA in 20 appearances for the Tribe.

Wilson Contreras, who always seems to hog the plate, got plunked on the hand, and then Cameron Maybin, who the Cubs got in a deal from the Detroit Tigers, took a high fastball that hit him for the game-winning run.

“We get back in the game, and I pull a stunt like this today,” Wittgren said.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable, you have to try and make them put the ball in play. I guarantee we will turn it around, it’s just a matter of time.”

Of all the ways to lose a game, having to see two guys get hit to bring in a run might be a first, but after allowing the Indians to crawl back in the game on a Francisco Lindor two-run homer in the 9th, the Cubs will gladly take the gift.

Wittgren was simply trying to get a double play to get out of the inning, but instead handed the Cubs the game on a silver platter.

“Well I guess he was trying to get a double play a ball on the ground, two hit batters to end the game, that’s the way it’s going for us right now," Sandy Alomar said. 

It doesn't seem to matter what pitcher the Indians put out there in key situations right now, something odd seems to happen to make things go from bad to worse.

That was very much the case on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field.

Cookie's Night

Carlos Carrasco did what he could to keep the Indians in the game, going six innings, allowing three runs on eight hits and leaving the game with it knotted up at three.

Carrasco walked one, struck out five, and threw 86 pitches in the no-decision, 58 for strikes.

The Tribe starter would have kept going if not for a tight calf muscle which is why he was pulled after six.

“He was good, he battled, he fought up there, we were going to take him one more inning but he had a little tightness in his calf, that’s why we took him out of the game in the 6th,” Alomar said. 

In his last four outings Carrasco has thrown a total of 25 innings, allowing just five runs in those four starts.

He has rebounded nicely from the poor stretch he had a few weeks back, but one has to wonder if it's too little, too late. 

Tuesday Carrasco's success came from going back to his bread and butter, which was a combo of his change-up and fastball.

Carlos Carrasco Having Trouble with His Favorite Pitch

The Cubs jumped on it in the 5th inning to score a couple runs, but overall it was those two pitches that kept the Indians in the game, and gave Carrasco success.

“I got the feel of my change up, it was pretty good, fastball change-up combination was pretty good, 5th inning I left a couple change ups up,” Carrasco said. 

Carrasco has been with the team as long as any other player, and he knows that right now in the midst of this awful losing streak all you can do is keep going out there nightly and working to try and get a win.

“You know what, we have to keep playing hard, we played hard today, at some point the winning is going to come,” Carrasco said.

“At some point the win is coming, but more important we have to continue to play hard."

When Will the Rain End?

The Indians haven't gone this long without a win in a season in over five years, and as each "L" is taken, the pressure on the squad seems to be mounting.

Winning that game Tuesday would have been a perfect way to break the losing streak, as it would have come in dramatic fashion following the two-run HR by Lindor in the 9th. 

Instead, it was a cruel joke as the Cubs, calm and cool, came up and got two hits off Oliver Perez, and then just sat back as Wittgren hit a pair of players to allow them to win the game in rather odd fashion. 

The formula for the Indians during this losing streak has been pretty standard - don't put up many "crooked" numbers (an inning with 2, 3, 5, 7, or even 9 runs), don't pile on the hits, and then if the game is close, watch as the pen gives up a key hit or walk to allow the other team the advantage. 

One of the very few bright spots as of late has been Francisco Lindor at the plate, as his homer in the 9th was his 8th of the year.

He's back in the leadoff spot, and has raised his average up to .286 after going 3-for-4 with four RBI and the homer.

He knows that right now things are just not clicking for this team, but like his coaches he also thinks the club will keep fighting to get out of it.

“Guys and coaches including myself are coming to the field every single day, we’re doing everything the right way, we get to the 9th inning and we don’t have as many runs as the other team, if we’re not in the poseason at least we gave it our best,” Lindor said. 

It's hard to think after how this team played the first six weeks of the shortened 2020 season they won't be in the postseason, but as WKYC's Nick Camino pointed out via twitter on Tuesday, a seven-game losing streak is about equivalent to dropping 19-straight losses in a normal 162 game year.

The streak has got to end at some point - right? Maybe a trip to see the Motor City Kitties after one more with the Cubs is what cures all ails. 

To keep up with all of Cleveland Baseball Insiders’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Matt Loede, follow him on Twitter @MattLoede. Follow CBI on Twitter @IndiansonSI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Josh Naylor Has Been Unfairly Cast as the Solution to the Indians’ Offensive Woes

A lot of Indians fans didn't know much about outfielder Josh Naylor when the team acquired him as part of the Mike Clevinger deal, but now that he's on the roster and getting chances, fans have to scale back their ideas that he's going to be the player to change the team's offensive woes.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Chicago Radio Talker Fired After ‘Degrading and Humiliating’ Tweet About ESPN’s Maria Taylor

Monday night during the opening game for the NFL's "Monday Night Football," Chicago sports talker Dan McNeil tweeted out a disparaging comment aimed at ESPN sideline reporter Maria Taylor. The tweet questioned if Taylor was an NFL sideline reporter, or a future host of the "Adult video news" awards. McNeil was fired by radio company Entercom Tuesday for the tweet.

Matt Loede

Indians Starting Nine in Chicago Against the Cubs, Hernandez Placed on Paternity List

The Indians got a day off Monday to hopefully clear their minds and get ready for the final three weeks of the season as they look towards the playoffs. Tuesday night they start a short two-game set in Wrigley Field, the site of their epic 2016 World Series showdown with the Cubs as they look to break their six-game losing streak.

Matt Loede

The Indians 2021 Roster Could May Look Nothing Like it Does Now; Could That Be a Good Thing?

While the Indians are still in the midst of a 2020 season that appears to be falling apart, a lot of fans are already looking ahead to the 2021 season, wondering what exactly this team is going to look like. With a roster full of players making more money than the team can afford, the Indians are going to have a very busy offseason and are going to have a number of tough decisions to make about what players stay and go.

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

What's Next for the Indians After the Latest Six-Game Losing Streak?

The Indians are in the midst of their longest losing streak since 2015, and Monday the team will have a day off prior to starting a two-game stretch against the Cubs. The team is still in the postseason but things are much shakier than they were just a week ago, and they are searching for answers to try and get on track before they completely collapse.

Zach Shafron

Game #47 Observations: Indians Losing Streak Reaches Six, Swept in Minnesota Following 7-5 Loss

Sunday at Target Field in Minnesota the Indians offense put up five runs on 13 hits, but their pitching just couldn't hold down the hot-hitting Twins in a 7-5 setback. The loss is the sixth straight for the Indians, their longest losing streak since the 2015 season.

Matt Loede

Game #46 Observations: Indians Score, But Not Nearly Enough in 8-4 Loss to Minnesota

The Indians pushed four runs across on Saturday at Target Field in Minnesota, but it wasn't enough as the team lost their fifth straight, falling to the Twins 8-4. Zach Plesac suffered his second loss of the season in the four-run setback.

Casey Drottar

by

Indiansfanforever

Where Will the Indians Play in the Postseason if the MLB Decides on Neutral Sites?

The postseason is still a few weeks away, and the Indians currently have a 99.8 percent chance to make it to the MLB's second season. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the playoffs in the Majors will be played at neutral sites, with the Indians (if they make it to the ALDS) playing in San Diego or Los Angeles.

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever

Indians Announce Starting Nine Against Minnesota, Twins Romo Hit with Suspension and Fine

The Indians starting nine against the Twins for Saturday's game will stay close to what they rolled out on Friday in the 3-1 loss. While the lineup isn't going to change much, the team won't have to worry about facing Twins reliever Sergio Romo, who was hit with a one-game suspension Saturday for jawing at Indians SS Francisco Lindor after a flyout in the 8th inning.

Matt Loede