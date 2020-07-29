Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Game #5 Observations: Indians Gain Sweep of Sox in Doubleheader as Plutko Shuts Down Chicago in 5-3 Win

Matt Loede

CLEVELAND - For the first five days of the shortened 2020 season, not much has gone wrong for the Cleveland Indians.

Sure you can point to the goofy extra innings debacle that took place on Saturday in the team’s only loss, but considering thus far that’s their only blemish there’s a whole lot more good than bad happening for this ball club.

That fact was on display again in game two on Tuesday of their traditional doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, as the same winning formula continued for the Indians in their 5-3 win.

That formula is simple, yet effective. Get very good starting pitching, come up with a couple key hits when needed, and get a pretty much spotless performance from your bullpen.

The result in game two was about the same as in game one, as starter Adam Plutko getting a spot start went six solid innings, making two mistakes, both of which were solo homers.

Other than that, he was good, maybe not as dominant as fellow starters like Shane Bieber or Carlos Carrasco, or even Aaron Civale who won game one, but in the end getting the “W” is all that matters.

Plutko did more than enough for that, allowing five hits, no walks and four K’s.

Just like in game one, the offense got off to a quick start, putting up a three-spot in the first and never looking back.

With a win on Wednesday in the series finale the Indians have a shot to wrap up their first homestand with a 5-1 mark, not too shabby and about as close to perfect as a team could get.

But they do have to get there first, and they will have to overcome the best pitcher on the White Sox in 2019 All-Star Lucas Giolito.

There’s a lot of time to worry about that, let’s share some thoughts on Tuesday’s second win with some observations of the game two victory at Progressive Field.

Plutko Does the Job

He wasn’t as overpowering as his teammates, but for Adam Plutko just the chance to build on what the other Indians starters had done was enough motivation for him to have a solid outing.

Plutko did just that, as he went six innings, throwing 86 pitches, 61 strikes and the most important thing is he kept the Indians more than in the game in the eventual 5-3 win.

“The fact that he got through six was huge, he gave up two solo homers but that was it, he pitched really well,” Indians manager Tito Francona said.

The 28-year-old started 20 games for the Tribe a year ago, and 12 games the year before that.

Last season with a myriad of injuries to the pitching staff he went 7-5, and was hopeful this season of making the rotation right out of spring training.

That didn’t happen, partly because of just how well both Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac threw in both Goodyear and during “Summer Camp.”

“Seeing what goes on always helps, but i was really confident, my plan that I was implementing was rock solid and I was confident in what I was doing, I just wanted them to pass the baton on to me and then for me to pass it on to the bullpen,” Plutko said.

Credit to Plutko who didn’t complain when the decision came down he would start 2020 in the pen, and just like that with a doubleheader early in the year he was right back in the rotation.

“That’s my role on this team, I’m not in the starting rotation, but that’s been my role ever since I’ve been here, that’s not a role for everybody but it’s my role and I relish it and I love it,” Plutko said.

He didn’t walk a batter in the win and struck out four. Plutko also retired 10 of the last 11 White Sox batters he faced.

Yes, it’s likely back to the pen for Plutko after this spot start, but having him ready at a moment’s notice like Tuesday night has to make everyone in the Tribe organization feel good.

Defense Wins Games Too

The Indians may not be sitting in first place with a 4-1 mark if not for the way their defense stepped up in the 8th inning on Tuesday, specifically center fielder Oscar Mercado.

The Indans second-year outfielder risked life and limb crashing into the center field wall where the “Blaster” sign is with two outs in the top of the 8th after Zack Collins put a charge into a Dominic Leone pitch.

Mercado did a great job going back on the ball, but if he doesn’t time the jump to the wall perfectly, either the ball drops behind him or he hits the wall before the ball lands.

If the ball would have hit and Mercado did not make the play, Nicky Delmonico, who singled home a run the batter before, likely would have been able to score to cut it to a 5-4 game.

Instead, it’s just another one in a long list of highlights for Mercado, who also came up big at the plate in the 4th with a two-run single that put the Tribe up at the time 5-1.

“That’s a game saver right there,” Francona said.

The Pen Doing Their Part

While a lot has been said about how good the Indians starting pitching has been, the bullpen also has done a solid job five games in.

Tuesday night it was Adam Cimber, Dom Leone and Cam Hill getting the job done, with Cimber and Hill both throwing shutout innings.

Leone needed some help as talked about before from Oscar Mercado to allow just one run, but in the end the threesome of Cimber, Leone and Hill allowed just one run on three hits over three innings.

Hill went from making his Major League debut Sunday to earning his first Major League save after Brad Hand got his second save of 2020 in the first game.

In the first game, it was James Karinchak, Nick Wittgren and Hand all working an inning each.

Hand allowed a run in the 9th, and Wittgren gave up a pair of hits in his inning of work, but again the pen did a nice job in holding down the Sox and not allowing the big inning.

Hill was able to get a 1-2-3 ninth, and Francona after the game admitted that it came down to either HIll or Phil Maton for the role of throwing that final inning.

“We were going back and forth between Maton and Cam, and Maton hasn’t pitched yet, but you start to think you have a two run lead and it might not be the best place to get a guys feet wet,” Francona said.

The Indians pen last season got off to a fast start before falling apart at times in the second half of the season.

Thus far in 2020 the returns have been solid on the unit as a whole. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians Bring Up Catcher Beau Taylor, Send Daniel Johnson to Lake County, DFA Hoyt

The Indians were busy in between Tuesday's traditional doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, as the team sent outfielder Daniel Johnson to the team's alternate training site in Lake County, bringing up catcher Beau Taylor, and also the team DFA'd reliever James Hoyt.

Matt Loede

Game #4 Observations: Civale Solid, Lindor and Zimmer HR's Lead Indians to 4-3 Win Over White Sox in Game One of Doubleheader

Helped by the pitching of starter Aaron Civale the Indians overcame the White Sox 4-3 at Progressive Field Tuesday afternoon in game one of a traditional doubleheader. Bradley Zimmer and Francisco Lindor homered for the Indians, who improved to 3-1 with the win. Civale struck out a career-high nine Sox in the win.

Matt Loede

Despite Trades, Indians Starting Rotation Remains One of Baseball's Best

The Indians dealt away two of their better starters over last July and December, but that has not stopped them from having what many consider to be one of, if not the best starting five in terms of rotation in the American League Central. Just how far can this rotation take this team not only this year but in years to come?

Zach Shafron

Report Indicates the Miami Marlins Putting Their Season "On Pause" Following Covid-19 Outbreak

The Miami Marlins are the first team in Major League Baseball to have a number of players on their roster test positive for the covid-19 virus, and Tuesday the team has decided to reportedly put their season "on pause" while they try and figure out the best and safest way to again take the field. The news won't just impact the Marlins, but a number of other teams the club was scheduled to play over the next week.

Matt Loede

Indians-Royals Bring In High Ratings Over the Weekend on STO and WKYC

The Indians and Royals did battle in front of no fans over the weekend at Progressive Field, but make no mistake there were plenty of fans watching the broadcast of the game on both SportsTime Ohio and WKYC channel 3. The games on Friday and Saturday were both #1 in prime time, and Sunday's game brought in high marks as well.

Matt Loede

Former Indians Pitcher Corey Kluber Suffers Shoulder Tear in First Start with Texas

Indians fans were not happy with the team after the mid-December deal to trade two-time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers. The two players the Indians got in return have yet to play in a game for the Indians, but now Kluber is likely done for the year as well as he's dealing with a grade two tear of his throwing shoulder.

Matt Loede

Weekend Takeaways From the Indians Two of Three Wins Over the Royals

There was a lot good from the Indians first three games over the weekend against the Kansas City Royals. While the team won two of three, they were the victims of the new extra inning rule which did them in on Saturday, but they rebounded nicely with a big 9-2 win on Sunday. Here are some takeaways from the weekend as the Indians look ahead to a series against the White Sox.

Mark Warmuth

Indians Set to Take on New-Look White Sox in Three-Game Set at Progressive Field

Coming off a weekend in which the Indians took two of three from the Royals, the Tribe will play host to another AL Central foe, that being the Chicago White Sox. The Sox made a number of offseason moves with hopes of being more of a challenge to the top of the division, but the Indians are hoping for more early success sitting at 2-1.

Zach Shafron

The Indians' Bullpen Kicked Off the 2020 Season on the Right Note

The Indians bullpen was a massive question mark among fans and baseball insiders as the 2020 shortened season closed in. Over the weekend in the three games against the Royals, the pen stepped up and did an excellent job, helping the Tribe take two of three from Kansas City at Progressive Field.

Casey Drottar

Game #3 Observations: Carrasco Makes a Successful Return as Indians Bats Come to Life in 9-2 Win over Royals

Led by 10 K's for Carlos Carrasco the Indians topped the Kansas City Royals 9-2 at Progressive Field Sunday, taking two of three from their AL Central rivals. The Indians pounded out 13 hits in the win, and Jose Ramirez hit a pair of homers to lead the team's offense, which scored just two runs apiece in the first two games.

Matt Loede