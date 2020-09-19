Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Game #51 Observations: Zach Plesac Untouchable in Indians’ 1-0 Win Over Detroit

Casey Drottar

The Cleveland Indians’ bats certainly weren’t as thunderous Friday as they were the previous night. However, despite the dramatic drop-off in production, the Tribe was still able to bring home a 1-0 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Sure, scoring once isn’t as fun as bringing 10 across the plate. However, after the week Cleveland experienced, is anyone really in a place to complain about how it seals a win?

Of course not. Especially when it comes on a night featuring an absolutely stellar performance from Zach Plesac.

The Tribe starter kept Detroit off balance all game long with seven strong innings, ensuring even minimal run support would be enough to secure a victory. It was Plesac’s fourth win on the year, and the Indians’ second straight since bringing an end to their eight-game slump.

The bullpen almost burned Cleveland late in this one, as both James Karinchak and closer Brad Hand made things interesting in their respective appearances.

Karinchak, already dealing with a runner on first when he arrived in the eighth, walked the first batter he faced. However, he got Miguel Cabrera to chase a high fastball, striking him out to end the inning.

Likewise, Hand’s save attempt was put on shaky ground after he allowed a one-out triple to Daz Cameron. Yet, with the tying run 90 feet away, Cleveland’s closer shut the door with two straight K’s.

Here are a few more observations from the victory.

Plesac Puts on a Show

The reason Cleveland was able to prevail on such minimal production is pretty cut and dry -- Zach Plesac was dealing.

The line from his seventh start is easily one of his most impressive of the year. Plesac went 7.2 innings, allowing only five hits while striking out 11. It marked the third time this season he went an entire appearance without giving up a single run.

The highlight, in case you didn’t hear, was his pulling off the coveted “immaculate inning.”

The moment occurred in the second, as Plesac threw nine pitches, all for strikes, resulting in three K’s. The only contact Tiger hitters had to write home about came via three foul balls.

Plesac’s approach didn’t vary too much from what we’ve seen throughout the year. Detroit’s right-handed hitters were served a heavy dose of sliders, while Tiger southpaws spent the night dealing with mostly fastball-changeup combos.

To say the strategy worked would be selling it short. Plesac allowed mostly weak contact with his changeup, giving up six batted balls with an average exit velocity of 76.7 mph. Meanwhile, he was able to generate a 50% whiff rate with his slider.

Plesac also finished the night with just one walk. Even more impressive, in 48.2 innings pitched this year, he’s yet to fall behind 3-0 in the count.

Overall, Friday night represented a much-needed bounce-back from Plesac, especially after enduring his first rocky outing of the season last weekend in Minnesota.

Where’d the Offense Go?

If you thought Cleveland exploding for 10 runs on Thursday would result in the offense coming alive, you were sadly mistaken. Once again, RBIs were at a premium for Indians hitters.

Cleveland finished the night with just five hits. Most surprising was how little damage the team was able to put up against Tigers starter Michael Fulmer.

Fulmer entered Friday night with a 9.27 ERA in eight starts. Both his average exit velocity (91.7 mph) and hard hit rate (48.1%) rank in the bottom 6% of the league, per Statcast.

Yet, in three innings, Cleveland only hit Fulmer hard once. He allowed just one hit, one walk and struck out two during a relatively brief appearance.

The lack of impact at-bats continued from there. The Tribe’s lone run came when a fifth-inning triple from Delino DeShields Jr. (his first barreled ball of 2020) was followed by a Francisco Lindor sac fly.

Cleveland did have a chance to drive in some runs in the previous frame, loading the bases with two outs. However, before catcher Roberto Pérez could try to bring anyone home, José Ramírez made an ill-fated attempt to steal home. Despite almost pulling off the heroic move, he was ultimately tagged out, ending the threat.

The Tribe loaded the bases again in the top of the ninth. Unfortunately, a last-ditch effort to score insurance runs was brought to a halt with a César Hernández groundout.

Again, when you’re putting an eight-game skid further in your rear view, you don’t complain about how victories occur. Knowing that, there’s likely minimal hand-wringing occurring in the Cleveland clubhouse when it comes to Friday’s final result.

Carlos Gone Cold

Thanks to his uncanny ability to draw a walk (19.9% BB rate coming into Friday), Carlos Santana continues to boast a strong OBP in 2020.

As we know, though, hitting is a primary job requirement when you’re batting cleanup. Right now, that’s something Santana isn’t doing much of.

Cleveland’s first baseman went 0-4 Friday night, with two pop outs, a groundout and a forceout. He’s now gone hitless in his last four games.

Going back further, Santana has just four hits in his last 38 plate appearances, three of which occurred last Sunday against Minnesota. He has just two RBIs in that time-frame, and is now batting .194 on the year.

Santana still boasts imposing numbers when batting with men in scoring position, entering Friday with a 162 wRC+ in 60 plate appearances facing said situation. That kind of production from your cleanup hitter is obviously ideal.

Still, with the postseason now nine games away, Cleveland will surely want to see Santana heat up over the next week.

The Indians continue their series with Detroit Saturday night, as rookie Triston McKenzie takes the mound against Tiger starter Spencer Turnbull.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Have the Indians Given Up? Lindor's Comments Deserve Further Examination

Indians SS Francisco Lindor had some telling comments after the team's loss to the Cubs on Tuesday night that drew some anger from fans. Lindor said that the team possibly dosen't "deserve to be in the postseason," and that if they don't make it they know that they "tried their best." Do these comments give an indication that the club has already packed it in for 2020?

Matt Loede

by

Jea524

Game #49 Observations: Ramirez Celebrates Birthday, Eight-Game Losing Streak Over in 10-3 Win over Tigers

The last eight games have been ultra-frustrating for the Indians and their fans, but finally on Thursday night at Comerica Park the team finally put a whole game together, as they put up 10 runs and Shane Bieber was back dominating as the Tribe moved to 27-23 on the season with a 10-3 win.

Matt Loede

Lineup for the Indians Tangle in Motown with the Tigers

The Indians are in the midst of an awful eight-game losing streak that has nearly seen them lose their grip on a playoff spot in the American League. Tonight they start the first of four games against the Detroit Tigers in Comerica Park, looking to get back on track with 11 games left in the 2020 regular season.

Matt Loede

Josh Naylor Has Been Unfairly Cast as the Solution to the Indians’ Offensive Woes

A lot of Indians fans didn't know much about outfielder Josh Naylor when the team acquired him as part of the Mike Clevinger deal, but now that he's on the roster and getting chances, fans have to scale back their ideas that he's going to be the player to change the team's offensive woes.

Casey Drottar

by

DaddyWags

Game #48 Observations: More Head Scratching Decisions as Indians Losing Streak at Eight After 3-2 Loss to Cubs

The Indians once again had their shots to break their losing streak Wednesday night, but just like the last seven games, the team didn't take advantage of their chances, and worse off they made some rather head scratching decisions in extra innings as they fell to the Cubs for loss number eight in a row after a 3-2 loss at Wrigley Field.

Matt Loede

by

Taz-mon

Pitching Matchups for the Indians Four-Game Series in Detroit With the Tigers

The Indians have dominated the Tigers over the last two seasons but the last time the two teams met Detroit won two of three at Progressive Field. In the midst of an eight-game losing streak the Indians will turn to ace Shane Bieber Thursday against Detroit. Check out the pitching matchups for the critical four-game set in Comerica Park.

Matt Loede

Drone Flying Over Wrigley Field Delays Indians and Cubs Game

Wednesday night in Chicago the Indians and Cubs did battle, but it was a small drone that took center stage between the former World Series foes. A drone flew into the ballpark, delaying the game between the Tribe and Cubs in the 5th inning. The drone landed but no player or official went near it. It then took off again and left the ballpark, delaying the affair for about 10 minutes total.

Matt Loede

MLB Finalizes Playoff Sites for Both the American and National League

The Indians are still hanging on to the 8th seed in the American League when it comes to making the postseason, and finally Wednesday Major League Baseball announced where the playoffs would take place starting with the AL and NL Divisional Series. The Wild Card round will be played at the higher seed ballpark, meaning that the Indians as of today would start the playoffs in Chicago against the White Sox.

Matt Loede

Indians Can No Longer Count on Just the Starting Pitching

The Indians starting pitching has been as good as any in baseball during the shortened 2020 season, but lately the team has struggled in even that area. With Shane Bieber, Zach Plesac and Triston McKenzie all suffering losses over the weekend, it's becoming apparent that the club's starting pitching has become at times as much of a problem as the Tribe's offense.

Zach Shafron