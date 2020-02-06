Getting Traded For Great Pitching is Nothing New For DeShields Family

When you grow up the son of a big league baseball player, you probably feel like you have some pretty big shoes to fill. But Delino DeShields wasn't one to shy away from testing the footwear of others.

"I used to walk around with Mark McGwire's shoes when I was little," DeShields said. "His size 17 shoe."

No big deal. In fact, the players DeShields used to "bother" around the clubhouse during his father's playing days is a who's who of former MLB stars, a list of which any name-dropper would be jealous.

“Sammy for sure -- Sammy Sosa," DeShields said. "Matt Stairs was one of those guys that I really liked. Kerry Wood, Mark Prior, those are pitchers, but it’s still baseball at the end of the day. Cal Ripken, Albert Belle. Yeah, a lot of those guys."

Those are some talented shoes.

But DeShields and his father, Delino DeShields Sr., who played for the Expos, Dodgers, Cardinals, Orioles and Cubs, also share a bond that extends beyond both wearing big-league cleats. Both have been traded in their career for some pretty spectacular pitchers.

“My dad got traded for Pedro Martinez a long time ago," DeShields said. "That was a guy that was a future Hall-of-Famer."

Pedro Martinez for father in 1993.

Corey Kluber for son prior to 2020.

DeShields, who joined the Indians this winter after spending five seasons with the Rangers, got his first introduction to Cleveland post Kluber trade this past weekend at TribeFest.

Greeted by thousands of new fans and several new teammates, he took an opportunity to reflect on some advice from his father, a 13-year MLB vet.

"One thing my dad always told me is that you’re playing for 29 other teams," DeShields said. "(He said) not to get too comfortable because in a split second, you could be traded. But as long as you got a jersey on, you got a chance. As long as I’m playing baseball, I’m good."

DeShields, 27, has been one of baseball's best base-runners since his debut and regularly rates as an above-average defender in the outfield. He has been worth a total of 22 defensive runs saved over the past three years, and he's also generated 24 outs above average, per Statcast, over the past two seasons. It's that speed and defensive ability that has made him a target of the Indians over the previous few years.

On the other hand, a lack of real power has always limited his offensive ceiling, having never finished with a run-creation rate higher than 5 percent below average. Last year, he slashed .249/.325/.347 with 24 steals in 408 plate appearances, and the projections at FanGraphs (72 wRC+) don't see much changing this year.

Time well tell just how much of a role he'll play with the Indians (or how well he'll play it) this upcoming season, but before starting to answer those questions this spring, DeShields, sporting a feather in his cap -- literally -- answered a different set of inquiries in his first public meeting with reporters in Cleveland.

Here was his exchange with the media this past weekend (questions have been edited and re-ordered for clarity).

What's the story behind the hat?

I try to come with a little drip every now and then. The hat was made by Travis Austin. He's out of Dallas. It was a custom made hat. He's very detailed and very talented. We've been doing some collaborations over the past several years. I don't plan on that stopping anytime soon.

What did the guys say about the hat?

Oh, they all liked it. It's different (laughs). But they all enjoyed it.

What was your reaction to being traded to Cleveland?

Honestly, during the offseason you have a little more time to process it. Never been traded. I know in the middle of the season you just have to pack your stuff and go. So, yeah, you definitely have to kind of – I don’t know, for me, I wasn’t expecting to get traded. It kind of came out of nowhere. But the fact that they see value in me and they traded for me and (Emmanuel) Clase for a two-time Cy Young winner, they see that we can help the team win in the future. That means a lot and I’m excited to be here.

Were you able to process it as it happened?

I went from being on a real high from seeing that we had acquired Corey Kluber – or that the Rangers did – and I had a couple phone calls from my agent and the GM there. I knew I was a part of (the deal). I went from being on a high to kind of a low. At the time it seemed like a low because I wasn’t expecting it and I had never been traded before. But after a couple days of really processing it and talking to my dad, you know, this is a really good opportunity for me. It got me pretty hyped and excited about being here and making a run for a World Series.

How has being the son of a former big leaguer helped you?

I grew up in the clubhouse. Probably not as much as I would’ve liked growing up, but I was always busy playing summer ball. But every chance I could, I would always go see him play. And it wasn’t just him. He played with a lot of great players and they probably thought I was annoying because I would constantly ask questions. I just wanted to be where they were at. Obviously, growing up and him just being a phone call away if I needed advice or anything was very beneficial. When he stopped playing, he actually coached me for a little bit. It was something I didn’t take for granted growing up and he definitely helped me get to where I’m at right now.

Have you been able to talk to Terry Francona?

He just said they were excited to have me and that they had been wanting to acquire me for a long time. The situation just kind of worked out and that we’ll talk a little bit more. But he just wanted me to process the trade and just wanted to say hello and introduce himself. I’ve heard great things about Tito. He’s obviously a really good manager and I think I’m going to really enjoy playing for him.

Where do you prefer to play in the outfield?

As long as I’m in there, I’m good. It doesn’t really matter. Ideally, I would like to play center. They want me to play a little bit of left. I’ve never played right field before. But just wherever. I’m OK with that.

Did you like playing in the Texas heat? Or are you happy to escape that a little bit?

You know, I’m from Atlanta so the heat is really not a big deal to me. But it’s baseball. It’s the big leagues. It doesn’t really matter if it’s hot or cold. I love the game of baseball. I love playing. So, I’m just really excited to get on the field. Honestly, I don’t like turf, so I’m actually kind of excited to not be playing on turf for 80 games. I love the smell of natural grass and playing in the sunlight, so I’m excited about that.

What were your first impressions of Clase?



Nasty. I don’t know if y’all have seen him in person, but he hit 102 (mph) a couple of times. And it’s not straight. He’s young, though. But I feel like the sky’s the limit for him. He’ll be one of the best relievers in the game. The fans of Cleveland should really be excited about him.

What have been your early thoughts on the City of Cleveland?

It's been extremely good so far. I didn't know much about it before I came. I've played here over the past five years and I've just been to the field and the hotel. So, I came here a little early just to check the city out, check the town out, see what the food is like. You've got to have good food. But I've enjoyed being here. It's a really cool city. It kind of took me by surprise. I'm sure people that come here that aren't from here say that a lot. I think I'm going to like playing here.