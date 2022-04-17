Skip to main content

Giants Freeze Cleveland Bats, Sweep Guardians On Easter Sunday

San Francisco hadn't come to Cleveland in 14 years and after winning 107 games last year, Guardians fans are hoping they don't come back any time soon.

Easter Sunday on the shores of Lake Erie was supposed to bring about beautiful, warm spring thoughts and a great offensive performance.

Apparently that memo got misplaced.

On a freezing cold afternoon at Progressive Field, the Guardians dropped a third straight game to the San Francisco Giants, who closed out a series sweep with a 8-1 win.

April 17 Final Score

Temperatures on Sunday afternoon hovered in the mid 30's and it proved to be the kryptonite for Cleveland's bats. Six different Guardians registered a hit, but none more than one hit, and only Ernie Clement's first inning double went for extra bases.

It was another frustrating afternoon offensively for Cleveland, which managed a few scoring opportunities, but were mostly came up empty. The team finished the day just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

The Guardians only run scratched across from Austin Hedges, who got his first hit and RBI of the season in the seventh inning. He is now 1-for-22 on the campaign.

Thairo Estrada and Brandon Belt each homered for the Giants, who scored four runs in four innings against Aaron Civale this afternoon.

The homestand continues on Monday night as the Chicago White Sox make their first trip to Cleveland this year. It's a 4-game series that opens on Monday with RHP Triston McKenzie scheduled to pitch against Chicago lefty Dallas Keuchel.

