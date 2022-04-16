Giants Spoil Guardians Debut at Progressive Field

San Francisco hit three home runs and snapped Cleveland's four game winning streak as they played their 2022 Home Opener.

The Guardians era is officially underway at the Corner of Carnegie and Ontario.

After the team became the talk of Major League Baseball over the first week of the season because of their incredible offensive performance, the combination of an off-day and fabulous Giants pitching ruined a perfect ending to an otherwise great day.

In their first trip to Cleveland since 2008, San Francisco launched three home runs and beat the Guardians, 4-1.

The Guardians managed just a few hits. Owen Miller doubled to left field in the second inning and Franmil Reyes ripped a single through the right side in the seventh. Miller's sacrifice fly two batters later brought home the only Guardians run of the evening.

The other hit was historic.

On the same day that Jose Ramirez addressed the media after signing his new seven year contract extension, he also collected his 1,000th career hit. Ramirez doubled to left field in the ninth inning, but was stranded in scoring position.

Joc Pederson, Brandon Crawford and Joey Bart all went deep off Zach Plesac, who had an up-and-down day. He was charged with two runs on seven hits over 5.1 innings.

Carlos Rodon was as tough on Cleveland while pitching for the Giants as he has been historically with Chicago. Entering tonight's game, the southpaw sported a 2.90 ERA with 115 strikeouts in 118 innings against Cleveland. He gave up just one run on two hits over seven frames, punching out nine along the way.

The series continues on Saturday night at 6:10 p.m. RHP Anthony DeSclafani (0-0, 4.91) will pitch for San Francisco against Cleveland's RHP Cal Quantrill (1-0, 3.60).

Please SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel and hit the notification bell so you never miss a daily episode! You can also follow our social media channels on @CBIonSI.

-----

You may also like:

Guardians Roster Moves: Naylor Reinstated, Chang to IL, Pilkington Returns

Guardians Farm Report: Scott Shines in Columbus Victory

Guardians Retain Ohio Cup, Sweep Reds

Steven Kwan Breaks All-Time Major League Record

Guardians Commitment To Jose Ramirez Assures Fans They're Serious About Winning

Cleveland Baseball Insider's 2022 Top 50 Guardians Prospects: No. 1-10

-----



Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!