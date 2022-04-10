The Cleveland Guardians won their first game of the season thanks to 22 hits on the day.

The Cleveland Guardians came out swinging on Sunday afternoon on the Royals as they plated 17 runs in their first victory of the season.

O is For…

Offense

The Cleveland Guardians came out swinging on Sunday afternoon on the Royals as every starting player got on base at least once. The Guardians forced Mike Matheny’s hand to go to the bullpen in the first after plating the first two runs of the game.

Oscar

If you had an Oscar Mercado grand slam on your bingo card for the first Grand Slam in the Guardians era, great job out of you. Mercado cleared the bases in the first with a blast to left to put the Guardians up 6-0.

In addition to the grand slam, Mercado had a triple and went 2 for 6 on the day.

Owen

Owen Miller had his first shot as a starter in Sunday’s lineup and made it count. The first baseman went 3 for 6 on the day including a double and looked good at the plate.

RosariO

Amed Rosario also had a big day for the Guardians offense with a 4 for 5 performance. Rosario also had a triple in this game as he hustled around the bases in the fourth.

JOsé

José Ramírez got his first home run of the year late in the game on Sunday. He also had a triple and one walk on his 3 for 4 outing.

5 Stars for…

Steven Kwan

As mentioned yesterday, Steven Kwan has done nothing but get on base since he got here. Kwan had an outstanding day reaching base all six times going 5 for 5 with one walk.

Kwan also had an extra-base knock with a double in the eighth and played in both left and center field on the day.

Final Thoughts

The Guardians were able to play loose early after jumping out to a 10-0 lead after two innings. With 22 knocks on the day, they made sure they were going to get this lead and never let it go.

Every starting player had at least one hit on the day except for Bryan Lavastida during his major league debut. Lavastida did reach base on a walk in the eighth.

Twelve position players and four pitchers made it to the diamond in the victory -- holding trend that Francona will continue to get a good look at the players on the roster any chance he can get.

The Guardians will look to split the four-game series on Monday afternoon before heading to Cincinnati on Tuesday.

