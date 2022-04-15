Jose Ramirez made his desire to the Guardians very clear.

He articulated to team president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti that he wanted to play his entire career here in Cleveland, he wants to play well enough that his jersey would be retired here, he wants to win a World Series here and he wants to go to Cooperstown with the Block C on his cap.

Wow.

In a day and age where loyalty in sports is essentially non-existent, that has to be the most refreshing thing we've heard in a long, long time.

Cleveland fans are loyal and passionate. They've been the butt-end of jokes from the national media for ions. That makes today feel that much more incredible - our homegrown superstar wants to be here and was willing to take less money than he probably could have gotten elsewhere to make it happen.

Ramirez, Antonetti, team owner Paul Dolan, Terry Francona and Ramirez's interpreter Agustin Rivero spoke publicly today at a news conference held at Progressive Field. You can watch the press conference below.

