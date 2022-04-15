Guardians Roster Moves: Naylor Reinstated, Chang to IL, Pilkington Returns

Here's the latest news on the Guardians' roster as they prepare for the home opener.

The Cleveland Guardians are just about ready to open the home portion of their schedule and they've announced a couple of roster moves.

The long-awaited return for Josh Naylor has finally reached it's conclusion. Naylor was involved in a nasty collision in Minnesota on June 27, 2021 and badly injured his leg. After a long, challenging rehab process that included a substantial amount of time without team contact (during the lockout), Naylor completed a week-long minor league rehab assignment and has been added back to the Guardians Major League roster today.

Naylor is playing first base and batting seventh tonight.

The original corresponding transaction sent LHP Konnor Pilkington to Triple-A Columbus, but it turns out Pilkington is already on his way back to the big leagues.

The team announced this afternoon during Terry Francona's pregame press conference that Yu Chang has been added to the IL (no reason or prognosis was provided) and Pilkington hopped back in a car and drove back up I-71 north to Cleveland in time for today's home-opener.

-----

-----



