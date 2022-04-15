Skip to main content

Guardians Roster Moves: Naylor Reinstated, Chang to IL, Pilkington Returns

Here's the latest news on the Guardians' roster as they prepare for the home opener.

The Cleveland Guardians are just about ready to open the home portion of their schedule and they've announced a couple of roster moves.

The long-awaited return for Josh Naylor has finally reached it's conclusion. Naylor was involved in a nasty collision in Minnesota on June 27, 2021 and badly injured his leg. After a long, challenging rehab process that included a substantial amount of time without team contact (during the lockout), Naylor completed a week-long minor league rehab assignment and has been added back to the Guardians Major League roster today.

Naylor is playing first base and batting seventh tonight.

Josh Naylor

The original corresponding transaction sent LHP Konnor Pilkington to Triple-A Columbus, but it turns out Pilkington is already on his way back to the big leagues.

The team announced this afternoon during Terry Francona's pregame press conference that Yu Chang has been added to the IL (no reason or prognosis was provided) and Pilkington hopped back in a car and drove back up I-71 north to Cleveland in time for today's home-opener.

Please SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel and hit the notification bell so you never miss a daily episode! You can also follow our social media channels on @CBIonSI.

-----

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You may also like:

Guardians Farm Report: Scott Shines in Columbus Victory

Guardians Retain Ohio Cup, Sweep Reds

Steven Kwan Breaks All-Time Major League Record

Guardians Commitment To Jose Ramirez Assures Fans They're Serious About Winning

Cleveland Baseball Insider's 2022 Top 50 Guardians Prospects: No. 1-10

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI
Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!

Naranjo
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Naranjo Goes Deep Twice For Lake County Including Slam

By Todd Paquette4 hours ago
Jose Ramirez Extension
News

Club Announces Jose Ramirez Contract Extension

By Tommy Wild21 hours ago
scott1
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Scott Shines in Columbus Victory

By Todd PaquetteApr 14, 2022
Jose Ramirez
News

Guardians Retain Ohio Cup, Sweep Reds

By Brendan GulickApr 13, 2022
Battenfield
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Battenfield Dominates For Columbus In Shutout of Syracuse

By Todd PaquetteApr 13, 2022
Steven Kwan
News

Gimenez, Ramirez Late Homers Launch Guardians Past Reds

By Brendan GulickApr 12, 2022
CBI Pod, Kwan-mania with Zack Meisel
News

VIDEO PODCAST: Gulick, Meisel Talk Kwan-maina in Cleveland

By Brendan GulickApr 12, 2022
Steven Kwan
News

Steven Kwan Breaks All-Time Major League Record

By Brendan GulickApr 11, 2022