Guardians vs. White Sox Postponed For Second Straight Day

Today's snowed-out game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader tomorrow.

A second consecutive day of cold temperatures, intermittent snow and high winds have forced the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox to adjust their schedules.

Cleveland has announced that tonight's game against their AL Central rivals has been postponed.

While yesterday's canceled game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on July 12 (the middle day of Chicago's only other scheduled trip to town this year), today's postponement will be made up tomorrow, April 20 as part of a traditional doubleheader.

Game 1 will begin at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time and will be followed by the second contest. Here are your scheduled pitching matchups for the rest of the series:

April 20, Game 1: RHP Shane Bieber (0-0, 2.70) vs. LHP Dallas Keuchel (1-0, 5.40)

(0-0, 2.70) vs. LHP (1-0, 5.40) April 20, Game 2: RHP Triston McKenzie (0-1, 2.57) vs. RHP Jimmy Lambert (0-1, 6.00)

(0-1, 2.57) vs. RHP (0-1, 6.00) April 21: RHP Zach Plesac (0-1, 1.64) vs. RHP Dylan Cease (2-0, 1.69)

Here is some ticketing information released by the team:

The Cleveland Guardians announced today’s (April 19) game against the Chicago White Sox has been postponed due to inclement weather and will be rescheduled as a traditional doubleheader on Wednesday, April 20 starting at 2:10 p.m. ET. Gates will open at 1:00 p.m. ET and only fans with tickets to the April 20 contest will be able to attend. The attending patron of today’s contest will be able to exchange into one of five game options, including the April 20 doubleheader. Fans holding tickets to the originally scheduled April 20 game who want to attend both games of the doubleheader may do so and will have the same seat for both games. Fans are able to use the full value of their April 19 tickets in their My Tickets account when exchanging into the designated games (additional fees may apply). Tickets must be exchanged by Tuesday, June 28 by 5 p.m. ET.

Please SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel and hit the notification bell so you never miss a daily episode! You can also follow our social media channels on @CBIonSI.

-----

You may also like:

Jose Ramirez Earns American League Player of the Week

Guardians Farm Report: Clippers Sweep Series With Syracuse Win Eighth Straight

Giants Freeze Cleveland Bats, Sweep Guardians On Easter Sunday

Guardians Standout Player Of The Week: April 18

Cleveland Baseball Insider's 2022 Top 50 Guardians Prospects: No. 1-10

-----



Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!