Happy Birthday to Indians Radio Voice Tom Hamilton!

Matt Loede

Tom Hamilton joined the Indians radio crew back 30 years ago in 1990 at the age of 36. 

Today, he and Indians fans worldwide celebrate Tom's birthday, as the fan favorite of many turns 66.

There's nothing quite like hearing "Hammy" make the call "And we're underway at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario!"

Here are some of the very best calls of Hammy's amazing career with the Tribe in the booth.

Indians at Pittsburgh Pirates Game Thread #23, Tuesday at 7:05 p.m ET

The Indians will look to continue their three-game winning streak as they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates in the first of three games on Tuesday night at PNC Park. The Tribe is coming off a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers in Comerica Park, and will look to Carlos Carrasco to try and make it four straight on Tuesday.

Matt Loede

Casey Drottar

Baseball's "Unwritten Rules" Are Trash, Let's Be Rid of Them Already

A debate among fans in Major League Baseball is raging on after Padres slugger Fernando Tatis hit a grand slam against the Rangers on a 3-0 pitch with the team up seven runs on Monday night. There's many that think one of baseball's "unwritten rules" is that you never swing at a 3-0 pitch with a huge lead. These rules should be thrown out with the trash - let the players play, and hit, no matter the circumstances.

Matt Loede

Santana's 10th Inning Blast Lifts Indians to 6-3 Win Over Pirates to Move to 14-9

The Indians had to go one extra inning on Tuesday night in PNC Park to take down the 4-15 Pirates, but they had enough as Carlos Santana hit a three-run moonshot to lead the Indians to their fourth straight win with a 6-3 victory to move to 14-9 on the season.

Matt Loede

Francona to Miss Series in Pittsburgh, Indians Announce Roster Moves

Indians manager Terry Francona will have a procedure this week that will keep him away from the team as they play the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Francona missed eight games just two weeks ago with a "gastrointestinal condition" that has forced him to have a number of procedures over the last few months. The team also recalled catcher Roberto Perez and outfielder Greg Allen as catcher Sandy Leon is away from the team dealing with a family situation.

Matt Loede

Indians Slugger Franmil Reyes is Finally Catching Up with the Fastball

It's taken a few weeks, but Indians slugger Franmil Reyes is starting to get hot, as he's hitting over .300 and with a great weekend in Detroit he's got five homers, and each seems to be louder and longer than the one before it.

Casey Drottar

Third Straight Game for the Reds Postponed Due to Covid-19 Concerns

Major League Baseball continues to have issues when it comes to having to cancel games due to concerns over the covid-19 virus. Tuesday the the game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals was postponed as the league says they would like time for "additional testing" and for overall covid-19 caution. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Matt Loede

How Long Can the Indians Afford to Be Patient with Closer Brad Hand?

Indians closer Brad Hand has already had a very interesting season, and many Indians fans think the team should give the ball in the 9th inning of leads to James Karinchak. Hand has been successful in his last few outings in save situations, and while he's still giving up base runners and hits, the team will have to decide how patient they are going to be with the 30-year-old lefty.

Mark Warmuth

Can the Indians Finally Move On in the Clevinger and Plesac Saga?

The Indians 2020 season was thrown for a loop after the incidents involving pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac. Since the moment the two were removed from the team there's been plenty of questions about what the team should do in eventually bringing them back, or even if the team should move them. Now winners of three straight the Indians are back in a groove, and there's more to think about when it comes to the two starters away from the club.

Mark Warmuth

Report: Indians Team Meeting in Detroit Saw Players Scold Clevinger and Plesac

The Indians had a great weekend on the field in Detroit, as they swept the Tigers to get back within one game of the Twins for first in the AL Central. Before the series even began though the team had a team meeting that saw players speak out against starters Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac, who were both sent to the team's alternate training site.

Matt Loede

Indiansfanforever

Despite Team Turmoil - Indians Continue Amazing Streak Against Tigers

This last weekend the Indians were finally able to put aside all their off the field issues, and play three good games, sweeping the Tigers. The team had a team meeting Friday that seemed to bring them all together, and with it the team finally played up to their potential.

Zach Shafron