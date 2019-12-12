How Did the Indians Fare in Thursday's Rule 5 Draft?

It was one year ago on the final day of the MLB Winter Meetings that the Indians made a big splash with a multi-team deal that involved the team getting back slugger and 2019 All-Star Carlos Santana.

Thursday in the final day of the 2019 MLB Winter Meetings, things for the Tribe were quiet, even as the league went forward with the annual Rule 5 Draft.

The Indians had no activity on their Major League roster in regards to the draft, but they did add some depth for their Triple-A roster.

The team selected 25-year-old right-handed pitcher Daniel Young, who comes to the Indians from the New Hampshire roster of the Toronto Blue Jays organization. Last season Young split the season between AA New Hampshire and AAA Buffalo, posting a combined ERA of 2.76 in 38 relief appearances (49.0IP, 41H, 15ER, 26BB, 42SO). Lefty hitters hit just .203 (16-for-79) against him on the year. Young was an eighth round pick for the Jays in the 2015 draft out of the University of Florida. He owns a five-year professional ERA of 3.62 in 160 relief outings (88ER/219.0IP).The team also picked up righty pitcher Jhon Peluffo from Baltimore’s AA Bowie roster in the second round of the Triple-A Phase. The 22-year-old spent most of 2019 in Class-A Delmarva of the South Atlantic League, posting a combined ERA of 2.49 (68.2IP, 42H, 19ER, 31BB, 67SO) in 33 relief appearances between Delmarva and High-A Frederick. He was signed by the Orioles as an amateur free agent in 2014 and owns a 3.91 ERA in 119 professional appearances (63GS/179ER/412.1IP).The Indians suffered three losses in terms of players during the draft, as teams selected two players from the Tribe's Arizona Rookie League roster, and one from the Indians Single-A Lynchburg roster.

Baltimore picked up outfielder Christopher Cespedes, who was a part of the Indians Arizona Rookie League roster, and the Oakland A's selected catcher Jose Colina from the same roster.Finally Baltimore picked up infielder Wilbis Santiago from the Indians Single-A Lynchburg roster.