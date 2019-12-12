Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
News

How Did the Indians Fare in Thursday's Rule 5 Draft?

Matt Loede

It was one year ago on the final day of the MLB Winter Meetings that the Indians made a big splash with a multi-team deal that involved the team getting back slugger and 2019 All-Star Carlos Santana.

Thursday in the final day of the 2019 MLB Winter Meetings, things for the Tribe were quiet, even as the league went forward with the annual Rule 5 Draft.

The Indians had no activity on their Major League roster in regards to the draft, but they did add some depth for their Triple-A roster.

The team selected 25-year-old right-handed pitcher Daniel Young, who comes to the Indians from the New Hampshire roster of the Toronto Blue Jays organization.  Last season Young split the season between AA New Hampshire and AAA Buffalo, posting a combined ERA of 2.76 in 38 relief appearances (49.0IP, 41H, 15ER, 26BB, 42SO).  Lefty hitters hit just .203 (16-for-79) against him on the year. Young was an eighth round pick for the Jays in the 2015 draft out of the University of Florida.  He owns a five-year professional ERA of 3.62 in 160 relief outings (88ER/219.0IP).The team also picked up righty pitcher Jhon Peluffo from Baltimore’s AA Bowie roster in the second round of the Triple-A Phase. The 22-year-old spent most of 2019 in Class-A Delmarva of the South Atlantic League, posting a combined ERA of 2.49 (68.2IP, 42H, 19ER, 31BB, 67SO) in 33 relief appearances between Delmarva and High-A Frederick.   He was signed by the Orioles as an amateur free agent in 2014 and owns a 3.91 ERA in 119 professional appearances (63GS/179ER/412.1IP).The Indians suffered three losses in terms of players during the draft, as teams selected two players from the Tribe's Arizona Rookie League roster, and one from the Indians Single-A Lynchburg roster.

Baltimore picked up outfielder Christopher Cespedes, who was a part of the Indians Arizona Rookie League roster, and the Oakland A's selected catcher Jose Colina from the same roster.Finally Baltimore picked up infielder Wilbis Santiago from the Indians Single-A Lynchburg roster.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If the Indians Want to Trade Corey Kluber, They Need to Do it Now

Casey Drottar

If the Indians really want to move two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and get a decent amount for him, this is probably the best time to do it if you are the Indians front office.

An Important Part of Evaluating the Corey Kluber Trade Is What Comes Next

T.J. Zuppe

Trading Corey Kluber had to satisfy two conditions to ultimately make sense. Otherwise, why?

Antonetti Says (Again) He Expects Lindor to Be on the Indians Roster Opening Day

Matt Loede

With Corey Kluber officially in Texas with the Rangers, the attention of the Indians now could turn to Francisco Lindor, another player who could be moved.

Indians Acquire Outfielder and Relief Pitcher From Texas for Corey Kluber

Matt Loede

The Indians trade of two-time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber on Sunday netted them a couple positions of need from the Texas Rangers that hopefully will pan out in the deal for the starting pitcher.

Indians and Padres Chatting About a Potential Deal for Kluber

Matt Loede

Last year the Padres and Indians spoke about a potential deal for starter Corey Kluber, and again in 2019 the same two teams are talking about a deal for the very same pitcher.

Report: Indians Sending Pitcher Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers

Matt Loede

The Indians are set to send two-time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber to the Texans Rangers in a move that will save them $17.5 million in 2020.

Could Aggressiveness Help Indians Catcher Roberto Perez be Even Better in 2020?

T.J. Zuppe

Roberto Perez captured his first career Gold Glove last year, slashing .239/.321/.452 with a career-high 24 homers in 2019, finishing with a 98 wRC+ (100 is a league average run-creation rate), generating offense at a clip 13 percent higher than the average catcher. But as is the case with any greedy individual, the natural reaction is to ponder if things could be even better.

The Indians Can Trade Francisco Lindor and Still Contend, Provided That’s Not Their Only Move

Casey Drottar

The Indians seem bent to trade All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor, and if they can do that, they can still contend - but they have a number of moves they still have to make to take back the AL Central in 2020.

Indians Set to Exercise Patience When it Comes to Looking for Deals for Lindor and Kluber

Matt Loede

If there's one thing that the Indians have shown in the last two seasons when it comes to dealing superstars, it's that they are in no hurry. Once again in 2019 look for them to exercise the upmost patience if they wind up dealing Francisco Lindor or Corey Kluber

Non-Tender Wave Makes Tyler Naquin’s 2020 Crucial

Alex Hooper

The Indians have been very careful about giving out tenders to players that might not be able to contribute to the team for one reason or another, and when it comes to outfielder Tyler Naquin, again the team is going to have a tough decision to make.