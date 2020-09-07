Cleveland Baseball Insider
How Does the MLB Playoff Picture and the Indians Line Up if the Season Ended Today?

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians have 20 more games left in the 2020 regular season with still a great chance to reclaim the AL Central title which they fell short of a season ago to the Minnesota Twins.

The Tribe this season will be in the posteason, as with the expanded playoffs the Indians have currently a 99.9% percent change to make postseason, 7.4% to win the World Series.

In other words, the team will play October baseball.

But who would the Tribe play if the season ended today, and what would that matchup look like?

Royals at Indians Pitching Matchups at Progressive Field

The breakdown in the American League might shock you, as the recent slide by the New York Yankees has them sitting as the 8th team, meaning they would match up with the #1 seed the Tampa Bay Rays. 

As far as the Tribe goes, they currently are the fourth team in the American League, they would host the number five-seed the Toronto Blue Jays, oddly enough the team they beat for the ALCS back in October 2016.

No. 1 Rays vs. No. 8 Yankees
No. 2 White Sox vs. No. 7 Twins
No. 3 Athletics vs. No. 6 Astros
No. 4 Cleveland vs. No. 5 Blue Jays

If the Indians maintain their hold on the number four-seed as the higher seed, they would be the home team for all three (if necessary) games.

Of course there's been rumblings about the postseason being played in neutral locations, but for now the games would take place at Progressive Field.

Fact or Fiction 40 Games into the Indians 2020 Season

The breakdown for the rest of the postseason would play out like this:

Division Series (best-of-five, with traditional 2-2-1 home/road format): Winner of 1-8 vs. Winner of 4-5; Winner of 2-7 vs. Winner of 3-6. Home-field advantage goes to the higher seed.

League Championship Series (best-of-seven, with traditional 2-3-2 home/road format): Winner of 1-4-5-8 vs. Winner of 2-3-6-7. Home-field advantage goes to the higher seed.

World Series (best-of-seven, with traditional 2-3-2 home/road format): AL champion vs. NL champion. Home-field advantage goes to the team with the superior regular-season record.

The current National League playoff seeds are as follows:

No. 1 Dodgers vs. No. 8 Giants
No. 2 Braves vs. No. 7 Rockies
No. 3 Cubs vs. No. 6 Phillies
No. 4 Padres vs. No. 5 Cardinals

Five "Fact or Fiction" on the Indians 40 Games into the 2020 Season

The Indians are 2/3's way through the 2020 MLB season, and the team is just 0.5 back of the White Sox in the AL Central. Coming up on a four-game set against the Royals the team still has plenty of work to do before the postseason, and today we do a little "Fact or Fiction" on where the team stands after 40 games.

Zach Shafron

Indians and Royals Pitching Matchups for the Four-Game Set at Progressive Field

The Tribe continues their shortened 2020 season on Labor Day Monday at 6:10pm with the first of four games against the 14-27 Kansas City Royals. The Indians enter play a half game back of the White Sox for first in the AL Central. Check out the pitching matchups for the four games at Progressive Field.

Matt Loede

Figuring Out the Wild Playoff Race in the American League

As play starts in Major League Baseball on Monday, the Indians have 20 games left as they trail the White Sox by half a game for the division lead. There's plenty to sort out when it comes to the playoffs in the American League, so let's take a look at who still has a shot to make an impact in the AL with three weeks left.

Mark Warmuth

Bieber Ties Feller, K'ing Eight in Nine Straight

Shane Bieber is the best pitcher in baseball. Shane Bieber is dominant. But, Shane Bieber is not working very far into games.

Alex Hooper

Game #39 Observations: Hernandez's 9th Inning Single Sends Indians to 4-3 Win Over Brewers

Oscar Mercado's leadoff double and Cesar Hernandez's single, both off Milwaukee reliever Josh Hader, was enough in the 9th inning to push across a run as the Indians rallied to beat the Brewers 4-3 at Progressive Field. The win puts the team back to nine games over .500 at 24-15 on the season, 10-8 at home.

Matt Loede

A Walk? Right Now, Tyler Naquin Would Rather Drive

Tyler Naquin’s career arc features enough ups and downs to make Cedar Point jealous. But what is causing this latest upward trend? Is it sustainable? Or are there more twists and turns ahead?

T.J. Zuppe

The Browns Are Going to Be Allowed 6,000 Fans to Attend Games, What About the Indians?

Saturday Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals are going to be allowed 6,000 fans each for their first two home games. DeWine didn't mention anything about the Indians, and it looks like there's not going to be a chance for fans to take in a game at Progressive Field for at least the regular season.

Matt Loede

What’s Next for Indians Outfielder Jake Bauers?

Jake Bauers currently sits in Lake County playing for the Indians alternate (minor) league team. Not much has been said about Bauers as of late, a far cry from last season when he was playing close to daily in the Tribe's outfield. Can Bauers do enough to make the Tribe believe in him again? Or is he destined to be a swing and a miss for the franchise?

Casey Drottar

Where Do the Indians Stand in the Latest SI MLB Power Rankings?

The Indians have been on a roll lately, having won 6 of 9 and 13 of 18 despite the loss on Friday night. The baseball experts at Sports Illustrated have taken notice, and this week the team has taken a solid jump in the latest SI MLB Power Rankings.

Matt Loede

Francona Still Sidelined But Feeling Better, Perez's Shoulder Improving

Indians manager Terry Francona is still sidelined from managing the Indians after a procedure two weeks ago at the Cleveland Clinic. Team president Chris Antonetti said Friday that Francona is improving but he is still not ready to return to the team. Antonetti also said catcher Roberto Perez's shoulder is suffering from fatigue and the injury is not considered serious.

Matt Loede

