How Far Did The Indians Fall in the SI MLB Power Rankings This Past Week?

The Indians finally crawled out of the mess that was their eight-game losing streak on Thursday, as they traveled to Detroit and took care of business against the team that they have dominated the last two seasons.

The Tribe sits at 28-23, and it looks like as the season gets closer to ending, the team needs to continue piling up wins to make sure they stay as one of the eight playoff teams.

Right now the club is in, but if they don't keep up the winning ways things are going to get hairy heading into the final homestand which begins with the first-place White Sox Monday at Progressive Field.

Sports Illustrated Friday came out with their latest power rankings, and the Indians (as one would expect) have fallen out of favor by many baseball experts, and right now the team is back to 11th overall in all of baseball.

Two weeks ago when things were going just fine and life was good, the team made it all the way up to 6th in the rankings, but to take a long losing streak as they did has pushed them down the ladder.

Here's the complete SI Power Rankings released on Friday.