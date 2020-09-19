Cleveland Baseball Insider
How Far Did The Indians Fall in the SI MLB Power Rankings This Past Week?

Matt Loede

The Indians finally crawled out of the mess that was their eight-game losing streak on Thursday, as they traveled to Detroit and took care of business against the team that they have dominated the last two seasons.

The Tribe sits at 28-23, and it looks like as the season gets closer to ending, the team needs to continue piling up wins to make sure they stay as one of the eight playoff teams. 

Right now the club is in, but if they don't keep up the winning ways things are going to get hairy heading into the final homestand which begins with the first-place White Sox Monday at Progressive Field.

Sports Illustrated Friday came out with their latest power rankings, and the Indians (as one would expect) have fallen out of favor by many baseball experts, and right now the team is back to 11th overall in all of baseball.

Two weeks ago when things were going just fine and life was good, the team made it all the way up to 6th in the rankings, but to take a long losing streak as they did has pushed them down the ladder.

Here's the complete SI Power Rankings released on Friday.

Game #51 Observations: Zach Plesac Untouchable in Indians’ 1-0 Win Over Detroit

The Indians finally broke their eight-game losing streak on Thursday, and Friday night they needed an excellent outing from starter Zach Plesac to take home yet another win against the Tigers, this time by a score of 1-0. The only run of the game came in the fifth when Francisco Lindor hit a sac fly, and the pitching made it stand up after that.

Casey Drottar

by

Indiansfanforever

Have the Indians Given Up? Lindor's Comments Deserve Further Examination

Indians SS Francisco Lindor had some telling comments after the team's loss to the Cubs on Tuesday night that drew some anger from fans. Lindor said that the team possibly dosen't "deserve to be in the postseason," and that if they don't make it they know that they "tried their best." Do these comments give an indication that the club has already packed it in for 2020?

Matt Loede

by

Jea524

Game #49 Observations: Ramirez Celebrates Birthday, Eight-Game Losing Streak Over in 10-3 Win over Tigers

The last eight games have been ultra-frustrating for the Indians and their fans, but finally on Thursday night at Comerica Park the team finally put a whole game together, as they put up 10 runs and Shane Bieber was back dominating as the Tribe moved to 27-23 on the season with a 10-3 win.

Matt Loede

Lineup for the Indians Tangle in Motown with the Tigers

The Indians are in the midst of an awful eight-game losing streak that has nearly seen them lose their grip on a playoff spot in the American League. Tonight they start the first of four games against the Detroit Tigers in Comerica Park, looking to get back on track with 11 games left in the 2020 regular season.

Matt Loede

Josh Naylor Has Been Unfairly Cast as the Solution to the Indians’ Offensive Woes

A lot of Indians fans didn't know much about outfielder Josh Naylor when the team acquired him as part of the Mike Clevinger deal, but now that he's on the roster and getting chances, fans have to scale back their ideas that he's going to be the player to change the team's offensive woes.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Game #48 Observations: More Head Scratching Decisions as Indians Losing Streak at Eight After 3-2 Loss to Cubs

The Indians once again had their shots to break their losing streak Wednesday night, but just like the last seven games, the team didn't take advantage of their chances, and worse off they made some rather head scratching decisions in extra innings as they fell to the Cubs for loss number eight in a row after a 3-2 loss at Wrigley Field.

Matt Loede

by

Taz-mon

Pitching Matchups for the Indians Four-Game Series in Detroit With the Tigers

The Indians have dominated the Tigers over the last two seasons but the last time the two teams met Detroit won two of three at Progressive Field. In the midst of an eight-game losing streak the Indians will turn to ace Shane Bieber Thursday against Detroit. Check out the pitching matchups for the critical four-game set in Comerica Park.

Matt Loede

Drone Flying Over Wrigley Field Delays Indians and Cubs Game

Wednesday night in Chicago the Indians and Cubs did battle, but it was a small drone that took center stage between the former World Series foes. A drone flew into the ballpark, delaying the game between the Tribe and Cubs in the 5th inning. The drone landed but no player or official went near it. It then took off again and left the ballpark, delaying the affair for about 10 minutes total.

Matt Loede

MLB Finalizes Playoff Sites for Both the American and National League

The Indians are still hanging on to the 8th seed in the American League when it comes to making the postseason, and finally Wednesday Major League Baseball announced where the playoffs would take place starting with the AL and NL Divisional Series. The Wild Card round will be played at the higher seed ballpark, meaning that the Indians as of today would start the playoffs in Chicago against the White Sox.

Matt Loede