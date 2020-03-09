The Cleveland Indians outfield continues to be very much up in the air as far as who will play where and when. One player looking to make a big impact in his first year with the team is ex Texas Ranger Delino DeShields, who was acquired by the Indians from the Ranger in the deal that sent Corey Kluber to Texas.

Tribe manager Terry Francona talks with reporters about DeShields and his early impressions of him, how he has settled in and what he likes about one of the newest Indians in 2020.