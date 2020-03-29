Cleveland Baseball Insider
How is MLB Ready to Ensure Non-Uniformed Employees Continue to Get Paid While Games are on Hold?

Matt Loede

With the players and those at the top of Major League Baseball coming together to figure out plans for how the 2020 campaign is going to go, there’s still a lot of questions as to how the league is going to treat team’s non-uniformed employees as we wait for the season to start.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and his office has been busy trying to figure out how to treat those employees, and it sounds like some action has already been taken in terms of keeping those employees happy and employed.

Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported that for now, all 30 teams around the league are going to keep non-uniformed employees paid through the month of April.

Rob Manfred’s office has an understanding with all 30 teams that non-player employees will remain paid through April 30 at the least: scouts, et al. “What happens beyond April remains an unknown but we are status quo until then,” reads a team’s note.

The clock will start to tick come Wednesday once the first day of April begins, and so far while many things have been bantered about when it comes to when the season could actually start, nothing as far as any dates for an opening day or anything like that has been made official.

It is a positive that many of the employees will get paychecks to keep working through the month of April, but is that enough time for the league to set up and get the players back on the field to get playing again?

While it’s not likely, hopefully it’s the start of good things for everyone around the league, not just the players that fans come out and see play the game.

Francona's Managerial History Can Give the Indians an Early 2020 Edge in the AL Central

Indians manager Terry Francona has put his stamp on the team since taking over as manager prior to the 2013 season, and with a division with young and some inexperienced managers, his style on the bench may give the team an edge when the 2020 season finally gets underway.

Matt Loede

Love the Indians Hot Dogs and Bobbleheads? Don't Miss Out on These Hot Dog Derby Bobbles

If you are a fan of collectables and love bobbleheads - you don't want to miss out on the Indians Forever Collectables exclusive hot dog bobbleheads, featuring Onion, Ketchup and Mustard.

Matt Loede

Dennis Eckersley - What Almost Was, What Could Have Been in His Time with the Indians in the 70's

The Indians had a number of players in the 1970's who were memorable - one of which was a future closer who eventually made it to the Hall of Fame in Dennis Eckersley - a pitcher who had some shining moments with the Tribe before he was traded away from the franchise.

Mark Warmuth

Richard77

Ubaldo Jimenez, the Indians and the Trade That Didn’t Pay Off Until the Last Minute

The Indians made a huge trade for former Colorado Rockies ace Ubaldo Jimenez, a deal that looked for a long time that it was a bust. Then in the final year of his deal with the Tribe he suddenly became as good as about any pitcher in the American League.

Casey Drottar

Casey Drottar

The Latest News and Rumors Regarding When We May See Major League Baseball Again

Things seem to be changing by the hour when it comes to when we might all enjoy the game of baseball again officially in stadiums around the country. Various baseball insiders continue to break down the news when it comes to changes and what may come next for fans and teams alike.

Matt Loede

Richard77

"Almost Opening Day" #1 Who is Your Favorite All-Time Non-Indians Player?

While it's hard to root for players from another team, there's been times in your life that another player that catches your eye and makes you wish that player was on the Indians roster. Today as part of the "Almost Opening Day" feature we talk about Your "Favorite All-Time Non-Indians Player"

Matt Loede

TexasTribe

"Almost Opening Day" #6 What Player Have You Disliked the Most Over the Years

There are players that you may not like but admire, but then there's that list of a player or players that as a fan you just never liked when they took the field. Today we give you a list of those players that we just never liked and rubbed us the wrong way.

Matt Loede

TexasTribe

"Almost Opening Day" #5 Favorite Game You've Ever Attended

As we continue with our 'Almost Opening Day' feature, we ask our panel what was their all-time favorite game they ever attended. Our panel had some great replies, some games that everyone remembers and some games that probably no one would remember unless you attended it.

Matt Loede

TexasTribe

"Almost Opening Day" #3 Have You Ever Caught or Grabbed a Foul Ball?

For some it's the highlight of their career going to the ball park. For others, it's happened more than once. It's catching a foul ball, and some are just slow rollers down the first or third base line, others are flyballs or line drives that are snagged out of mid-air. Here's some stories of catching foul balls and who may have hit them

Matt Loede

TexasTribe

Indians Option Pitchers Civale, Plesac, and Karinchak and OF Zimmer to AAA Columbus

The Indians Thursday sent a couple of their young starter in Aaron Civale, James Karinchak and Zach Plesac to AAA Columbus along with outfielder Bradley Zimmer, who is trying to make it back from missing 2019 with an injury.

Matt Loede

Richard77