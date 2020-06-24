How Many Games Does Vegas Expect the Indians to Win in the 60-Game 2020 Season?

e 2020 Major League Baseball season is not going to be the normal marathon like it normally is, as with just 60 games on the docket, it will be important for teams not to have prolonged slumps and get off to quick starts.

The Indians currently are at 25-1 to win the 2020 World Series as reported on Tuesday by ‘The Action Network,” which is good for fifth in the American League tied with the Los Angeles Angels.

Another number that people are interested in is how many wins this team is expected to have this upcoming season.

One would think that a 30-30 mark is not going to get it done to reach the postseason, so to make it to the expanded playoffs in 2020, it would likely mean having to win between 34-40 games.

Bovada released their win totals for teams on Wednesday, and the Indians come in with an expected 32 wins for the 2020 season.

Here’s the complete American League total for each team: Yankees 37.5 Astros 35 Twin 34.5 Rays 34 Athletics 33.5 Indians 32 Angels 32 Red Sox 31.5 White Sox 31.5 Rangers 29.5 Blue Jays 28 Mariners 25 Royals 24.5 Orioles 21.5 Tigers 21.5.

Another thing that will be a factor that needs to be taken into consideration is who the Indians will play.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that teams will play 40 divisional games and 20 interleague games.

Zack Meisel of The Athletic tweeted out the slate of teams that means the Indians will play: 10 games apiece vs. the Twins, White Sox, Royals, Tigers 4 games apiece vs. the Cubs, Cardinals, Reds, Brewers, Pirates.

It all lines up to be a very interesting 2020 season, and with the teams that the Indians will take on, it looks like they will have a good opportunity to be playing baseball into October with the expanded postseason.