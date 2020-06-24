Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

How Many Games Does Vegas Expect the Indians to Win in the 60-Game 2020 Season?

Matt Loede

e 2020 Major League Baseball season is not going to be the normal marathon like it normally is, as with just 60 games on the docket, it will be important for teams not to have prolonged slumps and get off to quick starts.

The Indians currently are at 25-1 to win the 2020 World Series as reported on Tuesday by ‘The Action Network,” which is good for fifth in the American League tied with the Los Angeles Angels.

Another number that people are interested in is how many wins this team is expected to have this upcoming season.

One would think that a 30-30 mark is not going to get it done to reach the postseason, so to make it to the expanded playoffs in 2020, it would likely mean having to win between 34-40 games.

Bovada released their win totals for teams on Wednesday, and the Indians come in with an expected 32 wins for the 2020 season.

Here’s the complete American League total for each team: Yankees 37.5 Astros 35 Twin 34.5 Rays 34 Athletics 33.5 Indians 32 Angels 32 Red Sox 31.5 White Sox 31.5 Rangers 29.5 Blue Jays 28 Mariners 25 Royals 24.5 Orioles 21.5 Tigers 21.5.

Another thing that will be a factor that needs to be taken into consideration is who the Indians will play.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that teams will play 40 divisional games and 20 interleague games.

Zack Meisel of The Athletic tweeted out the slate of teams that means the Indians will play: 10 games apiece vs. the Twins, White Sox, Royals, Tigers 4 games apiece vs. the Cubs, Cardinals, Reds, Brewers, Pirates.

It all lines up to be a very interesting 2020 season, and with the teams that the Indians will take on, it looks like they will have a good opportunity to be playing baseball into October with the expanded postseason.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Where Do the Oddsmakers Place the Indians to Win the World Series in 2020's Shortened Season?

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is official, as it was announced on Tuesday night that a 60-game season will take place starting in late July. With the season now on, oddsmakers are putting out who they think will bring home the title in October, with the Indians getting some rather high marks from those that are in the know about baseball.

Matt Loede

How Were the Indians Star Players Producing After 60 Games in 2019?

Now that it's official that the 2020 Major League Baseball season is going to be 60 games, it's worth it to look back and see how some of the Indians players fared last season after two months of the regular season, and if some of them who got off to hot starts can duplicate that this season.

Zach Shafron

The Threat of a Cancelled Season Casts Doubt Over Domingo Santana’s Future with the Indians

While it appears that a 2020 season in Major League Baseball will take place, the covid-19 virus still has question marks on if the season will actually go on as currently planned for late July. If it does not happen, a lot of one-year players will be affected by no season, with one of those players being the Indians new outfielder Domingo Santana.

Casey Drottar

New Players, New Rules - MLB and the Indians to Have a Different Look for Shortened 60-Game Season

Major League Baseball is back, as Monday night the league moved forward with a 60-game season for the 2020 season. Now that it will be official in late July, let's look at the new faces on the Indians roster for this season, as well as the new rules around baseball that will make for an interesting upcoming season.

Matt Loede

Play Ball! MLB Announces a 60-Game 2020 Season to Start in Late July

After weeks of back and forth and rejections of various proposals, Major League Baseball has finally gone ahead and announced they will put forth a 60-game schedule that will begin the last weekend in July. The announcement came Monday after the latest 60-game proposal rejection by the players in a vote of 33-5.

Matt Loede

by

Plenty

How Will a 60-Game Schedule Line Up for the Indians in 2020?

Now that it's been announced that Major League Baseball is moving forward with a 60-game schedule for 2020, the next big question for the Indians is going to be - who are they going to play and how will a 60-game slate look moving forward?

Matt Loede

How Have the Indians Fared in Their First 60 Games of Seasons Under Terry Francona?

It appears that the 2020 MLB shortened season is going to be around 60 games, so with that it's time to start looking at how Tribe teams have fared with Terry Francona running the show as the team's manager in the first two months of what would normally be a full season.

Mark Warmuth

MLB Owners and Players Trying to Reach a Deal, if not Commissioner Manfred Will Implement 54-60 Game Season

The long and winding road for a 2020 MLB season finally looks like it's coming to an end, as commissioner Rob Manfred and union chief Tony Clark are trying to hammer out a deal today, but if not, the commissioner will simply implement a 54-60 game season which is due to start in late July with an expanded postseason.

Matt Loede

No Vote by Players in MLB, Could the Covid-19 Virus Halt a Shortened 2020 Season?

The 60-game proposal by Major League Baseball owners is still on the table, and no vote was taken over the weekend by players. A recent uptick in the covid-19 virus has everyone involved in the game on edge, to the point where it may delay a season even coming closer to getting underway soon.

Matt Loede

by

zzzRio

A Baseball Season Could be the Worst Thing for Baseball in 2020

The 2020 MLB season remains on hold for the moment as the two sides don't seem to be any closer to finding common ground on the amount of games that the sides want played. Now with the latest news that an uptick in covid-19 cases has put all teams on notice that spring training 2.0 will be in home stadiums, it is starting to become apparent that a season overall might be the worst thing for the game.

Matt Loede

by

zzzRio